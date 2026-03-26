Orlando's Five-Star Farm Experience Offers A Unique Workout And Weekly Goat Cuddles

Florida is home to some of America's most iconic tourist destinations, including my stomping grounds here in Orlando. Most people who come here associate the city with a giant costumed mouse or perhaps the marine life at SeaWorld. Neither of those are bad things, but as an animal-loving Orlando resident, I can attest that there are some lesser-known critters here that are just as cute and fun: the mini goats at Alaska Farms.

I first met the goats about a year ago. I wanted to do something unique for my birthday, and a workout with farm animals seemed like the perfect option. I talked my boyfriend and some friends into trying it with me, and we set out to celebrate my special day with these playful, cuddly creatures. It was everything you would think goat yoga would be: quirky, silly, adorable, and fun — with a little chaos mixed in. I've never experienced anything quite like Downward-Facing Dog with a miniature goat on my back. Add in some goat cuddles, and it was the best day ever.

You could not have wiped off the smile on my face that day. We all enjoyed it, and everyone in my group gave it five stars. We aren't alone, though. While this may not be the most famous, talked-about thing to do in Orlando, everyone who does experience the goats at Alaska Farms raves about it. The farm has a five-star rating on Google Reviews, too.