5 Must-Buy Items When Visiting Charleston, South Carolina, According To Locals
Charleston has an established reputation as a historic city blending European appearance with Southern charm. Part of that charm is undoubtedly due to its history — not just as the oldest and largest city in South Carolina, but also as the focal point of many Civil War battles, and as part of the Southern theater of the American Revolutionary War. While the heritage and impressive architecture — with the white-walled High Battery mansions and Rainbow Row's colorful houses among the many sites worth a visit — are experiences you can only take away with you in spirit, there is a way to extend your Charleston visit, and that is by buying some of its unique items.
From millennia-old African traditions woven into baskets to contemporary candle-makers and purveyors of small-batch hot sauces and spices, the city offers a wide range of locally-crafted goods. We narrowed it down to five items that are not just representative of the Lowcountry but have a distinctive connection to Charleston. We curated our list of must-buy items using a range of local sources such as Charleston's official tourism board, Explore Charleston, Charleston-based businesses, and local users on Reddit.
Sweetgrass baskets
As one of the nation's oldest African crafts brought over by enslaved West African peoples, sweetgrass baskets are an item steeped both in artisanal tradition and history. Dried local sweetgrass strands are woven with bulrush and palmetto fronds to create sturdy and intricate designs, following a centuries-old tradition that the Gullah community has passed down for generations. Aside from being beautiful, multi-purpose objects, they have become widely recognized as a craft associated with the city. Explore Charleston highlights these woven designs on its list of local items to shop for in the area.
Walk through Charleston's City Market, and you will see dozens of stalls selling sweetgrass baskets. Historically, basket use depended on shape and design: flat baskets were used to separate rice grains from husks, while tightly woven forms served as containers for food and, in some cases, liquids. Local users in r/Charleston frequently cite sweetgrass baskets for items characteristic of Charleston, noting their historic and cultural value. As one Redditor puts it: "You can get a basket for around $20 from the Gullah Geechee craftsmen and they will give you a booklet that describes the history of their culture and their craft".
Though traditional baskets today can still be bought as functional items, they are often acquired as decorative objects because of their visually striking pattern or decorations. For a local experience in the heart of Gullah Geechee country, head along North Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, a section of which is aptly known as the "Sweetgrass Basket Makers Highway." There, you will find local Gullah artisans selling their goods directly at roadside stalls. Not only is Mount Pleasant significant for local crafts, but it is also South Carolina's largest coastal town, full of fresh seafood and waterfront scenery — worth a stop on your way back.
Charleston tea
Charleston has a long history of tea cultivation in the United States, dating as far back as the 1800s. In fact, it is home to North America's oldest and largest tea farm and garden — the Charleston Tea Garden. While you can book an immersive tea experience by joining a trolley tour of the estate, you can also infuse your days back home with specialty flavors crafted in the city's (and the nation's) only tea plantation by buying a local tea blend.
To get the full experience of touring Charleston Tea Garden, you have to travel about 20 miles southwest of the city to Wadmalaw Island. But you can still buy their 100% American-grown blends — including their original Charleston Breakfast tea, Carolina mint tea, and Rockville Raspberry tea — in shops across the city, including at the Charleston Museum and the Savannah Bee Company shop. Several locals on r/Charleston mention the tea plantation's infusions as a souvenir associated with the city.
For historically-themed blends, check out local company Oliver Pluff & Co., offerings teas inspired by events like the Boston Tea Party and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The result is a catalogue that includes limited-edition ceremonial collections featuring Gunpowder green tea and Colonial Bohea smoky black tea, sitting alongside crowd pleasers such as English breakfast, Earl Grey, and masala chai. This way, you can "savor Charleston long after you've unpacked your suitcase," in the words of local craft seller, Charleston Candle Co., which included the tea at Oliver Pluff & Co. on its list of the city's best keepsakes.
