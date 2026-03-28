This Space-Saving Car Camping Hack Uses An Item You Might Already Have In Your Closet

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Camping in your own vehicle gives you the freedom to drive from site-to-site, but it also comes with a tight space as a home base. So if you've just booked a campsite at one of the top five car camping spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway, you'll be happy to learn there's a way to help maximize the minimal space you'll have available. And the best news is, you might just have this helpful item already. So before you pack up your car and embark on your next epic camping trip, head to your closet and grab your shoe organizer. No, you don't need to bring it to host an array of your favorite kicks, although if you do want to bring extra shoes, we won't judge. That being said, car camping with this simple yet effective household item makes things a lot more organized.

If you've ever slept in a car, you know how valuable every extra inch of space can be, especially when you're trying to keep track of all your gear. Somehow, there's always a random item that slips under your sleeping bag and spends the night poking you in the back while you lie there wondering, "Where did that pesky phone charger go?" This is where a shoe organizer can save the day, as well as space, by serving as an organizer for so many little — but important — items you'll need on your trip. It's as handy as a pop-up canopy — yet another car camping privacy hack that's easy to use, effective, and affordable.