Sandwiched Between Boston And New Haven Is A Serene State Forest For Backpack Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

When it comes to exploring the lush New England countryside, Connecticut is a top contender. Think of rolling green hills, quiet lakes, and swaying meadows. And almost everywhere you turn, there's a slice of idyllic woodland for hikers to get lost in for the day. Make your way to Kent Falls State Park for picturesque, destination-worthy waterfalls and quiet trails, or stop along the shores of the nearly impossible to pronounce Lake Wononscopomuc, Connecticut's deepest natural lake with crystal-clear water for fishing. Eager explorers in search of more backcountry landscapes around Connecticut should consider a trip to Natchaug State Forest, tucked in the state's northeastern corner. Sprawling outwards for more than 13,000 acres, Natchaug State Forest is an oasis for outdoor adventure.

The best part is that Natchaug State Forest is well off the beaten track, so you'll only be met with the calming sounds of nature rather than the buzz of weekend crowds. Step into the boundary of the state park to enter a landscape of rustling trees mottled with creeks and quiet ponds. Slicing through the western portion is the state park's namesake, the Natchaug River, which creates a picturesque backdrop for woodland hikes and horseback riding.

Anglers will be pleased to find well-stocked waters without the need to elbow for space. Meanwhile, the crumbling remnants of a humble homestead belonging to a Civil War general even offer excitement for history fiends. A smattering of campgrounds cling to the riverbank, while the park's trails offer shelters for backpack camping. Connecticut locals in New Haven are only a little over an hour's drive away, while Bostonians can reach Natchaug State Forest in a similar time.