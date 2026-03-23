Colorado's Unique, Fun, And Themed Denver Hotel Just Underwent A Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
Denver, Colorado, has a hotel for every style and personality. If you want a place with Art Deco history and tasty Prohibition-era cocktails, stay at The Oxford. For year-round water fun and a seasonal winter wonderland near the airport, there's Gaylord Rockies. And for an immersive, interactive, and playful night in downtown, there's The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, which just finished a multimillion-dollar renovation. So even if you've stayed at The Curtis before, you'll be in for a treat.
"We've reimagined everything guests loved about the property to make it bigger and bolder," said Lizzie Raudenbush, former general manager at The Curtis, told Lodging magazine. "We don't take our nickname of Denver's happiest hotel lightly, so we have brought smile-inducing details to every part of the guest experience at the Curtis."
Just walking into the new lobby immerses you in color and whimsy — like seating made from skis and half a VW Beetle — there's no question that you're somewhere special. That feeling continues throughout the hotel. All of the 336 guest rooms and suites were updated and changed. Each floor still comes with its own unique theme; before, it was more pop culture, but now you have themes like "Camp Curtis," which is all about summer camp, and "Go For Gold," which is all about sports and competition. Along with the delightful and detailed decor, each floor also comes with its own Spotify playlist.
Hyper themed rooms at The Curtis aren't like anywhere you've stayed before
Each floor at The Curtis in Denver also has at least one "hyper-themed" room that goes all in on that floor's motif. Like on the 13th floor, which is themed "Knock on Wood," the room is designed around superstition and mystery via the board game "Clue." There are also a couple of larger suites, including the "Waka Waka Room," which was inspired by Pac-Man. The other rooms aren't as immersive, but they still have nods to the floor's theme in the art and decor. When you book a night at The Curtis, you can choose a hyper-themed room and be surprised with your option, or you can call ahead to request a specific one.
You can do more than just sleep in style here. There are board games that you can borrow, and you can dine at The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it still has its Mad Men-esque, retro feel that you'll recognize if you've been there before.
The Curtis is across the street from the Denver Performing Arts Complex and a five-minute walk to the Colorado Convention Center. It's also the perfect hub for discovering the city's food and drink-filled trendy downtown neighborhoods. But it's worlds away from a traditional convention hotel, and it's sure to make for a memorable stay in the Mile High City.