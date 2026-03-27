California's Walkable North Side Berkeley Neighborhood Charms With Victorian Homes And Unique Shops

California isn't normally the first state that comes to mind when you think about walkability. However, the city of Berkeley is full of gems for people to explore on foot, specifically its north side neighborhood. North Berkeley offers the quintessential Berkeley experience: tree-lined streets with historic Victorian homes, unique shops, and easy access to parks.

This area is popular with families and professionals seeking a quieter alternative to the student-centered neighborhoods near campus. One of its defining features is its walkability; the neighborhood has a Walk Score of 93, with grocery stores, bakeries, cafes, and parks within a few blocks of each other.

The closest major airport is Oakland International Airport, 14 miles away, while San Francisco International Airport is 25 miles away, making it an easy destination for travelers visiting the Bay Area. The best transit option is the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), which connects the region's airports and major cities and has been in operation since 1972.