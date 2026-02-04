The 'Mini Golf Capital Of The World' Brims With Dozens Of Fun Unique Courses In A Beachy Paradise City
While South Carolina's Myrtle Beach is renowned for its golf scene, it might come as a surprise that it's also the "Mini Golf Capital of the World." Famed for huge swaths of beach, year-round pleasant weather, and an atmosphere that invites visitors to party the night (and day) away, this beach city is one of America's top summer destinations, which also boasts over 35 miniature golf courses. And you don't have to be a kid to enjoy courses that truly stretch the meaning of "mini," embracing extravagance, a taste of tackiness, and unadulterated fun at every turn.
Myrtle Beach's mini-golf enthusiasm can be traced back to the 1930s, when the first course popped up, and keen golfers took to the tiny greens. Although there's no hard data about which course is the oldest, the 1960s-style Sultan's Palace and cartoonishly large octopus at Rainbow Falls Mini Golf suggest that this course has been around for a while. It wasn't until the 1980s that Myrtle Beach saw its miniature golf boom. During this time period, adventure golf courses with a storyline and theme tantalized vacationgoers. Nowadays, Myrtle Beach has taken this concept to the limit, offering courses with themes of lost civilizations, elaborate pirate journeys, and treasure hunting.
Located along a warm stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, Myrtle Beach even has its own airport — Myrtle Beach International Airport. Just under 10 minutes from the heart of Myrtle Beach, this small airport has some of the lowest fares in the state.
Play 18 holes at the best mini-golf courses in Myrtle Beach
Fortunately for mini-golf aficionados, Myrtle Beach has more courses than even the most dedicated player could take a swing at in one vacation. Visitors to Mt. Atlanticus Minotaur Golf are in for an Atlantis-themed experience, famed for a 19th hole so "difficult" you'll earn a lifetime of free play if you sink the shot. Pools of water surrounding thatched-roof huts and lush palms give the entire place a tropical feel and over-the-top design. It's no surprise that Tripadvisor ranks Atlanticus as the best miniature golf course in Myrtle Beach.
For a deserted island adventure just off The Strand, stop by Shipwreck Island Adventure Golf. Nostalgic to the extreme, it features giant sharks, tumbling waterfalls, clumps of tropical vegetation, and, of course, a wrecked ship. However, if you want to cool off in the air conditioning, head to Molten Mountain. The indoor 18-hole course explodes with volcanic activity, including a 50-foot mountain that erupts every half hour. It's perfect for a rainy day or particularly scorching afternoon.
Follow in the footsteps of an intrepid explorer and gem prospector at Professor Hacker's Lost Treasure Golf. The course features shady caves and a mining cart tram that shuttles players to the first hole. With so many courses, your best resource is the digital pass offered through the city's Myrtle Beach Mini Golf Trail. This allows players to earn rewards and find the best courses according to their interests.
Make the most of your beach holiday in Myrtle Beach and stay at a mini golf resort
Most of the courses line the area's 60 miles of white-sand coast, allowing guests to experience the elation of a well-aimed putt just steps from the beach. Beyond miniature golf, you can soak up rays in front of the iconic SkyWheel, a 187-foot, must-ride Ferris Wheel at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, or pack your umbrella and head to Myrtle Beach State Park for a quieter, less-crowded day in the sun. From hundreds of live music events to oddities shops on Ocean Boulevard, like the labyrinth-like Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, Myrtle Beach is a beach destination designed to thoroughly entertain.
Boasting 425 hotels, Myrtle Beach accommodates over 17 million visitors per year, but a select few get to enjoy waterfront views and mini-golf without leaving the property. Anderson Ocean Club and Spa is the best overall choice if you're looking for free-to-play mini-golf for guests and easy beach access. Clocking in with a 4.3-star rating on Google, the resort offers apartment-style living, ranging from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. The palm trees and water features give the course a tropical garden aesthetic. It may not be as elaborate as Atlanticus, but it's a nice amenity for mini-golf lovers. For gorgeous greens in full-size, visit these impeccably designed golf courses lining the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach.