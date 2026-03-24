Fort Lauderdale's 5 Best Beachfront Hotels, According To Reviews

Imagine waking up to a room flooded with natural light and the sound of the ocean waves fading into the background. The best part: no alarm clock — just sunny skies and the deep blue sea. Florida travelers can experience this five-star treatment at beachfront Fort Lauderdale hotels like The W Fort Lauderdale, Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club, Courtyard By Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, and Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach. These five standout coastal locations are loved not only by travelers, but also by locals — some even live there.

Our choices for this list are based on special honors, awards, and reviews. All of these hotels earned a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice award and consistently receive glowing feedback from guests. They rave over location and amenities, as each hotel offers outdoor pools, beach access, and floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views. Each one is also in proximity to the five top-rated outdoor patio brunch spots in town along Fort Lauderdale's artsy Riverwalk and the picturesque A1A. However, once checked in, the common areas and suites invite guests to linger a bit longer and soak in the coastal scenery rather than rush off to explore. With many incredible options, these Fort Lauderdale hotel selections are an indecisive traveler's best kind of nightmare.