History Buffs Go Out Of Their Way For This Lush Greek Island
Tucked at the mouth of the Halikiopoulou Lagoon on Corfu, Greece's greenest island, is an islet with quaint charm and a storied past. You may recognize Pontikionisi, also known as Mouse Island, from the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only" or countless paintings and postcards. Blanketed with cypress trees stretching toward the sky and surrounded by turquoise sea, this underrated Greek island is not only a picturesque getaway but a must for history buffs. "One of the must-visit places at Corfu!" said one Google reviewer.
Mouse Island's crown jewel is Pantokrator, an 11th-century Byzantine chapel, surrounded by greenery. While some sources say the chapel is only open to the public once a year on August 6 for a significant religious festival, past visitors on Tripadvisor report they were able to visit the historic chapel on other days. Regardless, you can take the boat and walk around the scenic island and the outside of the chapel anytime tours are available. "Well worth a visit if [you] like history," said one visitor on Tripadvisor. Just keep in mind that there are many steps leading up to the chapel, which may be difficult for some visitors. Apart from the chapel, you'll just find a shop and cafe on the island, where you can enjoy Pontikionisi's scenery.
About visiting Corfu's Pontikionisi
According to travel expert Rick Steves, Greece's best ancient sites are outside of Athens, and this island is rich in mythological significance. Some say the name Pontikonisi, which translates to "Mouse Island" in English, comes from the view of the tiny island from above, which apparently resembles a mouse. Another theory links the name to Pontic monks who once occupied the island. But our favorite is an alternate interpretation of the name, which traces back to Odysseus' epic journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War in Homer's "Odyssey." Odysseus and his ship, named Pontikonisi, arrived in Corfu after an angry Poseidon (the god of the sea) created a dramatic storm, and ultimately transformed the ship into the rock you see today.
From Kanoni Harbor, it's just a quick boat ride to the islet of Pontikonisi. Boats operate frequently throughout the day during tourist season and cost 3 euros, according to past visitors (3.48 U.S. dollars at the time of writing). The harbor is just a 10-minute drive from Corfu International Airport, or 30 minutes by public transportation. Near where the Pontikionisi boat tours depart, be sure to also take a look at the nearby Monastery of Vlacherna, dating back to the 1600s. Connected to an island by a pedestrian bridge, the monastery's white walls and curved bell tower make it particularly photo-worthy, along with its frescoes and backdrop of azure water.