Charleston City Market artwork
A visit to Charleston's City Market is one of the five must-do things in Charleston if you only have a weekend. If you are spending more time in the city, you might choose to spend an entire day in this bustling, colorful market filled with over 300 craft vendors, food and drink stalls, and plenty of opportunities for window shopping. According to Explore Charleston, the City Market is where you will find "scores of picture-perfect Lowcountry scenes created by local artists," highlighting the market's artwork in its local shopping guide.
Local artwork is a common purchase in Charleston, and you can find a wide variety of media on display — from oil or acrylic canvases to prints, photography, and painted pottery. At the City Market, you will find a "Certified Authentic: Handmade in Charleston" tile or label, guaranteeing you are buying 100% local and made by real artisans.
Even if the market is not on your radar, you can still purchase works celebrating Charleston's landscapes and its history as the setting for many films, TV shows, and novels. Head to King Street, one of the world's most charming main streets, and you will find several galleries where you can browse local art and truly connect with the city's thriving art scene. Spots include the La Prince Fine Art Galleries, Reinart Fine Art and Sculpture Garden, and Sportsman Gallery.
Handmade candles
Hand-poured, small-batch candles are one of those items that have come to be associated with Charleston. Not only are they a versatile gift, but they are also a convenient medium for Lowcountry-inspired scents like magnoila, jasmine, bourbon cider, and smoky incense.
The latter fragrances are only two of the original concoctions created by the Charleston Candle Co., with a shop downtown offering hand-poured, sustainably packaged candles that have been infused with dozens of local scents. Local tour company Walk and Talk Charleston called Charleston Candle Co. one of its "favorite local businesses to shop for thoughtful gifts" in its city shopping guide. If you fancy yourself a candle-maker or simply want to create a unique souvenir, you can join one of their classes, where you get to create two candles with scents of your choice.
Another popular spot for artisanal candles with a distinct South Carolina twist is Candlefish, located on King Street. Their "library of 100 fragrances" signature candles are numbered from 1 to 100, to encourage a blind smelling experience in which customers follow their senses instead of reading the label. They also have a "landmark collection" where every wax pillar is named after a highlight of the city, from Rainbow Row to Angel Oak and South of Broad. "A Candlefish trip is a must when I have guests in town," notes one local guide on Google reviews.
Salt and spices
South Carolina is renowned for its seasonings and bold flavors, which permeate both its cultural heritage and cuisine. Local storage company Bag Valet highlights salts, sauces, and spices as a "must-buy" on its Charleston bucket list post, and Explore Charleston features local sauces, rubs, and seasonings on its specialty products shopping guide. Walk around the central City Market, or visit one of the city's farmers' markets (including the seasonal West Ashley and Marion Square markets) to find local stalls selling their own version. One such place is Edna's Lowcountry, described as one of City Market's longest-standing vendors. At her stand, you will not only find seasonings, soups, and mixes, but also cookbooks and original Charleston recipe compendiums coming straight from Edna's fourth-generation business.
It is easy to find Lowcountry-inspired spices and small-batch sauces available to buy retail across the city. Take Charleston Spice, whose blends include the classic sweet allspice, "devil's sugar," and fall flavors, as well as unique savory fusions including Cajun brining, Caribbean oil blend, and "Charleston 10 spice" flavors. Another option is Lillie's of Charleston, a family-owned local purveyor of sauces, spices, and snacks. They have conveniently assembled their top Lowcountry flavors in pre-packed gift boxes, making it a versatile gift for the foodies in your family — or simply a long-lasting token of the Southern flavors the region is famous for.
Methodology
Charleston offers a wide range of locally made crafts and goods, from food items to handmade souvenirs. This list focuses on five items with strong ties to the city, based on a review of locally relevant sources.
The selections were compiled using a mix of local input, including the city's official tourism organization, Explore Charleston, discussions from users on Reddit, and information from Charleston-based businesses such as Charleston Candle Co. and Walk and Talk Charleston. Each entry includes examples from local businesses to illustrate the types of products available across the city.