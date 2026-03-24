Colorado's 5 Best Affordable Places To Stay In Denver On A Budget, According To Reviews

Denver has a lot of cool hotels, such as the Curtis Hotel, one of "America's Top Art Hotels," and the world-class Crawford Hotel, which is located inside a Denver train station. However, like with many other major U.S. cities, the Mile High City's hotels may be fancy, and they may be unique, but all that comes at a price. A hotel room in the city can easily set you back about $200 or more per night. A 2025 survey by Cheaphotels.org ranked Denver No. 40 out of 100 cities worldwide for average hotel prices.

The good news is that Denver is far from the most expensive city for lodging in the U.S., and there are still several good deals to be had, especially if you're willing to stay in a hostel or Airbnb. Below is a quick guide to several of the most popular and affordable lodging options in the Denver area. All the properties selected are not only budget-friendly, but they have been well-reviewed on platforms like Tripadvisor and Google and are situated in centrally located neighborhoods, along with one recommendation near the Denver International Airport. All prices reflect the time of writing, though prices fluctuate seasonally.