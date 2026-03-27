5 Charming Washington Suburbs Outside Seattle That Are Worth Visiting, According To Travelers

There's always an interesting adventure to be found on a visit to Seattle. As one of the best foodie destinations in the Pacific Northwest, gourmands can gorge themselves on endless seafood platters and clam chowder. Then there's the Space Needle observation deck for unforgettable views of the city from above, while the historic waterfront features a variety of local shops with all sorts of treasures. Meanwhile, travelers who enjoy a slower pace of adventure, not to mention Seattle locals looking for a day trip away from the big city, should venture out into the suburbs sprawled across the countryside.

While Seattle itself clings to a narrow isthmus against the expanse of Elliott Bay, the city's many suburbs, which form part of the larger metropolitan area, stretch all the way north to the headland overlooking Puget Sound, and further inland around Lake Sammamish. Some of Seattle's suburbs are in fact their own islands, like the petite Mercer Island cradled within Lake Washington. A ferry also takes both passengers and vehicles across the water to Bainbridge Island, a serene Seattle suburb scattered with hiking trails through dense woodlands.

With so many suburbs to choose from, it's hard to know which to visit. Sommeliers might enjoy a jaunt to Woodinville, which boasts a handful of upscale wineries, while travelers who prefer to spend time in the great outdoors would benefit from a trip to Issaquah, which sits on the doorstep of Lake Sammamish State Park against a backdrop of forested slopes. By diving into travelers' reviews and considering the attractions that would appeal to tourists, we have compiled this list of five Seattle suburbs worthy of a visit. All easily reachable by car from the city, these suburbs are convenient for either a quick day trip or an extended getaway.