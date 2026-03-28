Georgia's Amusement Park With Affordable Attractions Is Adding New Experiences In Summer 2026
Valdosta, Georgia, may not be among Georgia's fastest-growing cities, but it is home to an affordable theme park that's adding some new experiences for the 2026 summer season. Wild Adventures Theme Park was voted the sixth most affordable theme park in the U.S., and it offers one of the best overall values for visitors, thanks to its multi-experience setting with roller-coasters, a water park, safari campground, and on-site zoo all in one place. And to mark its 30th anniversary, it'll offer one of the best value ticket options ever. The Any Day Pass gives guests two consecutive days in the park for the low price of $59.99, and regulars can get an annual pass for as little as $107.
While it may not be the only underrated theme park in Georgia, new features launching throughout the park in summer 2026 might make it worth visiting even if you've been before. In an press release, the park revealed that one area of the park has been updated with a new theme and two brand-new rides will make their debut. Park-goers will also experience several ride upgrades, new food options, additional animal encounters, and more.
New and improved attractions at Wild Adventures Theme Park
Water's Edge is the newly themed area of Wild Adventures Theme Park that's introducing two new family-friendly rides in 2026 — Boat Parade and Wing Swinger. This area is fashioned like a lakeside retreat, with a boardwalk that takes visitors around the edge of the park's central lagoon water feature. Another surprise for repeat visitors to the theme park is that Water's Edge will now be the new home of the beloved Horizon Wheel, giving the Ferris wheel the perfect location for riders to get a panoramic view of the entire park.
Along with the additions to Water's Edge, several other areas of the park got upgrades during the off-season. To provide shorter wait times, two new boats were added to the Island Falls boat ride, speeding up your turn to take the 50-foot plunge into cool water from the peak of a tropical cliff. The Safari Train has a new locomotive this season to take visitors on a journey to see the park's giraffes, zebras, rhinoceros, and more. Unexpected closures for the popular Boomerang roller coaster will hopefully be a thing of the past now, thanks to a new control system.
More experiences, food, and fun at Georgia's affordable amusement park
Water's Edge will also have two new food options in 2026. Near the Boomerang roller coaster, Walkabout Wings is now serving fried chicken and tossed wings, which feature a zesty new flavor — lemon pepper. Visitors who prefer traditional park fare, like burgers, pizza, and sandwiches, can hit up the Typhoon Grill. Other dining options include the Sugar Shack and Surfside Café, which both have redesigned queues for faster service along with updated menus.
The Oasis Outpost is where visitors can now see the spider monkeys, which have an expanded enclosure that gives the monkeys more space to roam. And for those who want to get up close and personal with the animals, three new animal encounters are available with two-toed sloths, giraffes, and tamanduas. Plus, Wild Adventures Theme Park is reopening a big part of the Alapaha Trail that's been closed for over a decade, so visitors can immerse themselves in nature and experience the real Georgia swampland. To top it all off and commemorate its 30th anniversary, Wild Adventures added selfie spots throughout the park, making it easy for visitors to share their experiences and take their memories home.
It's true, Georgia state parks have some great camping spots, but anyone planning a vacation to Valdosta to hang out at Wild Adventures Theme Park should consider camping at the park's Safari Campground. Being right near all the action means more time to spend in the park. Not a camper? Don't worry, Valdosta is just a 15-minute drive from Wild Adventures, and there, you'll find hotels for every budget. To get here, fly into Tallahassee International Airport in Florida, about a 90-minute drive away.