This Strange Abandoned Riverboat In Sacramento Has John Wayne Ties And A Fitting Name

There's no plaque or sign to explain the Spirit of Sacramento's origins, but this quiet monument has quite the backstory. A boatbuilder will tell you that the Spirit of Sacramento was a "snagboat," a special vessel designed to ram into obstructions in the river and knock them loose. The Army Corps of Engineers commissioned the boat in 1942, when it was known as the Putah. In the 1950s, Hollywood action hero John Wayne bought the boat and used it in his 1955 film "Blood Alley."

The Spirit doesn't just appear in "Blood Alley"; it co-stars. The film concerns an American captain in then-modern China. Local villagers free him from a Communist prison and implore him to smuggle a group of refugees to Hong Kong on a stolen paddleboat. In the movie, the Spirit of Sacramento goes by the name Chiku Shan, and many of the scenes take place aboard her decks. Lauren Bacall also headlines the film.

The boat's later years were less glamorous. In 1996, the Spirit of Sacramento suffered a fire. Most of the structure remained intact, but the decks and decor were largely gutted. Two decades later, the boat capsized near a piece of land called Bethel Island in nearby Contra Costa County. The boat had been abandoned by then, and unused fuel threatened to leak into local waters. It was finally relocated to the banks of the Sacramento River, a shell of its former self. You may have to use binoculars or a telephoto lens to get a good look, but the grounded boat is one of many exotic movie destinations you can visit around the world.