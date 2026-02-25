The 5 Best Foodie Cities In The Pacific Northwest (With Destination-Worthy Seafood), According To Research

If you're looking for vibrant landscapes, fun outdoor activities, and delicious food, the Pacific Northwest is a pretty great region for all three. Encompassing Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, this area of the United States is something of a foodie paradise, especially if you love seafood. Not only are two of the three states along the coastline, but the region itself is famed for dishes like Dungeness crab, chinook salmon, clam chowder, and fish and chips. In fact, you could even venture along the "shellfish trail" in Washington and harvest your own food, straight from the water.

So, with that in mind, we present the five best foodie cities in the Pacific Northwest with destination-worthy seafood. For this list, we looked at a few criteria. First, I used to live in Portland for many years and travel back regularly, so I drew from personal experience. Second, while seafood is the primary focus, we also ranked cities based on how well they fit the "foodie" category. For example, Westport, Washington, is one of the best places to get fresh seafood in the region, but since it's not as food-centric as places like Seattle, it's lower on the list.

Additionally, we looked at roundups and reviews of the best cities for seafood and foodies to ensure we didn't overlook any particular places, and we consulted Reddit for specific restaurant recommendations. Finally, since we're talking about the Pacific Northwest, we wanted to feature cities in all three states, not just those on or near the coast. So, put on your crab bibs, and let's dig in!