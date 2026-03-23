Colorado's Unique, Fun, And Themed Denver Hotel Just Underwent A Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

Denver, Colorado, has a hotel for every style and personality. If you want a place with Art Deco history and tasty Prohibition-era cocktails, stay at The Oxford. For year-round water fun and a seasonal winter wonderland near the airport, there's Gaylord Rockies. And for an immersive, interactive, and playful night in downtown, there's The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, which just finished a multimillion-dollar renovation. So even if you've stayed at The Curtis before, you'll be in for a treat.

"We've reimagined everything guests loved about the property to make it bigger and bolder," said Lizzie Raudenbush, former general manager at The Curtis, told Lodging magazine. "We don't take our nickname of Denver's happiest hotel lightly, so we have brought smile-inducing details to every part of the guest experience at the Curtis."

Just walking into the new lobby immerses you in color and whimsy — like seating made from skis and half a VW Beetle — there's no question that you're somewhere special. That feeling continues throughout the hotel. All of the 336 guest rooms and suites were updated and changed. Each floor still comes with its own unique theme; before, it was more pop culture, but now you have themes like "Camp Curtis," which is all about summer camp, and "Go For Gold," which is all about sports and competition. Along with the delightful and detailed decor, each floor also comes with its own Spotify playlist.