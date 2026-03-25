History Buffs Go Out Of Their Way For This Lush Greek Island

Tucked at the mouth of the Halikiopoulou Lagoon on Corfu, Greece's greenest island, is an islet with quaint charm and a storied past. You may recognize Pontikionisi, also known as Mouse Island, from the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only" or countless paintings and postcards. Blanketed with cypress trees stretching toward the sky and surrounded by turquoise sea, this underrated Greek island is not only a picturesque getaway but a must for history buffs. "One of the must-visit places at Corfu!" said one Google reviewer.

Mouse Island's crown jewel is Pantokrator, an 11th-century Byzantine chapel, surrounded by greenery. While some sources say the chapel is only open to the public once a year on August 6 for a significant religious festival, past visitors on Tripadvisor report they were able to visit the historic chapel on other days. Regardless, you can take the boat and walk around the scenic island and the outside of the chapel anytime tours are available. "Well worth a visit if [you] like history," said one visitor on Tripadvisor. Just keep in mind that there are many steps leading up to the chapel, which may be difficult for some visitors. Apart from the chapel, you'll just find a shop and cafe on the island, where you can enjoy Pontikionisi's scenery.