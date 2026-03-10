Inside Downtown Denver Is A Microneighborhood With A Trendy Hotel, Indie Shops, And Tasty Bites
Whether it's the trendy Lower Highland (LoHi) or the eclectic River North Art District (RiNo), Denver has no shortage of delightful neighborhoods with catchy acronyms. It even has neighborhoods within neighborhoods, like Dairy Block, a microdistrict within the Lower Downtown (LoDo). On Wazee Street between 18th and 19th streets, Dairy Block is a lively one-stop destination for international cuisine, an art-filled hotel, and boutique shopping.
The block has undergone quite a transformation over the years. Dairy Block gets its name from the Windsor Farm Dairy, which was established on the site in the early 1900s. It remained a dairy processing facility until 1973, according to the Historical Marker Database. In 2017, the reimagined Dairy Block debuted with the opening of The Maven, the seven-story boutique hotel that anchors the development. The Maven has 172 loft-style rooms and suites, many with city views and some with large soaking tubs for unwinding after a day exploring Denver.
While you could drive into the city, staying at The Maven places you within walking distance of many major sights. Dairy Block is just a few blocks from Union Station, where you can take the A Line train to and from Denver International Airport in about 40 minutes. If you're headed to the mountains to ski, Amtrak runs a seasonal service from Union Station up to Winter Park. Dairy Block is also close to Coors Field, home of MLB's Colorado Rockies.
Denver's Dairy Block shopping, art, and hotel amenities
Checking in at The Maven means a comfortable bed in a stylish room, plus access to fun amenities, like complimentary afternoon churros served from an Airstream trailer in the lobby, along with a free happy hour drink at one of the two restaurants at the hotel. Plus, you'll get discounts at some of Dairy Block's shops, including Sarah O. Jewelry, where you can get handcrafted fine jewelry. Other retailers include Abstract Denver, with its streetwear and art, and Blue Ruby Boutique, offering curated clothing and gifts.
When you walk into the lobby, there's a massive hanging sculpture of a hand called "The Quantifiable and The Ineffable" by Andrew Ramiro Tirado. "The hand is certainly the most iconic piece of art on display at The Maven. It is a destination ... and it is Instagram and Snapchat ready for guests to identify," Gerry Link, general manager of The Maven, told Visit Denver.
It's just the tip of the iceberg for artwork here. Dairy Block has over 700 art pieces by more than 30 local artists, including some in The Alley that bisects the block. The Alley is closed to traffic, making it easy to explore murals and interactive installations, like "Musical Churns" by Nikki Pike, another homage to the block's dairy history. Turning the butter churn handles activates recorded music performed by Colorado Symphony musicians, accompanied by a synchronized LED light display.
Food, drinks, and fun at Denver's Dairy Block
When it comes to drinks and dining, Denver's Dairy Block delivers. Inside The Maven, Kachina Cantina serves Southwestern and Mexican-inspired fare. Nearby, Denver Milk Market operates as a food hall with a range of vendors, including Konjo Ethiopian, where you can try traditional injera topped with veggies; The Lucky Bird, with tasty fried chicken sandwiches and wraps; and the Asian-inspired YumCha, with dumpling and noodle dishes. Beyond food, the market hosts all kinds of events, like a weekly pub quiz and a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch on Sunday mornings, featuring bottomless mimosas. You'll also find free games, like Pac-Man, tabletop shuffleboard, and skee-ball.
For drinks, get a caffeine pick-me-up at Huckleberry Roasters. This popular Denver coffee roaster first opened in 2011, and the outlet at Dairy Block opened in 2018 to serve delicious blends to locals and tourists alike. If you're in the mood for a craft cocktail, there's Poka Lola Social Club in The Maven as well as Moo Bar in the Milk Market. In The Alley, Blanchard Family Wines pours selections from California vineyards alongside Colorado wines. Yes, Colorado has wine country. Plus, it hosts a variety of events, such as wine-and-chocolate pairings and sushi-making.
If whiskey is more your thing, make sure to stop by Seven Grand, known for its extensive selection of over 700 whiskeys. Enjoy one of them as you listen to live music or play pool. There are plenty of options for a fun day and night out at Dairy Block. Bonus — when the weather is nice, you can enjoy your food and drinks out in The Alley surrounded by art.