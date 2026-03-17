Fort Lauderdale's Most Fashionable Streets, Eats, And Views Thrive On This Artsy Riverwalk

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is often referred to as the "Venice of America," thanks to its extensive canal system and chic streets. One of the best places to experience this waterfront atmosphere is along the Las Olas Riverwalk, a scenic corridor that connects cultural attractions, restaurants, parks, and shopping along the New River. However, unlike Venice, you'll replace Gothic architecture with skyscrapers, and cobblestone streets with red-brick walkways.

Stretching roughly 2.5 miles along the New River, the Riverwalk links several of downtown Fort Lauderdale's most visited areas, including Las Olas Boulevard and Esplanade Park. Palm-lined pathways lead to restaurants with outdoor patios, art galleries, and public sculptures such as the "Thrive" statue, giving these stylish European-inspired streets an identity. It's even been nominated for USA Today's "10 Best Riverwalks In the U.S." in 2026. Two things are true in this area: foodies love an outdoor brunch spot with a view, and everyone loves the view when mega-yachts casually sail by. Restaurants with dockside seating, like Café Bastille, and parks along the route — including Esplanade Park — offer clear viewpoints for watching yachts and boats regularly sail along the river.

As a Fort Lauderdale native who has lived and worked in the downtown area, I've spent years frequenting the Riverwalk — from walking my dog along the river to working in hospitality on Las Olas Boulevard. Drawing from firsthand experience living and working in this neighborhood, the locations and events highlighted below were selected for their popularity among locals as well as their role in shaping the Riverwalk's arts, dining, and shopping scene.