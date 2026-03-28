Home Depot Sells An Electric Mini Fridge For Camping – But Is It Worth The Price Tag?

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Home Depot has long been an excellent source of affordable home improvement, outdoor, and travel gear, from this folding table with cup holders for under $40 to this compact and portable camping stove. So, if you're looking to upgrade your road-tripping kit, this store's got you covered. In particular, the Vevor portable electric mini-fridge is the perfect item to take with you on fishing, camping, and other trips.

Vevor, established in Shanghai in 2007, specializes in commercial equipment and household supplies. Its signature 22-liter cooler lets you easily store up to 32 soda cans — or fruits, vegetables, meat, and anything else. Its main draw is that you'll never have to stock it with ice. The Vevor portable electric mini-fridge runs on electricity, using a USB charger that plugs into a normal outlet or your car's 12V accessory port. Through either the digital display or mobile app, you can set the temperature to anywhere from -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Automatic LED lights allow you to see inside the cooler when it's dark, and there's an internal tray for making ice cubes.

As of this writing, the product is listed at $172.00 from Home Depot and is available in blue. Amazon, meanwhile, offers what looks to be the same fridge in black for $161.90 (pictured below), but under a different product code and name. It's also selling directly on Vevor for $182.99, but there's a stated registration deal of $141.99 (conditions may apply). Regardless of which retailer you choose or deal you take advantage of, this item doesn't come cheap. So, is it actually worth the price tag? Let's find out by jumping into the pros and cons, according to recent purchasers.