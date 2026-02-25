The 5 Best Foodie Cities In The Pacific Northwest (With Destination-Worthy Seafood), According To Research
If you're looking for vibrant landscapes, fun outdoor activities, and delicious food, the Pacific Northwest is a pretty great region for all three. Encompassing Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, this area of the United States is something of a foodie paradise, especially if you love seafood. Not only are two of the three states along the coastline, but the region itself is famed for dishes like Dungeness crab, chinook salmon, clam chowder, and fish and chips. In fact, you could even venture along the "shellfish trail" in Washington and harvest your own food, straight from the water.
So, with that in mind, we present the five best foodie cities in the Pacific Northwest with destination-worthy seafood. For this list, we looked at a few criteria. First, I used to live in Portland for many years and travel back regularly, so I drew from personal experience. Second, while seafood is the primary focus, we also ranked cities based on how well they fit the "foodie" category. For example, Westport, Washington, is one of the best places to get fresh seafood in the region, but since it's not as food-centric as places like Seattle, it's lower on the list.
Additionally, we looked at roundups and reviews of the best cities for seafood and foodies to ensure we didn't overlook any particular places, and we consulted Reddit for specific restaurant recommendations. Finally, since we're talking about the Pacific Northwest, we wanted to feature cities in all three states, not just those on or near the coast. So, put on your crab bibs, and let's dig in!
Seattle, Washington
Since we're looking at seafood-centric foodie cities in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle is the natural choice for our No. 1 pick. Not only is it home to the special, vibrant Pike Place Market full of hundreds of shops, but it's also arguably one of the best places to grab a bite to eat in America. In fact, the city itself has anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 restaurants, depending on how you define the term, as it could include coffee shops and fast-food joints. So, whether you're visiting for a weekend or a whole month, there's an abundance of places to indulge your taste buds.
As far as seafood restaurants go, there are far too many to list here, so let's run down some of the top picks from locals and professional reviewers. Names that have popped up multiple times, like on this Reddit thread or this Emerald Palate roundup, include RockCreek Seafood & Spirits, Local Tide, and Westward. Or, if you want something a bit more casual and are hanging out at Pike Place, Matt's in the Market or Pike Place Chowder are both excellent options. I've also personally tried Duke's Seafood on the waterfront and its award-winning chowder.
One local seafood delicacy you can enjoy is geoduck (pronounced "gooey-duck"), particularly at places like Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar. Taylor harvests its oysters, clams, and geoducks from the Puget Sound and other local areas, so you're literally getting a taste of the Pacific Northwest in every bite. I've never had geoduck before, but according to reviews, it's sweet, briny, and always delicious.
Portland, Oregon
Although Portland often outranks Seattle when talking about foodie cities (like on WalletHub's list), we put it second because it's not as much of a seafood town as the Emerald City. Part of the reason is that Portland is not on the coast, so it doesn't have as easy access to fish and other seafood as a port like Seattle. Still, the City of Roses offers an incredible lineup of different cuisines, such as the best restaurant of 2025 serving top Caribbean food, Kann.
As far as seafood goes, one restaurant that seems to stand out, according to Redditors and Portland Monthly, is Cabezon. According to its website, Cabezon is a farm-to-table experience highlighting the best Pacific Northwest ingredients, including oysters on the half shell, sturgeon, grouper, and mussels. Other seafood spots in the city include Salty's on the Columbia River if you want waterfront views, Portland City Grill if you want an upscale experience with a gorgeous cityscape backdrop, or Jake's Famous Crawfish if you prefer a more historic setting.
One of the more unique features of Portland's food scene is the abundance of food carts. Unlike roaming food trucks that post up in different spots, these carts are stationary and typically grouped together. This way, you can sample a little bit of various cuisines and get a more decadent meal without having to make a bunch of stops. I've done food cart crawls several times, and it's a great way to dine, especially if you're with a group of foodies.
Astoria, Oregon
After Seattle and Portland, finding foodie cities in the Pacific Northwest that specialize in seafood is kind of a tricky task. Still, having been an Oregon resident for much of my life, my second top pick for the state would have to be Astoria, the storybook port with Victorian charm, Scandinavian flavor, and ethereal beauty. While other cities like Newport and Seaside are also great for seafood restaurants, they're also more touristy. Astoria has something of a quiet elegance to it, and its culinary scene is a bit more robust as a result.
