Nestled Between Indy And Louisville Is A Beautiful Indiana Park For Camping, Fishing, And Lake Fun

One of the best things to do at Starve Hollow is to go fishing. Anglers can cast a line for bluegill, largemouth and rock bass, crappie, catfish, and redear sunfish, among others. There are fishing docks, although you can also fish right from the lakeshore here. The lake allows trolling motors only, and there are three boat ramps that provide water access. Don't forget to buy your Indiana fishing license before you fish.

Beyond fishing, there's lots of fun to be had at the lake. You can go swimming at the sandy beach, which is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day — kids can play in the sand, too. There are also kayak, canoe, and rowboat rentals available from April to October, so you can enjoy paddling around the lake. Note that harmful algae blooming can occur in the lake, so don't swim if you notice an accumulation of algae.

If you want to spend a night under the stars, reserve a campsite at the Starve Hollow campground. There are 87 electric sites, 53 full hookup sites, 13 cabins, and 10 non-electric sites to choose from. Some sites are right by the water, with lovely views of the lake — one commenter on The Dyrt says she "highly recommend[s] getting a site on the water" to gaze out over the beautiful lake. Many reviewers on The Dyrt also highlight the friendly staff at the campground. If you want to explore more of this area in southern Indiana, Starve Hollow is just a short 5-minute drive from the picturesque and historic Medora Covered Bridge and 25 minutes away from the charming city of Seymour and its superb eats.