Arizona's Little Riverfront Park In The Heart Of Bullhead City Is A Desert Haven For Fun On The Water

While exploring some of the most charming main streets in Arizona, your route might lead to Bullhead City. You can enjoy the many walkable riverfront trails and serene desert views offered by this desert town, along with attractions like the Colorado River Museum. After exploring the quaint downtown, you'll be able to rejuvenate from your travels at Bullhead City's Community Park along the shores of the Colorado River.

Historically, Bullhead City was a working settlement for the laborers that built the Davis Dam, and their homes and shops were located along the river. By the time the project was completed, a thriving city had evolved from their humble camp. A few of the historic homes from this era have been renovated and are currently available as vacation rentals.

To find Bullhead City, drivers can head south from Las Vegas for about two hours, or head west from Kingman for 45 minutes. For those flying in, the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport is on the eastern side of the river, just north of downtown Bullhead.