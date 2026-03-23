Charlotte's Walkable Neighborhood Is The Place To Go For Restaurants, Nightlife, And Greenway Hikes

Although Wesley Heights is a residential neighborhood, you'll find a good mix of eateries and restaurants to indulge in around this Queen City neighborhood. Craving brunch? Maiz Agua Sal on Jay Street is a modern Mexican-inspired joint with a 4.5-star rating on Google. This rustic spot is known for its freshly-made tortillas and offers mid-morning dishes like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, which one reviewer said "are the best I have had outside of Mexico." Maiz Agua Sal, open at 10:30 a.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, also serves lunch and dinner (the menu consists of items like enchiladas, flautas, and other classics).

However, if you're not in the mood for Mexican, there's more to enjoy in Wesley Heights. A short walk away from Jay Street is Thrift Road, home to Pizza Baby, North Carolina's favorite local pizzeria, as well as Restaurant Constance, a Michelin-recognized, farm-to-table eatery. Featuring a farmhouse-chic aesthetic, Restaurant Constance dishes up seasonal fare, with past entrees including everything from butternut ricotta ravioli to rock shrimp and buttermilk grits. Keep in mind that Restaurant Constance is only open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday, and reservations are required for this 10-table establishment.

On that note, there are other ways to spend an evening in Wesley Heights' Thrift Road. You can, for instance, have a drink at Runaway Whiskey and Wine. This swanky speakeasy with Art Deco flair and elegant tufted booths serves specialty cocktails, like the Daisy Buchanan (no doubt a nod to "The Great Gatsby"). Next door is Streetcar Bar + Bites, an eclectic watering hole with cartoon-style pop art. Here, you can grab a beer and play a game of cornhole or Skee-Ball.