Napa Valley's Newest Boutique Resort Is A Sprawling Oasis With Gardens And Trails Expected To Open In Fall 2026

The Elene will be a sprawling oasis ensconced in the preserve, where guests can relax to Napa's low-key rhythms. The property will be anchored by a central courtyard, around which will rise the neutral-hued, three-story hotel buildings. All of the 50 rooms and suites will feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the rows of vineyards, as well as offering private balconies and terraces. For even more space and privacy, the four one-bedroom suites will have a spacious layout with kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms.

While most travelers to Napa often want to race off to nearby wineries, The Elene's scenic grounds will invite guests to stay put. The property will be landscaped with blooming gardens, winding walking trails, cozy seating areas with cozy fire pits, and a large, heated swimming pool flanked by palm trees. The Elene will also unveil one of Napa Valley's most immersive spas, which will feature a Thermal Garden with a mineral pool, sauna, hot and cold plunges, and a menu of soothing treatments.

Active travelers can stick to their exercise routine at the on-site gym or by cycling in the area. The Elene will offer bikes and e-bikes for guests to head out on the picturesque Napa Valley Vine Trail, which currently measures 33 miles. When the trail is fully completed in 2028, it will be a 47-mile route between Vallejo and Calistoga. The Elene is planned as a Vine Trail stop that will welcome all trail-goers with a convivial all-day courtyard cafe. After a day of bike riding on the trail or wine tasting at nearby estates, hotel guests can return to this luxe haven for hearth-cooked dinners at The Elene's refined restaurant overlooking the vines.