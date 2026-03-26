Minnesota's Longest Fishing Pier Is A Midwest Gem Amidst Scenic Campgrounds And Lakeside Disc Golf
With 11,842 lakes to explore, Minnesota is a top destination for nature enthusiasts and folks who love to be out on the water. Not far from Brainerd, the heart of Minnesota's Lake Country, is a peaceful spot home to a celebrated fishing pier: Dower Lake Recreation Area. The fishing pier here is the longest in the state, measuring an impressive 612 feet and stretching far out into the 144-acre lake.
Fishing is, of course, the most popular activity here — anglers can cast a line for northern pike, bass, and panfish. However, it's also an equally beautiful place to visit in the early evening to watch the sunset. There are benches along the pier, providing a rest stop on your walk out to Dower Lake. Of course, there's more to Dower Lake Recreation Area than just its famous fishing pier — there is a campground here, with outdoor activities like disc golf to enjoy, too.
Exploring Dower Lake Recreation Area
The lakeside campground at Dower Lake is a pretty spot for a night under the stars. There are 45 campsites in total here — 14 are seasonal, 20 have electric hookups, and 11 are rustic sites. All of the campsites have picnic tables and fire rings, and the campground offers drinking water, flush toilets, and hot showers. One Campspot reviewer noted the spot was "quiet, beautiful, [and] clean." Some campsites have a scenic view of the lake as well. Prices range from $15 to $30 per night, depending on the type of site (at the time of writing).
One of the best activities at Dower Lake — besides fishing off the pier — is playing disc golf along the lake. The 9-hole disc golf course is fun for players of all abilities, and it's well-maintained. The park here covers 54 acres, so there's plenty of room to spread out. If you'd rather try other sports, head to the volleyball court, softball fields, or basketball court. Cool off with a refreshing dip at the sandy swimming beach at the end of a fun day.
Dower Lake Recreation Area is located in central Minnesota, just a short 5-minute drive outside of Staples. There's a parking lot right next to the pier for easy access. It's about 2.5 hours away from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the best airport in North America for customer satisfaction. Continue on your adventure in central Minnesota with a trip to Mille Lacs Lake, the second-largest inland lake in the state.