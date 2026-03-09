Florida's Under-The-Radar Lake Outside Orlando Is The Perfect Spot For Bass Fishing And Paddling
The amazing fishing scene is just one of the things that keeps luring visitors to Florida. As a state mostly surrounded by water, it's no surprise that it is a mecca for saltwater enthusiasts. But freshwater fishing is popular as well. There's no shortage of lakes where you can drop a line in the water, and those seeking aquatic-fueled fun will find over 7,800 lakes in the state. While Lake Okeechobee is Florida's largest freshwater lake that draws in bass fishing fanatics across America, some of the under-the-radar lakes are just as bountiful. If you're in central Florida, one of those lesser-known fishing holes is Johns Lake. It's located near Clermont and Winter Garden, a lakeside Florida city outside of Orlando.
Maybe you haven't heard of Johns Lake, but it's one of Orlando's best-kept secrets. The pretty body of water serves as a great backdrop if you just want to have a picnic by the shoreline, but Johns Lake provides multiple forms of recreation. The lake's blueway trail is perfect for kayaking and canoeing, and local anglers know there are plenty of bass swimming in Johns Lake. Some are hush-hush about their secret honey holes, but local fishing guide Fleetwood Bass Fishing spilled the beans on Johns Lake and called it one of the "underrated central Florida lakes you shouldn't overlook."
The fact that many people haven't heard of it is perhaps what makes it such a productive spot for bass fishing. Fewer boats on the water and fewer lines competing for fish make this a quiet lake that isn't overrun with anglers. The end result? More fish for you to catch.
Johns Lake is the perfect spot for bass fishing
There are a few other elements that make Johns Lake the perfect spot for bass fishing. One is the diversity in vegetation. You'll find grassy areas in and around the lake, and those areas tend to be places where the bass like to hang out. Hopeful anglers will also find spots with lily pads and branches, and you'll want to make a few casts near those if you're striking out elsewhere.
Another thing that makes Johns Lake great is that you can fish for bass year-round. You may need to switch up your strategy a little bit based on the time of year, but with a milder climate than northern destinations, you can get out on the water any time. The centralized location also makes it the perfect lake to go fishing. Some people mistakenly only associate Orlando with theme parks, but there are so many incredible things to do around Orlando other than visiting Disney World – including fishing.
For a little extra help, you can book a guided fishing charter with a professional bass fisherman. Zak Fadden offers guided bass fishing trips at Johns Lake, and he's so optimistic about your chances to catch a fish that you're only on the hook for payment if you reel something in. Otherwise, your outing is free. This Google reviewer says he caught 10 fish when we went out fishing with Zak and said, "I could not imagine a better fishing experience with another guide. Zak stands behind his 'no-fish, no-pay' policy because you ARE going to catch fish. Few guides have bass fishing tournament experience, Zak's makes a unique trip possible."
Launch a canoe or kayak for a day of paddling
If you want to fish from shore, check out the pier at the Johns Lake Conservation Area in Winter Garden. If fishing isn't your thing, you can still enjoy this area. People also love canoeing and kayaking on Johns Lake, and there's a blueway trail that you can access from the conservation area. Just launch your vessel from the park and set forth for a day of paddling.
This Google reviewer called it a "Peaceful, pretty park," and described what made it special. "Boat launch for any great 'water experience' on a gorgeous lake. Look at the water trail here! Great paddling opportunities." Keep your eyes peeled while paddling on Johns Lake, though, as there's a variety of wildlife. It's not one of the five most alligator-filled destinations in Florida, but the toothy creatures can be found there. It's not uncommon to find yourself paddling among the resident birds as they hang out in and alongside the water as well. The calm water, paddling trail, and opportunities to see some of Florida's most iconic wildlife make Johns Lake a perfect spot for paddling.
If you're hoping to enjoy fishing or paddling on Johns Lake, you may want to plan to stay a few days. Accommodations are available in both Winter Garden and Clermont. However, since this under-the-radar lake is located just outside Orlando, you'll also find an abundance of places to stay in the city, and you can drive to the water in less than 30 minutes.