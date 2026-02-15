Nestled Between Gainesville And Orlando Is The 'Gateway To The Ocala National Forest' With Charm And Outdoor Fun
Orlando may be America's happiest holiday destination, but there's so much more to the Sunshine State than theme parks and aquatic attractions. While visitors flock to the popular destinations, you can pivot to experience a different side of Florida without the crowds. Not too far is the quaint city of Umatilla, where adventures are just as abundant, and Mother Nature beckons you to explore. In this place nicknamed "Nature's Hometown," you can expect numerous outdoor recreation opportunities. Nearby forests, lakefront fun, and miles of trails will have you packing your hiking shoes and fishing equipment. The city is also often called the "Gateway to the Ocala National Forest," a nod to its prime location beside one of Florida's most lush and expansive natural areas.
Since Umatilla is located in Lake County, it comes as no surprise that there are several bodies of water to check out. There's the 4,041-acre Lake Yale, the 169-acre Lake Umatilla, the 81-acre East Lake, and many other smaller ones. Whether you're an avid boater or a fishing enthusiast, you'll find the right shoreline that suits your needs. Back in town, there are more charming places to discover. The downtown area is lined with delicious eateries and stores, ideal for strolling.
Umatilla is situated less than an hour's drive from Orlando — perfect for both a day trip and a weekend escape. Coming from Gainesville takes slightly longer at 1.5 hours. If you're looking to stay overnight, Fox Den Country Inn is a popular choice with a lakeside location. RV travelers can stay at Olde Mill Stream RV Resort or the Preserve at Umatilla RV Park. For anglers, Nelson's Outdoor Resort is a top choice, as it's located along the Ocklawaha River.
The wilderness beckons in Umatilla, Florida
Umatilla is your access point to the underrated Ocala National Forest, where endless recreation awaits. The forest covers around 387,000 acres of towering trees, pristine lakes, and rushing rivers. Not only is this Florida's second-largest nationally protected forest, but it's also the largest contiguous area of sand pine scrub in the world. With an area this expansive, the forest is full of activities. Hikers can tackle the trails that span anywhere from 1.5 to 10.8 miles. Equestrians can ride along the One Hundred Mile Horse Trail or the LAM (Lake/Alachua/Marion) Trail. You can also enjoy mountain biking, off-roading, boating, fishing, and camping. This beautiful national forest in Florida has been a major source of controversy, with residents protesting against turning it into a national park so it doesn't get overcrowded. Because of these concerns, travelers should be especially mindful to leave no trace and respect the environment.
Anglers can make themselves at home by the Lake Yale shoreline. Expect to reel in bass, bluegill, bowfin fish, and channel catfish. One visitor mentioned that it provides "[e]xcellent crappie fishing," while another wrote: "Really good fishing crappie and large mouth bass!" Marsh Memorial Park, nestled on the lake's southeast tip, has a boat launch along with other amenities. Even if you're not venturing out into the water, sunsets here are worth waiting for.
Although smaller than Yale, Lake Umatilla can also yield successful fishing catches. Head to the boat ramp on its southern shore to launch your vessel into the water — common fish here include bluegill, largemouth bass, and black crappie. Umatilla is dotted with many other lakes, such as the 74-acre Crescent Lake (teeming with warmouth, largemouth bass, and black crappie), 46-acre Lake Enola (brimming with bluegill and largemouth bass), and 28-acre Lake Mary.
Explore more of Umatilla and its offerings
While outdoor fun is the biggest draw of Umatilla, the city itself can provide you with a full itinerary of shopping and dining. Swing by the local coffee shop, Bear's Beans and Bagels, for breakfast and a much-needed cup of joe. Featuring espresso-based drinks, signature concoctions, and a variety of teas, this spot serves up bagels with a wide range of flavors. One happy customer said, "My husband said this was the best bagel he ever had. Mine was dang good also. He got the jalapeno cheddar with cream cheese."
From there, walk 10 minutes toward Home Sweet Jewels and Boutique for souvenir shopping. Boasting a rustic-chic interior with products tastefully displayed, this store has a little bit of everything — apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor, jewelry, shoes, beddings, and much more. One shopper claimed they "could have browsed for hours!" Just across is the Umatilla Public Library, which frequently hosts events for children, teenagers, and adults. With its cozy, old-school shelves packed with thousands of good reads, it's worth stopping by to check out their book collection and purchase some reading material — one visitor wrote: "They have a very nice little bookstore with great prices."
Food-wise, Umatilla has all sorts of cuisines, from Mexican and Chinese to Indian and American. Get yourself a table at The Mason Jar for juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, and classic Southern food. A 5-star Google review reads: "This local eatery is the perfect example of a down-home feel." Don't forget to snap a pic with the bear statue, which perfectly complements the restaurant's cottagecore vibe. After you've had a taste of the city's charm and its great outdoors, drive an hour northwest to arrive at the underrated town of Ocala, which has one of America's largest springs.