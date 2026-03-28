Portland, Oregon's Funky, Friendly Arts District Promises Authentic 'Portlandia' Vibes

Walk down Portland's Northeast Alberta Street, and you'll see everything the city is known for: a hipster vegan bar, a food co-op, a coffee shop selling rare geisha pour-overs, and colorful murals covering buildings. If you're a fan of the hit show "Portlandia," the scene is sure to feel at least a bit familiar. The Alberta Arts District runs along Alberta Street. Not a neighborhood itself, the district goes through King, Vernon, and Concordia in the Northeast Quadrant.

In 2026, the City of Portland's Office of Arts & Culture, along with the Regional Arts & Culture Council, handed out over $1 million in grants to artists and art organizations throughout the city. The funky Alberta Arts District exemplifies this commitment to art not just with walls covered in murals, but through the events and institutions that have made Alberta Street a living arts venue.

Since 1997, the galleries and art venues along this street have celebrated "Last Thursday" by staying open late on the last Thursday of every month. In the summer, the galleries take it outside with 15 pedestrian-only blocks. What started as a response to what was perceived to be the more pretentious "First Thursday" in Portland's vibrant, riverfront Pearl District has grown into one of the city's largest street fairs. Bars and venues open and host live musicians who play for passersby. Walking through the fun and offbeat atmosphere is the perfect way to spend a long summer night in Portland.