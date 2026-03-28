Georgia's Amusement Park With Affordable Attractions Is Adding New Experiences In Summer 2026

Water's Edge will also have two new food options in 2026. Near the Boomerang roller coaster, Walkabout Wings is now serving fried chicken and tossed wings, which feature a zesty new flavor — lemon pepper. Visitors who prefer traditional park fare, like burgers, pizza, and sandwiches, can hit up the Typhoon Grill. Other dining options include the Sugar Shack and Surfside Café, which both have redesigned queues for faster service along with updated menus.

The Oasis Outpost is where visitors can now see the spider monkeys, which have an expanded enclosure that gives the monkeys more space to roam. And for those who want to get up close and personal with the animals, three new animal encounters are available with two-toed sloths, giraffes, and tamanduas. Plus, Wild Adventures Theme Park is reopening a big part of the Alapaha Trail that's been closed for over a decade, so visitors can immerse themselves in nature and experience the real Georgia swampland. To top it all off and commemorate its 30th anniversary, Wild Adventures added selfie spots throughout the park, making it easy for visitors to share their experiences and take their memories home.

It's true, Georgia state parks have some great camping spots, but anyone planning a vacation to Valdosta to hang out at Wild Adventures Theme Park should consider camping at the park's Safari Campground. Being right near all the action means more time to spend in the park. Not a camper? Don't worry, Valdosta is just a 15-minute drive from Wild Adventures, and there, you'll find hotels for every budget. To get here, fly into Tallahassee International Airport in Florida, about a 90-minute drive away.