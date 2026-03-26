The lakeside campground at Dower Lake is a pretty spot for a night under the stars. There are 45 campsites in total here — 14 are seasonal, 20 have electric hookups, and 11 are rustic sites. All of the campsites have picnic tables and fire rings, and the campground offers drinking water, flush toilets, and hot showers. One Campspot reviewer noted the spot was "quiet, beautiful, [and] clean." Some campsites have a scenic view of the lake as well. Prices range from $15 to $30 per night, depending on the type of site (at the time of writing).

One of the best activities at Dower Lake — besides fishing off the pier — is playing disc golf along the lake. The 9-hole disc golf course is fun for players of all abilities, and it's well-maintained. The park here covers 54 acres, so there's plenty of room to spread out. If you'd rather try other sports, head to the volleyball court, softball fields, or basketball court. Cool off with a refreshing dip at the sandy swimming beach at the end of a fun day.

Dower Lake Recreation Area is located in central Minnesota, just a short 5-minute drive outside of Staples. There's a parking lot right next to the pier for easy access. It's about 2.5 hours away from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the best airport in North America for customer satisfaction. Continue on your adventure in central Minnesota with a trip to Mille Lacs Lake, the second-largest inland lake in the state.