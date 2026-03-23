5 Must-Buy Items When Visiting Charleston, South Carolina, According To Locals

As one of the nation's oldest African crafts brought over by enslaved West African peoples, sweetgrass baskets are an item steeped both in artisanal tradition and history. Dried local sweetgrass strands are woven with bulrush and palmetto fronds to create sturdy and intricate designs, following a centuries-old tradition that the Gullah community has passed down for generations. Aside from being beautiful, multi-purpose objects, they have become widely recognized as a craft associated with the city. Explore Charleston highlights these woven designs on its list of local items to shop for in the area.

Walk through Charleston's City Market, and you will see dozens of stalls selling sweetgrass baskets. Historically, basket use depended on shape and design: flat baskets were used to separate rice grains from husks, while tightly woven forms served as containers for food and, in some cases, liquids. Local users in r/Charleston frequently cite sweetgrass baskets for items characteristic of Charleston, noting their historic and cultural value. As one Redditor puts it: "You can get a basket for around $20 from the Gullah Geechee craftsmen and they will give you a booklet that describes the history of their culture and their craft".



Though traditional baskets today can still be bought as functional items, they are often acquired as decorative objects because of their visually striking pattern or decorations. For a local experience in the heart of Gullah Geechee country, head along North Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, a section of which is aptly known as the "Sweetgrass Basket Makers Highway." There, you will find local Gullah artisans selling their goods directly at roadside stalls. Not only is Mount Pleasant significant for local crafts, but it is also South Carolina's largest coastal town, full of fresh seafood and waterfront scenery — worth a stop on your way back.