Nevada's Mountaintop Escape Near The Las Vegas Strip Offers Sweeping Red Rock Vistas
Las Vegas has a reputation for neon lights, kinetic casinos, trendy restaurants, and action-packed nightlife bursting with hidden surprises. These are among the leading reasons why the city attracts over 38 million visitors per year. But nature lovers know that the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, just 25 miles from the Vegas Strip, is a goldmine of natural beauty that's well worth an excursion to escape the casinos. Visitors marvel at the almost otherworldly landscape, which can be viewed in all its brilliant glory atop Turtlehead Peak.
Red Rock Canyon attracts over 3 million annual visitors, with many choosing to view the canyon via the one-way 13-mile scenic drive in the comfort of a vehicle or an invigorating bike ride. For hikers, there are 26 hikes and trails of all levels that descend into the valleys or ascend to its highest summits. The 4.6 mile out-and-back hike to Turtlehead Peak is a serious hike with a big payoff for more experienced hikers. According to Las Vegas Area Trails, the hiking takes approximately four hours, though you'll want to add some extra time for water breaks and enjoying the panoramic vistas of the La Madre Mountains.
To arrive at the Turtlehead Peak trailhead, take the scenic drive 3 miles past the visitor center to the Sandstone Quarry Trailhead. There's a parking lot, which tends to get full early, and a basic restroom facility. According to the Hiking Guy, it's a strenuous trail with an ascension of 2,020-feet, but highly rewarding and well worth the effort. After completion of this challenging hike, reward yourself with a much deserved lunch in the charming village of Blue Diamond just outside of Red Rock Canyon.
How to hike the Turtlehead Peak trail
Entry to the Red Rock Canyon scenic drive requires a timed reservation from October through May. This can be done online, and there are great discounts for seniors and military. If you have a Red Rock Annual Pass or the digital America the Beautiful National Park Pass, you're good to go!
Even if you're a seasoned hiker, it's always a good idea to review pre-hiking safety tips, such as how to avoid the dreaded "bonking" in the middle of a trail. Now that you've got your backpack ready with water, energy snacks, and everything you need downloaded to your phone — it's time to explore one of Red Rock Canyon's most gratifying treks. According to AllTrails, the first section is rather easy — the middle section is where things get tough with significant elevation change. Along the trail, you'll encounter vividly-colored Aztec Sandstone rock formations and unique desert flora, such as Creosote and varieties of cactus.
According to Las Vegas Trails, the rail straddles the line between a hike and a climb, and includes crossing some boulders. There's loose gravel in places, so expect a slip or two, especially going downhill. It also mentions that while the trail seems to disappear at times, just continue on the dip to the left of Turtlehead Peak. Most of the trails lead to the top, so it's hard to get entirely lost. Be sure to hug the cliff edges where there's solid rock as opposed to slippery gravel. TripAdvisor has some handy tips about the trail's difficulty and what to expect. However, the overwhelming consensus is that the glorious view of the mountains and Las Vegas Strip at the summit are worth every step.