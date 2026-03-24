Fort Lauderdale's 5 Best Beachfront Hotels, According To Reviews
Imagine waking up to a room flooded with natural light and the sound of the ocean waves fading into the background. The best part: no alarm clock — just sunny skies and the deep blue sea. Florida travelers can experience this five-star treatment at beachfront Fort Lauderdale hotels like The W Fort Lauderdale, Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club, Courtyard By Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, and Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach. These five standout coastal locations are loved not only by travelers, but also by locals — some even live there.
Our choices for this list are based on special honors, awards, and reviews. All of these hotels earned a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice award and consistently receive glowing feedback from guests. They rave over location and amenities, as each hotel offers outdoor pools, beach access, and floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views. Each one is also in proximity to the five top-rated outdoor patio brunch spots in town along Fort Lauderdale's artsy Riverwalk and the picturesque A1A. However, once checked in, the common areas and suites invite guests to linger a bit longer and soak in the coastal scenery rather than rush off to explore. With many incredible options, these Fort Lauderdale hotel selections are an indecisive traveler's best kind of nightmare.
W Fort Lauderdale
The W Hotel Fort Lauderdale is a centerpiece staple along the city's shoreline. The geometric exterior is constructed with floor-length windows, giving guests optimal views of South Florida's coast. On the other side of the building lies the intracoastal, which means that guests have waterfront views no matter the suite. Recent Tripadvisor travelers recommended requesting a room that has views of both waterways, mentioning that it raised the bar for their visit. Every room offers panoramic windows, and some even have private balconies, presenting patrons with a pleasant dilemma: order room service with a view, or step out to the beach — a decision most would gladly wrestle with.
While the interior highlights Fort Lauderdale's sparkling blues, the same elegance extends to the exterior spaces — especially its rooftop pool, which was a runner-up for "Best Hotel Pool" on USA Today's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards list. Lounge chairs, cabana couches, and a bar on the "wet deck" fill the surrounding space, with unobstructed views of palm trees and the endless ocean. With more than 2,280 Tripadvisor reviews, guests have rated it 4.2 stars. "We really enjoyed our week here tremendously, and we will return next year," one reviewer said. Nightly rates feel priceless when every customer is provided with private ocean vistas. From the welcome sangria to the water's proximity, this beachfront hotel is a premier base for experiencing Fort Lauderdale.
Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club
With thousands of reviews, Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club has a near 5-star rating on Tripadvisor. In fact, U.S. News & World Report listed it as one of the best hotels in Fort Lauderdale in 2026, and many guests return year after year. "Amazing location, been coming here for years with the kids. Every time we fly in, we're treated like family," one reviewer noted, while another mentioned it was their 10th stay.
Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club is located on the Harbor Isles inlet, set apart from the main beach strip. The tranquil hotel is not only beachfront, but it backs up to a pristine private shoreline behind the resort's pool area. It's complete with large umbrellas and lounge chairs, where guests can crack open a book and flip through the pages to the sound of crashing waves. There are also hammocks, life-size chess, a small playground, and even a mini-golf course within the resort grounds. The resort's Key West-style interior creates an Old Florida ambiance with modern amenities. Tommy Bahama furnishings add a coastal feel, and many rooms face the water. The guest rooms include private balconies, floor-length windows, and bathrobes as an added touch. "If you're looking for a luxury stay and a great experience, this is the place," one traveler added.
Courtyard By Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach
Just a 10-minute walk south of Sebastian Street Beach, aka the "Hottest U.S. Gay Beach," the Courtyard By Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach towers above the ocean. From the guest room to the first-level pool, the hotel is known for its beachside views. The rooms have wall-to-wall windows with glittering ocean views, making it the first thing travelers see. Some Tripadvisor reviewers even call it the "perfect beach vacation", mentioning that their experience stood out from the moment they arrived.
This hotel was renovated in 2025, adding new features, like a poolside bar and sundeck. Within the last year, guests have nodded at the redevelopments in their reviews. The upgraded outdoor bar has flat-screen TVs, but as you sip on a cocktail, your eyes will dart to the palm trees lining the Atlantic. In the evenings, guests can lounge on the sundeck as fire pits illuminate the space. In the updated common areas, the modern interior gives a clean maritime aesthetic, setting the tone for guests when they arrive.
Thousands of Tripadvisor reviewers have rated the space 4-stars, with the one element that outshines the beachfront location being the staff. Multiple patrons reference employees by name, saying the valet is friendly and the front desk employees are extremely helpful. The beachfront access just adds value to the overall experience, as frequently described in guest feedback.
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is the kind of all-frills space that travelers seek when they want contemporary Florida elegance. The Hilton-brand hotel's rooftop pool is the main attraction, with a birds-eye view of the expansive Atlantic in a chic environment. It's the kind of place for anniversary celebrations, wedding ceremonies, and the traveler who wants an elevated experience. The interior suites dark, cherry wood brings forward the white and beige accented furniture, giving the rooms a feel reminiscent of a mega-yacht. It's not only for travelers — locals live in the luxury suites, too. The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach has a residence wing for longer-term stays. All visitors can choose from suites with sun-filled windows and private balconies. Some even have views of both the ocean and the intracoastal.
The hotel has been consistently nominated to take the crown as "Florida's Leading Hotel" by the World Travel Awards, and Tripadvisor guests have added to its highly acclaimed reputation, rating it 4.6 stars. "We stayed here for 3 nights and absolutely loved the whole experience," one guest mentioned, also noting that the "balcony had views of the ocean and the intracoastal, beautiful sunrise and sunset views." Instead of just admiring the views from above, guests can take advantage of direct beach access just across North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.
Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach
Located at the corner of E. Sunrise Blvd. and North Fort Lauderdale Blvd., Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach has a 4.3-star rating on Tripadvisor and is one of the first places you see when driving onto the beach strip. "The location is absolutely perfect ... Right across from the beach with beautiful ocean views and easy access to everything along A1A," one guest mentioned. It even has beachfront dining with incredible ocean views at Steelpan, where guests will find seafood plates paired with tasty craft cocktails. The hotel's waterfront location also makes for the perfect post-dinner stroll in the sand.
The suites at Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach feel more like living spaces than temporary stays, with elevated furniture and pops of indigo decor. The building also includes a fitness center for active travelers who want to maintain their disciplined routines — that is, if they want to skip a beach workout. For those on business vacations, they also provide organized meeting rooms that left previous guests impressed. The beachfront setting offers a change of pace, giving travelers the work-life balance they don't typically have in their daily lives.
Methodology
To find the top five beachfront hotels in Fort Lauderdale, we did a deep dive on Tripadvisor reviews and noted which properties earned a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice badge. We also considered hotels recognized by prestigious awards from reputable news outlets, like U.S. News & World Report, or globally known travel industry awards, like the World Travel Awards. In addition, we looked at properties with a high volume of positive guest reviews. Google Maps helped us confirm each hotel's proximity to the beach, ensuring we focused on true beachfront locations.
Next, we evaluated each hotel's amenities, suites, and ocean views, noting special features. For example, the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club offers private beach access, adding distinction to our list. Finally, we conducted a closer review of guest feedback on Tripadvisor, examining both ratings and comments to understand what travelers valued most. After weighing all of these factors, we compiled what we believe is the most curated list of Fort Lauderdale's five best beachfront hotels.