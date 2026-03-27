California's Walkable North Side Berkeley Neighborhood Charms With Victorian Homes And Unique Shops
California isn't normally the first state that comes to mind when you think about walkability. However, the city of Berkeley is full of gems for people to explore on foot, specifically its north side neighborhood. North Berkeley offers the quintessential Berkeley experience: tree-lined streets with historic Victorian homes, unique shops, and easy access to parks.
This area is popular with families and professionals seeking a quieter alternative to the student-centered neighborhoods near campus. One of its defining features is its walkability; the neighborhood has a Walk Score of 93, with grocery stores, bakeries, cafes, and parks within a few blocks of each other.
The closest major airport is Oakland International Airport, 14 miles away, while San Francisco International Airport is 25 miles away, making it an easy destination for travelers visiting the Bay Area. The best transit option is the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), which connects the region's airports and major cities and has been in operation since 1972.
North Berkeley's unique shops and eats
When exploring the area, shop local and stop inside Vintage Berkeley Vine Street, a shop specializing in small-production wines within the U.S. and globally. Settle into its wine tasting room any day of the week for glasses of wine ranging from California all the way to Greece. For unique souvenirs, you can wander around Tibet Imports, where treasured items hail from Tibet, Nepal, and India. Take in the North Berkeley scene at Monterey Market, specializing in fresh, local, and organic high-quality produce. It has a "senior hour" from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for older people to enjoy the market before it fully opens to the public.
To give your feet a break, stop into Victory Point Cafe on Shuttack Avenue, a cozy cafe and board game lounge. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea while playing from a large library of games, from Jenga to Pictomania. Make sure to bring comfortable walking shoes for exploring the neighborhood, along with sunscreen, sunglasses, and a light jacket for cool Bay Area evenings. If you're looking for unique accommodations near North Berkeley, book a stay at the historic and charming Hotel Shattuck Plaza.
Historic architecture and Victorian homes
Architecture is another highlight in North Berkeley. Walking through the neighborhood, you'll come across historic homes dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries with streets lined with Victorian, Colonial Revival, and Craftsman-style homes. The average home in North Berkeley is valued at around $1.3 million, according to Niche, giving a glimpse into the area's desirability. North Berkeley scores high for those seeking a quiet residential area. To see some of the best views of these charming homes, you can stroll through residential blocks near Shattuck Avenue or the Berkeley Hills.
Consider adding a visit to Berkeley Rose Garden Park, located in the Berkeley Hills, which is perfect for outdoor lovers. The park is home to a terraced amphitheater, 1,500 rose bushes, and 250 varieties of flowers with views of the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. For those wanting to be a bit more active, there's even a tennis court. The best time to experience the roses in full bloom is between mid-May and September. Travelers interested in seeing even more springtime blooms in person should check out California's five best botanical gardens.