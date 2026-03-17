Fort Lauderdale's Most Fashionable Streets, Eats, And Views Thrive On This Artsy Riverwalk
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is often referred to as the "Venice of America," thanks to its extensive canal system and chic streets. One of the best places to experience this waterfront atmosphere is along the Las Olas Riverwalk, a scenic corridor that connects cultural attractions, restaurants, parks, and shopping along the New River. However, unlike Venice, you'll replace Gothic architecture with skyscrapers, and cobblestone streets with red-brick walkways.
Stretching roughly 2.5 miles along the New River, the Riverwalk links several of downtown Fort Lauderdale's most visited areas, including Las Olas Boulevard and Esplanade Park. Palm-lined pathways lead to restaurants with outdoor patios, art galleries, and public sculptures such as the "Thrive" statue, giving these stylish European-inspired streets an identity. It's even been nominated for USA Today's "10 Best Riverwalks In the U.S." in 2026. Two things are true in this area: foodies love an outdoor brunch spot with a view, and everyone loves the view when mega-yachts casually sail by. Restaurants with dockside seating, like Café Bastille, and parks along the route — including Esplanade Park — offer clear viewpoints for watching yachts and boats regularly sail along the river.
As a Fort Lauderdale native who has lived and worked in the downtown area, I've spent years frequenting the Riverwalk — from walking my dog along the river to working in hospitality on Las Olas Boulevard. Drawing from firsthand experience living and working in this neighborhood, the locations and events highlighted below were selected for their popularity among locals as well as their role in shaping the Riverwalk's arts, dining, and shopping scene.
The art-influenced streets of the Riverwalk and its annual festivals
Las Olas Boulevard serves as one of the Riverwalk's most walkable and fashionable streets, connecting downtown Fort Lauderdale to the waterfront. It features a dense concentration of boutiques, galleries, and restaurants divided by vibrant potted florals for pops of color. The street's walkable layout makes it a central gathering place for both residents — like those living in the picturesque neighborhood of Las Olas Isles — and visitors exploring the Riverwalk district.
Visitors will find independent clothing boutiques and locally owned stores, including Ibiza Shoes, offering a variety of footwear, or the Las Olas Kollective, featuring collections from independent fashion designers and artisans. The Las Olas Kollective is operated by renowned artist Joshua Tiktin, whose work has previously been displayed at the White House. Nearby galleries also contribute to the neighborhood's creative atmosphere, including Gemspire, known for its crystal displays and mineral collections that sparkle in the window.
Art plays a significant role in the Riverwalk district's identity. Each year, the city hosts the Las Olas Art Fair, consistently ranked among the top art festivals in America. During the event, several blocks of Las Olas Boulevard shut down, as artists set up booths featuring oil paintings, mixed-media works, jewelry, and handcrafted goods. Restaurants along the street typically see large crowds throughout the weekend as visitors move through the festival before stopping to dine nearby. A local's tip: you'll want to arrive early for a table; restaurants fill up quickly.
Mouthwatering food stops along the Riverwalk
Fort Lauderdale is a blend of cultures, and the restaurants and bars along the Riverwalk reflect that. Italian, American, and Mexican restaurants are all within walking distance of the waterfront promenade, and their exterior decor adds to the streets' trendy vibes. I worked at El Camino, which serves Mexican dishes such as tacos and mole – a traditional Mexican sauce made with chiles, spices, and chocolate. The restaurant also offers a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., drawing a steady after-work crowd.
For waterfront dining, restaurants like Boathouse — a personal favorite – offer outdoor seating along the river, where diners can watch boats travel through the canal while eating. I recommend going for brunch, as it's one of the five top-rated outdoor patio brunch spots with city views, according to reviews.
Another nearby venue is The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, an expansive open-air space that combines bars, food vendors, and outdoor seating along the New River. It's more of an unconventional option, as it doubles as a nightclub, but the venue opens Saturdays and Sundays at noon. It includes picnic-style tables, lawn games, such as cornhole and Jenga, and rotating food trucks serving pizza, tacos, and barbecue (I've seen ice-cream-sandwich trucks, too). Together, the eateries, boutiques, galleries, and waterfront parks along the Riverwalk create a sophisticated district where visitors can experience Fort Lauderdale's arts scene, dining culture, and canal views in a single area. The Riverwalk is one of the many reasons we locals get to brag that we live where you vacation.