Part of the appeal of Astoria's seafood offerings is that most of them are close to the water. In addition to offering spectacular scenery (including the massive Astoria-Megler Bridge that looms over the city), you can smell the salty air as you walk to each restaurant. For waterside dining, check out Josephson's Smokehouse, which is both a fish market and cafe. Or, Bridgewater Bistro offers a blend of historic elegance and modern cuisine, and it sits at the base of the bridge. As you go farther inland, Bowpicker Fish and Chips is known for its namesake dish (and is a favorite among locals, including on Reddit, and given that it has 4.8 stars on Google), or you can try South Bay Wild Fish House for ocean-to-table dining, as the restaurant operates a fishing vessel.
Since Astoria is one of the best places to catch Dungeness crab, you should order crab cakes wherever you go. Most seafood restaurants in town should offer the dish, and they're far more decadent than most other types of crab cakes I've had. Salmon and halibut are the primary fish options in town, and they're great for both fried fish and chips or grilled on their own.
Westport, Washington
Since destination-worthy seafood is our primary concern, it makes sense to go where the fish arrives in port. Specifically, Westport, Washington, is one of the best places to go in the state for fresh, just-off-the-boat items. While this city doesn't have as much variety as other "foodie" cities on this list, it's definitely a prime choice for Pacific Northwest seafood, being a major commercial fishing hub. Plus, as with Astoria, Westport isn't as touristy as other nearby options (like Ocean Shores or Long Beach), meaning it's easier to get around and find a delicious meal. This Reddit thread also agrees, highlighting Westport's chill vibes.
Before planning your trip to Westport, you can refer to the city's handy "Fresh Catch" guide, which highlights the harvest season for local delicacies. For example, oysters, Dungeness crab, and rockfish are harvested almost year-round, while pink shrimp and coastal salmon are caught during the summer. This way, you can be sure to get your favorite item from either the fish markets or the local restaurants. Merino's Seafood Market, in particular, is a highly rated place to shop, both for raw and canned meats and fish and chips baskets. Best of all, you can choose between lingcod, halibut, rockfish, salmon, or albacore tuna for your meal.
Beyond Merino's, other top-rated seafood options include Bennett's Fish Shack and the Blue Bouy Restaurant. However, if you're not in the mood for fish and crab, you can enjoy burgers at the Knotty Pine Bar & Grill, barbecue at Aloha Alabama, or pizza at the Westport Pizza Company.
Boise, Idaho
As a landlocked state, Idaho is definitely not as well known for its seafood scene, which is why we only have one city from here on this particular list. However, as the state's largest city, Boise is an up-and-coming foodie destination, and it's the best place to indulge in seafood and other cuisines.
According to Reddit, locals prefer Fresh Off the Hook, which has also been voted as Boise's best seafood restaurant. Anthony's is another recommended option for a relatively casual meal. If you're looking for a more elegant experience, Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood has quite a few options in an upscale atmosphere. For an ethnic twist, try Coa de Jima in Downtown Boise or Coa Del Mar in nearby Eagle. Both are highly rated and offer rich flavors to elevate each dish. Additionally, there are quite a few sushi places in Boise, so if you like your fish served in a roll or over rice, you have plenty of options to choose from.
One place that kept coming up in Reddit threads was Reel Foods Fish Market. If you're able to cook your own meals during your vacation, you can get some excellent ingredients at the market and prepare them yourself. According to the website, the fish is flown in daily, and there are over 25 unique varieties available, including halibut, sole, salmon, and more.
Methodology
Our primary goal with the cities on this list was to highlight places where you can get destination-worthy seafood. So, while other places in the Pacific Northwest might fit the "foodie" title better, their seafood options might not rank as highly. This is why Seattle was first, because it encapsulates both factors perfectly, followed by Portland.
Since the big cities are already well known for foodies, finding other options to round out the list required a bit more research. I drew from personal experience as a former PNW local, as well as other articles and Reddit threads, to determine which spots would make the cut. Overall, if you're in the region and are looking for incredible seafood, each of these places is sure to delight and satisfy even the most sophisticated of cravings.