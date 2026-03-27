5 Charming Washington Suburbs Outside Seattle That Are Worth Visiting, According To Travelers
There's always an interesting adventure to be found on a visit to Seattle. As one of the best foodie destinations in the Pacific Northwest, gourmands can gorge themselves on endless seafood platters and clam chowder. Then there's the Space Needle observation deck for unforgettable views of the city from above, while the historic waterfront features a variety of local shops with all sorts of treasures. Meanwhile, travelers who enjoy a slower pace of adventure, not to mention Seattle locals looking for a day trip away from the big city, should venture out into the suburbs sprawled across the countryside.
While Seattle itself clings to a narrow isthmus against the expanse of Elliott Bay, the city's many suburbs, which form part of the larger metropolitan area, stretch all the way north to the headland overlooking Puget Sound, and further inland around Lake Sammamish. Some of Seattle's suburbs are in fact their own islands, like the petite Mercer Island cradled within Lake Washington. A ferry also takes both passengers and vehicles across the water to Bainbridge Island, a serene Seattle suburb scattered with hiking trails through dense woodlands.
With so many suburbs to choose from, it's hard to know which to visit. Sommeliers might enjoy a jaunt to Woodinville, which boasts a handful of upscale wineries, while travelers who prefer to spend time in the great outdoors would benefit from a trip to Issaquah, which sits on the doorstep of Lake Sammamish State Park against a backdrop of forested slopes. By diving into travelers' reviews and considering the attractions that would appeal to tourists, we have compiled this list of five Seattle suburbs worthy of a visit. All easily reachable by car from the city, these suburbs are convenient for either a quick day trip or an extended getaway.
Woodinville
Less than 30 minutes by car northeast of Seattle is Woodinville, a relaxed suburb cradled by the Sammamish River Valley. With the river itself bordering Woodinville to the west, visitors can enjoy serene waterfront views, while the petite downtown offers foodies a handful of tasty eateries. What's more, the Woodinville Farmer's Market brings merriment to the downtown streets from summer until early autumn, offering gourmands the chance to browse the stalls of artisanal produce and freshly baked pastries. Writing on her personal blog, Age Trippin, budget traveler Celia claims, "one day is not enough to see all that Woodinville has to offer."
Travelers craving a breath of fresh air should spend the day at Wilmot Gateway Park, where green lawns overlook the Sammamish River, surrounded by the rustle of dense woodlands. Parents with children can spend time at the playground, set amidst tree-shaded fields with plenty of space to run around. Wide, paved trails are perfect for jogging, biking, or leisurely strolls along the riverbank.
Meanwhile, wineries dotted all around Woodinville will entice travelers for a few sips. Step into the grounds of a sprawling vineyard estate at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, boasting a "2025 Traveler's Choice" award on Tripadvisor. An elegant facade surrounded by shady trees beckons travelers. Pair an upscale wine tasting with a guided tour of the estate, or enjoy other delightful seasonal events like a Lunar New Year dinner, adults-only Easter egg hunts, and summer concerts featuring legendary musicians. Enjoy more tasty varietals along with oven-fired pizzas and sophisticated cuisine at the Novelty Hill-Januik Winery, which offers a rustic atmosphere. For those who prefer beer to wine, Black Raven Brewing serves everything from pilsners to pale ales, all from their own brewery. Woodinville makes for a wonderful day trip near Seattle.
Issaquah
Clinging to the southern shore of Lake Sammamish, also less than 30 minutes by car from Seattle, is Issaquah, a tree-shaded oasis for outdoor adventure. Issaquah is considered the "Gateway to Seattle's Alps," so hikers can expect serene woodland treks all around. A Redditor on r/EastSide wrote "[y]ou can be hiking on really good trails in [five] minutes from almost anywhere in Issaquah." Culture fiends can spend time in the historic Olde Town, where tidy storefronts meet brick facades adorned with vibrant murals. Tucked amidst the forested slopes of the Squak Valley, Issaquah emerged as a camp for coal miners and lumberjacks, and the false-front architecture found along the streets reflects these boomtown origins.
Relive Issaquah's pioneer past at the Gilman Town Hall Museum, tucked in a turquoise-trimmed false-front edifice worthy of the Wild West. "Wonderful place to visit and learn some history about Issaquah," wrote a previous visitor. A short walk away is the Issaquah Depot Museum, where trains once whistled along the railroad slicing through town. Snap photos with the depot's timber facade, and step inside the former ticket office to explore the exhibits of antique memorabilia.
Eager explorers can conquer the summit of Squak Mountain, anchoring the southern edge of the suburb. Forming part of the Squak Mountain State Park, hiking trails crisscross the mountainside, weaving through sylvan groves that open up to views of Seattle in the distance. A corridor trail leads hikers from Squak Mountain across the valley to nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park, where rocky bluffs and streams decorate the landscape. Travelers looking to splash around should head to Lake Sammamish State Park, less than 10 minutes by car from downtown Issaquah. Sunbathe on the lake beach, enjoy a picnic by the shore, or rent a kayak to paddle around.
Mercer Island
Only a little over 10 minutes by car from Seattle is Mercer Island, an oblong outcrop rising from the midst of Lake Washington, which separates Seattle from the rest of its eastern suburbs like Woodinville and Issaquah. Though it may seem like a sleepy oasis, Mercer Island packs excitement for everyone. Writing to the My Mercer Island blog, Erin Sirianni states that this petite isle "offers a surprising variety and abundance of recreational activities for all ages," while a Redditor on r/SeattleWA wrote that the island "has a small town feel to it."
