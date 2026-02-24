Georgia's Fastest-Growing Cities To Visit In 2026, According To Data
If you're planning a visit to the state of Georgia, you might assume that the best place to go is the Greater Atlanta metro area. Yes, the city is certainly full of incredible attractions and neighborhoods, like the charming Atlanta suburb of Acworth with a historic downtown, tasty eats, and two gorgeous lakes. However, there's far more to Georgia than just ATL, and we're not just referring to Savannah, the walkable gem of lush gardens and Southern food, either. In fact, the entire state is experiencing a period of growth, and many smaller, lesser-known cities are starting to get their time in the spotlight.
So, in an effort to showcase the best that the entire Peach State has to offer, we're featuring the five cities growing the fastest, according to data. Most of these cities are outside of the greater metro area, meaning they're a little farther to travel to from the Atlanta airport. However, the advantage is that you don't have to worry as much about parking, traffic, or high costs for hotels and other accommodations.
For this list, we're ranking these five cities based on a 2026 report from World Population Review. The data in the report highlights areas that have experienced the largest annual population growth. Fortunately, because these towns are booming, they're also becoming viable tourist destinations, so you can say you explored them before they were cool.
Mableton
According to World Population Review, Mableton has experienced a whopping 82% growth since 2025, putting it miles above any other city in Georgia. However, rather than the population actually growing by that much, the percentage likely has to do with zoning changes. Nonetheless, it's clear that Mableton has had historic growth over the last 15 years, and it helps that it's right next to Downtown Atlanta, just about 20 minutes west of attractions like the largest aquarium in America, Georgia Aquarium. However, you don't have to travel outside of Mableton to have a blast, as it's the home of Six Flags Over Georgia. (Technically, its address is listed under the nearby city of Austell, but when looking at Mableton's borders, the theme park is firmly inside the city limits.)
Another reason for Mableton's meteoric rise is that it wasn't officially a city until 2023. While there was a city of Mableton at the turn of the 20th century, it was disincorporated several years after. The city itself is a bit of an amalgam of different unincorporated parts of other cities, but again, its proximity to central Atlanta, including multiple highways (e.g., I-20 and US-78) puts Mableton on track to become a veritable hotspot.
But beyond roller coasters, what else does Mableton have to offer for Georgia visitors? Well, it's also home to some incredible restaurants, most of which are scattered along the main thoroughfares, such as Highway 78. You can find all kinds of world cuisine within the city, such as Nigerian, Italian, Mexican, soul food, and traditional barbecue.
Hoschton
Next on our list is the relatively small town of Hoschton, which grew at a pace of nearly 13% between 2025 and 2026. The city is on the northeastern side of Atlanta, south of Lake Lanier and next to Braselton, the town with an old-world atmosphere, a romantic chateau, and wine.
In fact, a big part of Hoschton's appeal as a travel destination is that it's close to many other attractions in this part of the state. Lake Lanier is just 30 minutes away, the gorgeous Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is practically next door, and the city borders Braselton Town Green, an open-air amphitheater that hosts various live events throughout the year. Within the city limits, you can also find a variety of restaurants, including the swanky Asian Garden, the casual Johnny's New York Style Pizza, and the historic Depot by Four Brothers cocktail bar.
One thing to keep in mind about visiting Hoschton is that there are no hotels in the city. However, there are a few vacation home rental options in Braselton and other nearby areas, so you can plan accordingly. That said, there are some hotels along I-85, or if you're looking for a luxurious vacation, there's no better option than staying at the Chateau Elan.
Emerson
If you're looking for a lakeside vacation that offers abundant wilderness, camping opportunities, and a little bit of history, the city of Emerson is a great option. This up-and-coming town (growing by 7.86% between 2025 and 2026) sits next to Lake Allatoona and the gateway to Atlanta's metro area, the laid-back city of Cartersville. Because Emerson sits between these two hotspots, you can take your pick between exploring the outdoors or learning about history. Cartersville is home to some incredible museums, but there are also multiple historical sites nearby, such as the Allatoona Pass Battlefield and the Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site.
