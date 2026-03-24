Houston's Historic Neighborhood Has Public Art, Rural Vibes, And Barbecue

Houston's neighborhoods each have their own character and stories to tell. The Third Ward, for example, blends rich history with unique restaurants and cultural attractions. Likewise, East Downtown, aka EaDo, is considered to be Houston's "revitalized gem." Another interesting neighborhood found within the Texas city is Acres Homes, situated about 20 minutes away from Downtown Houston. Established in 1910, Acres Homes is a predominantly Black neighborhood that was built on undeveloped land. By providing accessible property ownership (land could be purchased by the acre), the community grew, and, ultimately, it officially became part of Houston in the '60s and '70s.

Nevertheless, the rural vibes of this historic area remain. Although Houston is a bustling metropolis, some streets in Acres Homes lack sidewalks and instead feature open green spaces. On Niche, one individual described it as a place "where you see horses roaming the streets and see chickens with their chicks walking the ditches."

However, Acres Homes is more than a neighborhood with rural vibes. It has a creative scene, and, as such, public art can be found throughout this area. And while the art is a draw for visitors and residents alike, Acres Home has also become well-known for its barbecue.