Both outdoor explorers and families traveling with children will enjoy an afternoon at Luther Burbank Park on the island's northeast coast. Kids can zoom down slides, scale the climbing frames, and even take rides on the zipline in the park's playground, while grassy lawns and picnic tables are perfect for enjoying a snack amidst the scenery. There's even a designated dog beach for pet owners to splash around with their four-legged friends. Anglers can head to the fishing pier, while hikers can hit the trails to explore the park's overgrown landscape, purposely kept untamed to ensure a healthy habitat for wildlife. Quiet beaches overlooking the lake offer a picturesque spot to soak up the Pacific Northwest atmosphere.
South of the island is Pioneer Park, a sizable stretch of rustling woodlands. The dramatically sloped landscape hides a network of paved and dirt trails, shaded by dense canopies of maples and cedars. "It's the perfect escape from the city," wrote a previous visitor. Pet owners can bring their furry companions, equestrians can trot around on horseback, and designated overlook spots along the trails open up to scenic views across the ravines. With excitement for both young and old, Mercer Island is certainly worth adding to your itinerary.
Snoqualmie
Perhaps the furthest of Seattle's suburbs (but only about 30 minutes away by car) is Snoqualmie, which sits on the doorstep of the Cascade Mountains. One of the suburb's iconic landmarks is the tumbling jets of Snoqualmie Falls, which will surely be recognized by fans of the '90s psychological crime drama, "Twin Peaks," as part of the show's opening credits. "A day trip to Snoqualmie Falls is something you simply must do," declares a post on The Truth Traveller, while Inked With Wanderlust claims that spending the day exploring both Snoqualmie Falls and the historic downtown is "more than worth the effort."
Nearly twice the height of Niagara Falls, the swift flow of the scenic Snoqualmie Falls plummets over a rocky cliff into the Snoqualmie River. Observation decks at the top and bottom of the waterfall offer panoramic views of the gorge, while boardwalks and trails let visitors explore the area. "The power of this waterfall is truly impressive," wrote a previous visitor. For more picturesque landscapes, head to the Three Forks Natural Area, where shingle beaches along the riverbank offer views of rugged mountains rising on the horizon. Here, "Twin Peaks" fans will also find the spot where the "Welcome to Twin Peaks" sign was filmed for the show's opening sequence.
Next, head into Snoqualmie's historic downtown. Train aficionados can spend the day at the Northwest Railway Museum. Explore the exhibits in the old railroad depot, then hitch a ride aboard the steam locomotives for a trip back in time. "The historic depot captures that authentic old-American atmosphere," a previous visitor shared. When you're hungry, local eateries await. Enjoy Mexican cuisine at Caadxi Oaxaca opposite the depot, or grab pub grub at the Snoqualmie Falls Brewery, where there are "plentiful beers on tap," according to a previous visitor.
Mukilteo
Tucked along a headland overlooking the Puget Sound is Mukilteo, also about 30 minutes by car from Seattle. The quaint clapboard facade of Mukilteo Lighthouse guards the waterfront, while pebbly beaches and green parks beckon for outdoor adventure. A handful of local watering holes offer refreshments, and travelers looking to extend their stay can head to the Silver Cloud Hotel overlooking the coast. Writing to the Wander With Wonder blog, Lara Dunning calls Mukilteo "the perfect locale for a Pacific Northwest escape," while Richard Porter at Discover Snohomish County declared, "if you don't know Mukilteo, you probably should."
Surrounded by manicured lawns with panoramic views across the water, the Mukilteo Lighthouse is a great stop for both outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs. Dating back to the early 1900s, tourists can climb the light tower (which still works today) before picking up unique souvenirs at the gift shop. From there, grab a brochure to wander through the lighthouse grounds on the self-guided Mukilteo walking tour. More adventurous hikes can be found in Big Gulch Park, a wild landscape of wizened trees and streams. Near the entrance is a playground for children, while narrow trails weave between the forested slopes, fringed by berry shrubs and blooming plants.
Aviation fiends can spend the day at Boeing's Future of Flight, where guided tours offer a peek at jumbo jet production lines inside one of the biggest aircraft factories in the world. Head up to the Sky Deck to watch planes take flight, and visit the Boeing Store for unique souvenirs like flight jackets and collectible models. Refuel at the end of the day with tasty seafood at John's Grill, or grab tostadas and enchiladas at Sabor A Mexico, a favorite with locals. Add Mukilteo to your itinerary for a refreshing getaway.
Methodology
While there are more than five suburbs around Seattle, the main criteria in creating this ranking were the abundance of interesting activities within each suburb, which would appeal to a wide range of travelers, and which would make traveling there worth the journey. These activities ranged from cultural sights like museums and historic landmarks, highly-rated local restaurants and wineries, and outdoor activities like nature trails and state parks. Ease of access by driving from Seattle was also a consideration, and the five suburbs selected were all within about a 30-minute journey from downtown. This was also why suburbs like Bainbridge Island were excluded, since they can only be reached by ferry. Travelers' reviews from various personal travel blogs and discussion forums like Reddit also informed the rankings, which determined whether the suburbs were interesting enough to plan a trip there.