Sandwiched Between Orlando And Gainesville Is A Florida Lake Community Perfect For Fishing And Peaceful Vibes
If you're looking for a relaxing break from Orlando's top-notch eats and vibrant nightlife, the stretch of Florida between Orlando and Gainesville is chock-full of serene escapes — including the "Gateway To The Ocala National Forest" and more. For a lake-facing destination that offers prime fishing opportunities as well as generally peaceful vibes, don't overlook the quaint unincorporated community of Grand Island. Whether you're an avid fishing fan or are simply eager for a quiet vacation on the water, Grand Island is worth checking out.
Grand Island is just 45 miles — or about 50 minutes — from Orlando by car, and around an hour and a half from Gainesville, making it an easily accessible getaway from either metropolis or a convenient stop-over if you're driving between the two. The nearest airport is Leesburg International Airport, which doesn't offer commercial flights. So unless you have a private jet or already live in Florida, you will want to fly into Orlando International Airport, which is about an hour's drive from Grand Island. While Grand Island itself is a small community, there are several hotels and motels within a five-mile radius that you can choose from, not to mention numerous lakefront Airbnbs in Grand Island and its neighboring areas.
Enjoy Grand Island's serenity
This charming community might look rural at first glance, says local realtor Kelly LaFave, but in actuality Grand Island is more like a waterfront village than a countryside hamlet. There's no shortage here of inclusive small-town vibes: Grand Island is a family-friendly community, and Nextdoor.com gives it an impressively high friendliness rating of 96. With a population of under 300 permanent residents, this is the kind of place where there are no strangers, just familiar faces with a shared love of the water and the great outdoors.
If you're eager to slow down the pace and enjoy a vacation without pressure, this is a great option. Grand Island is particularly quiet, without much in the way of businesses or food establishments in the community itself. However, visitors can rest assured that there's plenty of offerings in the vicinity, from locally-owned restaurants to Publix and Winn-Dixie supermarkets a short distance away. And if your idea of leisure is hitting the links, Grand Island is also home to Wedgewood Golf Course, an affordable nine-hole course suitable for all skill levels.
Go fishing in Grand Island's two lakes
Grand Island is nestled on a slip of land directly between two lakes: Lake Yale and the larger Lake Eustis. As LaFave puts it, "it's every water lover's dream." There's ample opportunity here for all kinds of lake fun – including boating, tubing, and more — but perhaps the most notable activity at hand is fishing. Lake Eustis' canals hold fish year-round, meaning that no matter what time of year you're visiting, you're likely to find success in these waters. Kick off your day of fishing at the Eustis City ramp, at the docks near Haines Creek, or by heading to the memorably-named Gator Hole. Located next to the Harbor Shore Canals, fortunate anglers have a good chance there of snagging a sizable bass. If you prefer to have a local guide showing you the ropes instead of going it alone, you can book a guided fishing trip on Lake Eustis and spend the day on an experienced captain's boat.
Your other primary fishing option is Lake Yale, which is also an ideal spot to fish for bass and is located only a few miles north of Lake Eustis. While the bass here might be smaller than in Lake Eustis, their abundant numbers make up for it. And like at Lake Eustis, there's fishing available year-round here. If, after your time in Grand Island, you haven't had your fill of bass fishing, make a pit stop at Florida's under-the-radar lake outside Orlando, Johns Lake.