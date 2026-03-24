Colorado's 5 Best Affordable Places To Stay In Denver On A Budget, According To Reviews
Denver has a lot of cool hotels, such as the Curtis Hotel, one of "America's Top Art Hotels," and the world-class Crawford Hotel, which is located inside a Denver train station. However, like with many other major U.S. cities, the Mile High City's hotels may be fancy, and they may be unique, but all that comes at a price. A hotel room in the city can easily set you back about $200 or more per night. A 2025 survey by Cheaphotels.org ranked Denver No. 40 out of 100 cities worldwide for average hotel prices.
The good news is that Denver is far from the most expensive city for lodging in the U.S., and there are still several good deals to be had, especially if you're willing to stay in a hostel or Airbnb. Below is a quick guide to several of the most popular and affordable lodging options in the Denver area. All the properties selected are not only budget-friendly, but they have been well-reviewed on platforms like Tripadvisor and Google and are situated in centrally located neighborhoods, along with one recommendation near the Denver International Airport. All prices reflect the time of writing, though prices fluctuate seasonally.
Historic Airbnb carriage house in Curtis Park
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom carriage house is located near the quiet, historic Denver neighborhood of Curtis Park and ranks in the top 1% of homes on Airbnb. Guests love that it's located within walking distance to breweries, restaurants, the 16th Street Mall, and the popular River North Art (RiNo) District. They also appreciate that the stay comes with complimentary use of a CrossFit gym.
"This place is so cute & convenient! All the small details we loved from having a private courtyard-like spot for the doggie to hang out, walkable neighborhood, beautiful garden, everything! They did an amazing job of updating this historic location. We love it. Very enjoyable & peaceful in the middle of the city," a guest states in a review on Airbnb. Nightly rates start around $190, accommodating three adults. Guests rate this property high for value, ranking it a 5.0 on Airbnb.
Quirky hostel in the heart of Downtown Denver
Situated in downtown Denver, Hostel Fish is not only centrally located and affordable, but it also has some excellent guest reviews. "This place is such a neat hidden gem! From the perfect location to the great lounge area to the best music ever it's a great downtown pick," writes a reviewer on Google. The hostel has a lot to offer, including a bar built to look like a speakeasy, a work area, and a historic location inside a building that once housed a saloon. Hostel Fish scores a 4.4-star rating on both Tripadvisor and Google.
A twin-bed in a dorm room starts from around $45 per night, while a queen-size bed in a private room ranges from around $130 per night. Located downstairs is Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, which is a restaurant, bar, and live music venue. For guests, this can either be a positive or a negative, though the hostel offers earplugs free of charge for those looking to get some shut-eye before the club's midnight closing hours.
Colorful, modern hotel in the Arts District
As the name suggests, The Cambria Denver Downtown RiNo is located in the trendy River North (RiNo) Arts District and is less than a mile away from a number of popular Denver attractions, including the Mission Ballroom, Denver Coliseum, and Coors Field. It's also within walking distance to art galleries, restaurants, and bars, including the popular patio bar and entertainment complex Number Thirty Eight, which is just a three-minute walk away.
While the accommodations in this modern 3-star hotel are simple, the hotel is new – it opened in 2023 — and guests report that the front desk staff is friendly, the rooms are clean, and the beds are comfortable, earning the hotel a 4.2-star rating on Google and a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor. In addition to a restaurant and fitness center, The Cambria also has a second-floor rooftop patio, a bright and colorful lobby, and stylish, modern hotel rooms. "This was our 4th stay at the Cambria RiNo," says one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "You just can't beat the location, walkable neighborhood, friendly staff and cleanliness!" A single room with a king-size bed starts from around $120 per night.
An all-suite stay near the airport with European flair
Although Woolley's Classic Suites is technically located in Aurora and not in Denver, the all-suite hotel's affordable price, proximity to the airport, and stellar reviews are what earn it inclusion on this list. Woolley's is located 9.5 miles from the Denver International Airport and 14 miles from Downtown Denver and has a 9.4 out of 10 score on Hotels.com. "Woolley's is our favorite airport hotel. It is beautiful, affordable, the rooms are huge, and they have a free airport shuttle," reports a commenter on Facebook.
The hotel's white, grand exterior is reminiscent of a castle, and its interior, with its sunny indoor courtyard of trees, streetlamps, string lights, and a stream with real koi fish, may be what contributed to one Tripadvisor reviewer's impression that the hotel has "somewhat [of] a European feel."
Suites at Woolley's Classic Suites range from $130 per night, which includes a complimentary airport shuttle. You may want to choose Woolley's if you have an early morning flight, wish to remain close to the city action but not in the middle of it, or are just looking for a unique upgrade from the standard airport motel fare.
A Capitol Hill hostel with the look and feel of a hotel
If you're hesitant about staying in a hostel because the communal living aspect has you worried about uncomfortable bunkbeds or 3 a.m. dorm room parties, 11th Avenue Hostel in the neighborhood of Capitol Hill might be your best choice. Multiple reviews on Hostelworld note that it's more similar to a hotel experience but with hostel prices.
Not only does the hostel have a cafe and ice cream shop in the lobby, but because it was once a hotel built in 1903, the hostel has several hotel-like private room options and even a family-style room that includes two queen beds and a bunkbed. A bed in a mixed dorm at 11th Avenue Hostel starts from about $40 per night, while private rooms begin in the $80 range, making this an affordable lodging option for couples or families. The hostel is within walking distance of popular restaurants and bars, such as Shish Kabob Grill, a hole-in-the-wall restaurant and family-owned Colorado hidden gem, and several museums, including the Denver Art Museum.
Methodology
When compiling this list, we combed through Airbnb and Google Maps listings in search of affordable options that were well-reviewed, yet unique, and located in central or popular neighborhoods. Additionally, we knew we wanted to include at least one option that was located outside of the Denver downtown area and closer to the airport. For that, we turned to Tripadvisor and Facebook travel groups to find an airport hotel that was not just affordable, but more unique than the typical chain motel.
In addition to affordability, the criteria we used in selecting hotels included location and quality of reviews. While there were several motel chains that offered room rates that were the same or even lower than the hotels included on this list, those motels and hotels were either located on the outskirts of town, in less desirable neighborhoods, or else simply didn't receive enough positive reviews. To be included on this list, the hotel or hostel had to have a score of 4 stars or higher (out of a possible 5) on either Google or Tripadvisor.