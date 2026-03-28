Home Depot Sells An Electric Mini Fridge For Camping – But Is It Worth The Price Tag?
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Home Depot has long been an excellent source of affordable home improvement, outdoor, and travel gear, from this folding table with cup holders for under $40 to this compact and portable camping stove. So, if you're looking to upgrade your road-tripping kit, this store's got you covered. In particular, the Vevor portable electric mini-fridge is the perfect item to take with you on fishing, camping, and other trips.
Vevor, established in Shanghai in 2007, specializes in commercial equipment and household supplies. Its signature 22-liter cooler lets you easily store up to 32 soda cans — or fruits, vegetables, meat, and anything else. Its main draw is that you'll never have to stock it with ice. The Vevor portable electric mini-fridge runs on electricity, using a USB charger that plugs into a normal outlet or your car's 12V accessory port. Through either the digital display or mobile app, you can set the temperature to anywhere from -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Automatic LED lights allow you to see inside the cooler when it's dark, and there's an internal tray for making ice cubes.
As of this writing, the product is listed at $172.00 from Home Depot and is available in blue. Amazon, meanwhile, offers what looks to be the same fridge in black for $161.90 (pictured below), but under a different product code and name. It's also selling directly on Vevor for $182.99, but there's a stated registration deal of $141.99 (conditions may apply). Regardless of which retailer you choose or deal you take advantage of, this item doesn't come cheap. So, is it actually worth the price tag? Let's find out by jumping into the pros and cons, according to recent purchasers.
The pros and cons of Vevor's travel cooler
Vevor's portable refrigerator has a 4.8-star rating on the Vevor website, from over 630 verified reviews. Most purchasers were happy with the product, praising its "easy fit" in boats and other vehicles, temperature control adjustability, and the amount of storage space it provides, among other factors. One reviewer commented, "the Vevor 23 quart car cooler is so quiet that you barely hear it, if you hear it at all." Another wrote, "You can go ahead and forget about buying ice for your ice chest, those days are over now. This electric ice chest that Vevor makes is absolutely amazing, no more dripping water from messy ice bags, not to mention the cost." That's a very strong endorsement for the value of Velour's portable mini-fridge.
However, not everyone left a perfect review. One stated, "The only downside was when vehicle is shut down the fridge doesn't hold temp very long without running." Another concurred, noting that "it does not retain the cold for up to 10 hours," as stated under its specifications. So keep in mind that this product likely won't keep items super frosty after several hours without power. This is especially true if you plan to leave it in a hot car (similar to other coolers).
Whether this item is worth the hefty price depends on how important a high-quality, ice-free portable mini-fridge is to you and how often you plan to use it. While it's not dirt-cheap, it certainly isn't as expensive as other options out there, like this high-tech cooler from Costco. But whatever you decide, ensure that you check Home Depot's website (and that of other retailers) to find the best promotion or deal on offer.