Nestled Between Gainesville And Orlando Is The 'Gateway To The Ocala National Forest' With Charm And Outdoor Fun

Orlando may be America's happiest holiday destination, but there's so much more to the Sunshine State than theme parks and aquatic attractions. While visitors flock to the popular destinations, you can pivot to experience a different side of Florida without the crowds. Not too far is the quaint city of Umatilla, where adventures are just as abundant, and Mother Nature beckons you to explore. In this place nicknamed "Nature's Hometown," you can expect numerous outdoor recreation opportunities. Nearby forests, lakefront fun, and miles of trails will have you packing your hiking shoes and fishing equipment. The city is also often called the "Gateway to the Ocala National Forest," a nod to its prime location beside one of Florida's most lush and expansive natural areas.

Since Umatilla is located in Lake County, it comes as no surprise that there are several bodies of water to check out. There's the 4,041-acre Lake Yale, the 169-acre Lake Umatilla, the 81-acre East Lake, and many other smaller ones. Whether you're an avid boater or a fishing enthusiast, you'll find the right shoreline that suits your needs. Back in town, there are more charming places to discover. The downtown area is lined with delicious eateries and stores, ideal for strolling.

Umatilla is situated less than an hour's drive from Orlando — perfect for both a day trip and a weekend escape. Coming from Gainesville takes slightly longer at 1.5 hours. If you're looking to stay overnight, Fox Den Country Inn is a popular choice with a lakeside location. RV travelers can stay at Olde Mill Stream RV Resort or the Preserve at Umatilla RV Park. For anglers, Nelson's Outdoor Resort is a top choice, as it's located along the Ocklawaha River.