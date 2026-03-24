Houston's Historic Neighborhood Has Public Art, Rural Vibes, And Barbecue
Houston's neighborhoods each have their own character and stories to tell. The Third Ward, for example, blends rich history with unique restaurants and cultural attractions. Likewise, East Downtown, aka EaDo, is considered to be Houston's "revitalized gem." Another interesting neighborhood found within the Texas city is Acres Homes, situated about 20 minutes away from Downtown Houston. Established in 1910, Acres Homes is a predominantly Black neighborhood that was built on undeveloped land. By providing accessible property ownership (land could be purchased by the acre), the community grew, and, ultimately, it officially became part of Houston in the '60s and '70s.
Nevertheless, the rural vibes of this historic area remain. Although Houston is a bustling metropolis, some streets in Acres Homes lack sidewalks and instead feature open green spaces. On Niche, one individual described it as a place "where you see horses roaming the streets and see chickens with their chicks walking the ditches."
However, Acres Homes is more than a neighborhood with rural vibes. It has a creative scene, and, as such, public art can be found throughout this area. And while the art is a draw for visitors and residents alike, Acres Home has also become well-known for its barbecue.
Discover Acres Homes' artistic side
Art is everywhere in Acres Homes. Case in point, a number of utility boxes in Acres Homes have been painted as part of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs Traffic Signal Control Cabinet (TSCC) Art Program, created to transform Houston's intersections into visually pleasing displays of art. Known as Mini Murals, these utility boxes infuse the neighborhood with even more color, with some paying homage to Acres Homes itself. Take, for instance, the utility box located at the Valero gas station on Montgomery Road. Painted by Houston-based artist Mathieu JN Baptiste, it boldly displays the number 44, which is both Acres Homes' nickname and a bus route that connects the neighborhood to downtown.
The Mini Murals aren't the only public art you'll see in Acres Homes. Painted on the exterior of the Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library is a mural that simply states, "Read." Created in 2017 as a collaboration between Houston artist Reginald Charles Adams and local students, his work of art features a patchwork quilt design being sewn and put together by hands, reflecting the importance of community and teamwork.
Only a five-minute drive away from the library is Burns Original BBQ, a family-owned eatery that boasts a vibrant blue and red mural of late founder and pitmaster Roy Burns and none other than Anthony Bourdain. Artist Alex Roman Jr., who goes by Donkeeboy, is the mastermind behind this piece, which debuted in 2018, shortly after Bourdain's death. Notably, the late celebrity chef included Burns Original BBQ in a 2016 episode of "Parts Unknown." He shared a meal with Acres Homes native rapper Slim Thug and ultimately put the restaurant on the culinary map.
Taste authentic flavors in Acres Homes
While you might want to stop by Burns Original BBQ to honor Bourdain and view the mural, you'll definitely stay for the food. Established in the 1970s, Burns Original BBQ has been named one of the best barbecue restaurants in the city by Eater Houston. The humble red and white structure with patio seating serves East Texas-style smoked meats and links. "Brisket was full of flavor and ribs came off the bone. Great old school atmosphere with a respectable staff," reads a review from Google. Offering sides like dirty rice and beans, it's also known for loaded baked potatoes, a specialty enjoyed by Bourdain on his visit.
Although Burns Original BBQ is arguably Acres Homes' most iconic restaurant, the neighborhood has more places for foodies to enjoy. Log Cabin is a hole-in-the-wall joint that serves Southern fare, with dishes that include fried pork chop nuggets, hearty breakfast plates with grits, and much more. "If you want authentic, delicious, non-greasy down home country cooking, this is the place," wrote a reviewer on Google, where it boasts a 4.5 rating.
At Jamaica Pon Di Road, an eatery painted in a serene shade of sea foam blue, you can savor Caribbean cuisine through jerk chicken, oxtails, plantains, and other menu items. This is all to say that while it may be off the beaten path, Acres Homes offers visitors an original (and tasty) Houston experience. Looking to scope out other neighborhoods while you're in H-Town? Read about Houston Heights, home to the city's hottest dining and a cute main street.