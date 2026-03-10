Inside Downtown Denver Is A Microneighborhood With A Trendy Hotel, Indie Shops, And Tasty Bites

Whether it's the trendy Lower Highland (LoHi) or the eclectic River North Art District (RiNo), Denver has no shortage of delightful neighborhoods with catchy acronyms. It even has neighborhoods within neighborhoods, like Dairy Block, a microdistrict within the Lower Downtown (LoDo). On Wazee Street between 18th and 19th streets, Dairy Block is a lively one-stop destination for international cuisine, an art-filled hotel, and boutique shopping.

The block has undergone quite a transformation over the years. Dairy Block gets its name from the Windsor Farm Dairy, which was established on the site in the early 1900s. It remained a dairy processing facility until 1973, according to the Historical Marker Database. In 2017, the reimagined Dairy Block debuted with the opening of The Maven, the seven-story boutique hotel that anchors the development. The Maven has 172 loft-style rooms and suites, many with city views and some with large soaking tubs for unwinding after a day exploring Denver.

While you could drive into the city, staying at The Maven places you within walking distance of many major sights. Dairy Block is just a few blocks from Union Station, where you can take the A Line train to and from Denver International Airport in about 40 minutes. If you're headed to the mountains to ski, Amtrak runs a seasonal service from Union Station up to Winter Park. Dairy Block is also close to Coors Field, home of MLB's Colorado Rockies.