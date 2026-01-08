California's 5 Best Botanical Gardens, According To Visitors

If you're planning on vacationing in California, there are plenty of things to do, no matter what part of the state you're visiting. Whether you're crossing off some of the 13 best things to do in Northern California or the 16 best things to do in all of SoCal, your itinerary can be as jam-packed as you want it to be. However, while theme parks and thrills are often the center of attention, the Golden State is also full of quieter areas that are both serene and stunningly beautiful: botanical gardens.

For the uninitiated, a botanical (or botanic) garden is a living arrangement of plants designed to illustrate relationships within plant groups. Typically, botanical gardens feature local species for both display and scientific observation, making them a fantastic way to learn more about the natural beauty of a particular region. California is home to many of these gardens, from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near the Oregon border to the San Diego Botanic Garden on the opposite side of the state.

Although many of these gardens are highly rated, we've curated a list of our picks for the five best in California. To create this list, we looked at online ratings and visitor reviews to see what people were saying. We also chose gardens throughout the state, so no matter where you're traveling, you should be able to add one or two to your itinerary. Finally, we avoided gardens that are part of a larger attraction, such as those attached to a zoo, to ensure objective results. Here are our picks for California's five best botanical gardens.