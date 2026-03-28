5 Best Beaches For Running On The West Coast, According To Athletes

Bicoastal travelers quickly learn that East Coast beaches are very different from West Coast beaches. While the beaches on the East Coast are made for lounging with a book and a beer, the beaches along the wild, chilly Pacific are better suited to sporty activities like surfing, kayaking, and hiking. Of course, few things will warm you up on the West Coast's chilly beaches better than a nice run.

Many scenic shores have paved trails with ocean views, but we've sought out those where you can actually get some or all of your workout right on the sand. "It's such a great feeling running at the edge of the surf where the water, land and air meet," one Redditor rhapsodizes. They go on to describe finishing a marathon in Santa Cruz, California, by running right out into the surf. Sounds like a pretty refreshing cool-down, doesn't it?

Beach runners are divided on the subject of going barefoot vs. running shod. One Harvard Study concluded that our human ancestors may have suffered fewer injuries by running barefoot, since doing so encourages a safer fore-foot or mid-foot strike, whereas runners in cushioned shoes are more likely to employ a less-ideal heel strike. Just be aware of the risks of walking or running barefoot at the beach, which include sharp rocks and shells, jellyfish stings, or even burns from hot sand. If you decide to wear shoes, a pair of trail running gaiters will go a long way toward keeping the sand out. One more caveat to be aware of: Since you'll be using different muscles running on sand than you do running on firmer trails or pavement, keep your ambitions modest and think about dialing back on the distance, lest you risk injury.