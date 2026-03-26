Napa Valley's Newest Boutique Resort Is A Sprawling Oasis With Gardens And Trails Expected To Open In Fall 2026
America's celebrated wine region of Napa Valley brims with beautiful resorts, but a highly anticipated new property will be one of the most exciting additions to the region. Planned to debut in the fall of 2026, The Elene, part of the Mosaic Hotel Collection, will be a chic boutique resort nestled between downtown Napa and Yountville, Napa Valley's "Culinary Heart." Surrounded by rows of vineyards and lush mountains, The Elene will have a bucolic setting within the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, which was established in 1968 to protect Napa's landscape.
The Elene will house 50 accommodations, which will all feature stunning vistas of the pristine countryside. Throughout the manicured 5-acre enclave, guests can spend days by the large outdoor swimming pool with vineyard views or book a treatment at the pampering Thermal Garden spa. Napa is renowned for its culinary offerings, and the hotel's restaurant and cafe will reflect the area's rich bounty. Just over 50 miles north of San Francisco, The Elene's location is convenient for exploring all of the best things to do in Napa Valley, from wine tastings at nearby wineries to soaking in the scenic terrain on a hot air balloon ride. The Elene will also be steps from the Napa Valley Vine Trail, California's epic new trail that lets you bike through the heart of Napa Valley.
Inside Napa Valley's newest boutique resort
The Elene will be a sprawling oasis ensconced in the preserve, where guests can relax to Napa's low-key rhythms. The property will be anchored by a central courtyard, around which will rise the neutral-hued, three-story hotel buildings. All of the 50 rooms and suites will feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the rows of vineyards, as well as offering private balconies and terraces. For even more space and privacy, the four one-bedroom suites will have a spacious layout with kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms.
While most travelers to Napa often want to race off to nearby wineries, The Elene's scenic grounds will invite guests to stay put. The property will be landscaped with blooming gardens, winding walking trails, cozy seating areas with cozy fire pits, and a large, heated swimming pool flanked by palm trees. The Elene will also unveil one of Napa Valley's most immersive spas, which will feature a Thermal Garden with a mineral pool, sauna, hot and cold plunges, and a menu of soothing treatments.
Active travelers can stick to their exercise routine at the on-site gym or by cycling in the area. The Elene will offer bikes and e-bikes for guests to head out on the picturesque Napa Valley Vine Trail, which currently measures 33 miles. When the trail is fully completed in 2028, it will be a 47-mile route between Vallejo and Calistoga. The Elene is planned as a Vine Trail stop that will welcome all trail-goers with a convivial all-day courtyard cafe. After a day of bike riding on the trail or wine tasting at nearby estates, hotel guests can return to this luxe haven for hearth-cooked dinners at The Elene's refined restaurant overlooking the vines.