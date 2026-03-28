Sandwiched Between Boston And New Haven Is A Serene State Forest For Backpack Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
When it comes to exploring the lush New England countryside, Connecticut is a top contender. Think of rolling green hills, quiet lakes, and swaying meadows. And almost everywhere you turn, there's a slice of idyllic woodland for hikers to get lost in for the day. Make your way to Kent Falls State Park for picturesque, destination-worthy waterfalls and quiet trails, or stop along the shores of the nearly impossible to pronounce Lake Wononscopomuc, Connecticut's deepest natural lake with crystal-clear water for fishing. Eager explorers in search of more backcountry landscapes around Connecticut should consider a trip to Natchaug State Forest, tucked in the state's northeastern corner. Sprawling outwards for more than 13,000 acres, Natchaug State Forest is an oasis for outdoor adventure.
The best part is that Natchaug State Forest is well off the beaten track, so you'll only be met with the calming sounds of nature rather than the buzz of weekend crowds. Step into the boundary of the state park to enter a landscape of rustling trees mottled with creeks and quiet ponds. Slicing through the western portion is the state park's namesake, the Natchaug River, which creates a picturesque backdrop for woodland hikes and horseback riding.
Anglers will be pleased to find well-stocked waters without the need to elbow for space. Meanwhile, the crumbling remnants of a humble homestead belonging to a Civil War general even offer excitement for history fiends. A smattering of campgrounds cling to the riverbank, while the park's trails offer shelters for backpack camping. Connecticut locals in New Haven are only a little over an hour's drive away, while Bostonians can reach Natchaug State Forest in a similar time.
Enjoy the hiking trails and go paddling in Natchaug State Forest
For travelers who enjoy a good old-fashioned backcountry hike, Natchaug State Forest is the place to be. Stretching vertically for more than 17 miles along the entire length of the park is the Natchaug Trail, which alternates between idyllic riverfront landscapes, open marshlands, and dense woodland scenery. Some portions of the Natchaug River run flat with only a few boulders here and there, while other sections flow over rocky ledges, creating scenic rippling waterfalls. "Great hike for some time alone in the trees," a previous hiker posted to AllTrails.
Hikers on the Natchaug Trail will pass directly through the Nathaniel Lyon Memorial State Park, which honors the service of the Civil War brigadier general, Nathaniel Lyon. When the fighting broke out, Nathaniel Lyon was among the first Union leaders to be killed. Amidst the open fields of the memorial park is a crumbling stone chimney with a fireplace, which is all that remains of the homestead where Nathaniel Lyon was born. Stop for a rest and pose for photos with the historic edifice before continuing onwards.
For an easier and shorter route, try the CCC Trail Loop, which intersects with the Natchaug Trail at certain points. Hikers will also pass through riverfront scenery here, with giant boulders and mossy rock walls adding interest to the landscape. Keep an eye out for woodland critters frolicking in the underbrush. Meanwhile, travelers who want to splash around should head to the Hampton Reservoir in the southeast corner of the park. A boat launch makes it easy to cruise across the surface and explore the reservoir's jagged shoreline. Paddlers can also bring a kayak or canoe to launch into the Natchaug River for a day exploring the state forest by the river's current.
Fishing and camping in Connecticut's Natchaug State Forest
Travelers hankering for a spot of fishing can spend all day on the banks of the Natchaug River without ever encountering another angler. Follow any of the park's hiking trails to reach the riverbank, where the rustling tree branches offer shade while fishing for trout. As a matter of fact, the stretch of river within the Natchaug State Forest boasts the distinction of being a Trophy Trout Area, meaning a higher number of especially massive trout ply these waters in comparison to other fishing rivers, according to CT.gov. Boaters on Hampton Reservoir can also cast a line for bass, perch, and pickerel.
Eager explorers will no doubt want to camp in the park. Hikers along the trails will find a number of rustic shelters for backpack camping amidst the serene woodlands. Make sure to bring drinking water, as there is no guarantee any will be available in the depths of the forest. A backpack camping permit is also required for the state park. Meanwhile, right on the banks of the Natchaug River opposite the state park is the Charlie Brown Campground. Road-trippers in a motorhome can pull into the hookup sites, or else pitch a tent on the grass. Campers who enjoy a touch of luxury can also rent one of the private cabins.
Just a little further down the river is the Peppertree Campground, called "a hidden gem" by a previous camper. Surrounded by leafy trees, the campsites overlook the river, with fire pits and picnic tables spaced along the grassy banks. With so much excitement all around, consider a weekend getaway to Natchaug State Forest. And for more camping adventures, consider making the one-hour drive to nearby Selden Neck State Park, considered one of "America's Last Great Places."