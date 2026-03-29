Wilmington's Top-Rated Free-To-Visit Attraction Is A Large Family-Friendly Garden With Paved Beauty [Publish 3/29]

Stressed? Anxious? Just need a low-commitment stroll in nature? That's what the New Hanover County Arboretum was designed for. In warmer months, colorful flowers bloom in its beds. Carefully designed pools reflect the stones and hedges all around. Brooks trickle over little falls. And a wealth of trees rise above it all, forming green canopies above brick walkways. This is a place to watch koi fish ease through the water and bees bobble from petal to petal. As you stroll down these thoughtfully paved walkways, your tension should float away with the breeze.

The Arboretum is a 7-acre property just east of downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. Converted out of an old baseball field, the arboretum was first conceived by County Director Pete Lewis and officially opened in 1989. You'll find several themed sections, including a Japanese-inspired garden (pictured above), a vegetable patch, and the butterfly sanctuary. There's a whole portion dedicated to carnivorous plants, echoing the "Garden of Carnivores" in Wilmington's wildly unique park. Children can frolic in a special play space, complete with a Lilliputian cottage, and an Italianate gazebo stands on the edge of a green. The setting is gorgeous enough to exchange vows here, although the Arboretum recently stopped hosting weddings.

The best part: Visits are free, so you can walk right in, just about any day of the year, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The property is owned by the county, so it behaves much like a public park; the relaxed setting and kid-friendly spaces make this a low-pressure outing for families. The manicured environment is consistent with Greater Wilmington, a popular beachy portside gem that was named North Carolina's cleanest city in 2025. The arboretum is also one of the top-rated attractions in the area, with a 4.6 score on Tripadvisor and over 250 reviews — in other words, most folks who visit leave with a smile on their face.