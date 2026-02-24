Georgia's Fastest-Growing Cities To Visit In 2026, According To Data

If you're planning a visit to the state of Georgia, you might assume that the best place to go is the Greater Atlanta metro area. Yes, the city is certainly full of incredible attractions and neighborhoods, like the charming Atlanta suburb of Acworth with a historic downtown, tasty eats, and two gorgeous lakes. However, there's far more to Georgia than just ATL, and we're not just referring to Savannah, the walkable gem of lush gardens and Southern food, either. In fact, the entire state is experiencing a period of growth, and many smaller, lesser-known cities are starting to get their time in the spotlight.

So, in an effort to showcase the best that the entire Peach State has to offer, we're featuring the five cities growing the fastest, according to data. Most of these cities are outside of the greater metro area, meaning they're a little farther to travel to from the Atlanta airport. However, the advantage is that you don't have to worry as much about parking, traffic, or high costs for hotels and other accommodations.

For this list, we're ranking these five cities based on a 2026 report from World Population Review. The data in the report highlights areas that have experienced the largest annual population growth. Fortunately, because these towns are booming, they're also becoming viable tourist destinations, so you can say you explored them before they were cool.