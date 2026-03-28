This Space-Saving Car Camping Hack Uses An Item You Might Already Have In Your Closet
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Camping in your own vehicle gives you the freedom to drive from site-to-site, but it also comes with a tight space as a home base. So if you've just booked a campsite at one of the top five car camping spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway, you'll be happy to learn there's a way to help maximize the minimal space you'll have available. And the best news is, you might just have this helpful item already. So before you pack up your car and embark on your next epic camping trip, head to your closet and grab your shoe organizer. No, you don't need to bring it to host an array of your favorite kicks, although if you do want to bring extra shoes, we won't judge. That being said, car camping with this simple yet effective household item makes things a lot more organized.
If you've ever slept in a car, you know how valuable every extra inch of space can be, especially when you're trying to keep track of all your gear. Somehow, there's always a random item that slips under your sleeping bag and spends the night poking you in the back while you lie there wondering, "Where did that pesky phone charger go?" This is where a shoe organizer can save the day, as well as space, by serving as an organizer for so many little — but important — items you'll need on your trip. It's as handy as a pop-up canopy — yet another car camping privacy hack that's easy to use, effective, and affordable.
How a shoe organizer can take your trunk from a mess to a car camping success
When you wake up in the middle of the night from an unsettling noise in the forest, anxiously wondering if it's a deer or Bigfoot, the last thing you want to do is fish around a massive duffle bag for your trusty flashlight and bear spray. Quickly locating your camping essentials shouldn't involve fumbling around your hatchback like a fish out of water. That's why a hanging shoe organizer is a simple and versatile item that'll keep all your smaller essentials within easy reach. It's perfect for storing everything from toiletries to safety items like batteries and first-aid supplies (along with the all-important bear spray). You can hang it from your car's clothes' hanger hook or headrest bars, or roll it up and store it under a seat.
This budget-friendly hanging shoe organizer on Amazon features 24 large clear pockets that can hold all your necessities. It has more than 131,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and you can grab it for under $10. Practical, affordable, and easy to use, it's one organizational must-have we'll definitely be packing for our next car camping excursion. With so many game-changing DIY camping hacks in our back pockets, car camping can be a lot more comfortable.