As far as outdoor adventure goes, Emerson is close to the Red Top Mountain State Park, which is just across the lake. But, since Lake Allatoona snakes through the countryside, you can also head farther east to other spots like George Washington Carver Park or Victoria Beach. If you bring a boat, you can navigate your way through the lake, providing better scenery and a shorter route compared to driving.
If you want to stay within Emerson itself, you'll still find plenty to do. The city has several hotel options for your convenience, or you can camp overnight at Red Top Mountain for a more rustic experience. For family fun, head over to Lakepoint Station, an indoor activity center with bowling, mini-golf, an arcade, and much more. It's next to the now defunct (at the time of this writing) Terminus Wake Park.
Oakwood
For the next city on our list, we're sticking with water-centric destinations, as Oakwood is hidden near Lake Lanier's tree-lined shores and is known as "Georgia's most underrated city." Still, it's in the top five of the fastest-growing cities in the state, so Oakwood's relatively unknown status is starting to disappear. Between 2025 and 2026, its population grew by 6.62%.
As with Emerson, a big part of Oakwood's appeal is its proximity to water, although Lake Lanier is a much larger and more upscale option compared to Lake Allatoona. For comparison, Lanier spans over 39,000 acres, while Allatoona only encompasses 12,000 acres. That said, Oakwood doesn't border the lake, so you'll have to drive a little way to reach the shoreline. However, the city is pretty close to hotspots like Margaritaville and Lake Lanier Olympic Park.
Beyond exploring the lake, Oakwood is also home to some fabulous restaurants. If you're looking for a delicious Mexican-style breakfast, head to Haydee's Cafe. Or, if you prefer a family-style Southern meal, Curt's Country Cookin' hits the spot. The Cuban Cafe is perfect for sandwiches or empanadas, and the New Lucky Crab House is great if you want fresh seafood boils. Then, if you're planning on spending the night in town, there are several chain hotels right off of I-985 for your convenience.
Cumming
Rounding out our list of the fastest-growing cities in Georgia is yet another option next to the lake, highlighting how much people like living next to the water. Cumming is on the opposite (western) side of Lake Lanier from Oakwood. Like Oakwood, Cumming doesn't technically border the lake, although it does include Mary Alice Park, which juts into the water and offers shoreline and beach access. Its population increased by 6.47%, putting it just behind Oakwood.
Cumming is also a large enough city to have its own fairgrounds, which hosts events throughout the year, including a massive Fourth of July festival and the Rough Stock Rodeo, if you're into rootin' tootin' cowboys and cowgirls. Or, if you prefer a smaller venue, the Cumming City Center amphitheater hosts live music and other festivals. The added benefit of visiting the City Center is that you can check out local restaurants like Santa Maria, which features Latin tapas and seafood; Dominic's Wood-Fired Pizza; or Homestead, which highlights local ingredients and Southern cuisine.
In fact, Cumming is a bit of a foodie town, with multiple great restaurants throughout the city. Beyond the options near the Cumming City Center, you can get fabulous tacos at Los Compadres, homestyle cooking at Susie Q's Restaurant, succulent steaks at the Ridge Steakhouse, or all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue at Q Korean Steakhouse. Finally, as far as hotels go, there's a small collection of options at the southern tip of town.
Methodology
For this list, our primary resource was the 2026 World Population Review report, which highlights all 299 cities in the state, ranked by how much they've grown since the previous year. One thing you'll notice, however, is that we skipped over the town of Homer, Georgia, which was ranked No. 4. The reason for this is that the city doesn't have or isn't close to any major attractions or amenities, so it's not exactly a travel hotspot.
One thing we should also point out is that each of the cities listed is about an hour or less from the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (depending on traffic). The farthest option is Oakwood, which is about 55 minutes when driving outside of peak traffic hours. So, if you're trying to visit one of these places, you don't have to venture too far out of the way.