5 Top-Rated Outdoor Patio Brunch Spots With A View In Fort Lauderdale, According To Reviews

Brunch has taken on a life of its own in recent years, with people traveling nationwide in search of the best late-morning dining experiences. But few cities do it quite like Fort Lauderdale in sunny South Florida. Its landscape is painted with sparkling ocean blues and winding waterways, giving even the most casual restaurant a sophisticated backdrop. Pair that with mimosas and eggs Benedict, and you have a happy, full house.

From the outskirts of downtown to Fort Lauderdale Beach, and Las Olas — the most walkable art-filled street in the city – there are plenty of places to find patio brunch spots with a view. To make your next travel itinerary easier, we narrowed it down to five prime eateries that make locals and tourists insatiable.

As a Floridian born and raised in the city, I've dined at a few of these places and even worked at one of them. That firsthand experience helped inform our research as we compiled a list of restaurants known for brunch specials, incredible views, and, most importantly, strong ratings across different cuisines. We also reviewed traveler comments on public review platforms and social media posts to capture the overall ambiance. From beachfront locations to hidden Riverwalk gems and restaurants facing the Intracoastal Waterway, this guide highlights some of the best brunch spots in Fort Lauderdale.