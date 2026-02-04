The 'Mini Golf Capital Of The World' Brims With Dozens Of Fun Unique Courses In A Beachy Paradise City

While South Carolina's Myrtle Beach is renowned for its golf scene, it might come as a surprise that it's also the "Mini Golf Capital of the World." Famed for huge swaths of beach, year-round pleasant weather, and an atmosphere that invites visitors to party the night (and day) away, this beach city is one of America's top summer destinations, which also boasts over 35 miniature golf courses. And you don't have to be a kid to enjoy courses that truly stretch the meaning of "mini," embracing extravagance, a taste of tackiness, and unadulterated fun at every turn.

Myrtle Beach's mini-golf enthusiasm can be traced back to the 1930s, when the first course popped up, and keen golfers took to the tiny greens. Although there's no hard data about which course is the oldest, the 1960s-style Sultan's Palace and cartoonishly large octopus at Rainbow Falls Mini Golf suggest that this course has been around for a while. It wasn't until the 1980s that Myrtle Beach saw its miniature golf boom. During this time period, adventure golf courses with a storyline and theme tantalized vacationgoers. Nowadays, Myrtle Beach has taken this concept to the limit, offering courses with themes of lost civilizations, elaborate pirate journeys, and treasure hunting.

Located along a warm stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, Myrtle Beach even has its own airport — Myrtle Beach International Airport. Just under 10 minutes from the heart of Myrtle Beach, this small airport has some of the lowest fares in the state.