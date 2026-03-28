Arizona's Little Riverfront Park In The Heart Of Bullhead City Is A Desert Haven For Fun On The Water
While exploring some of the most charming main streets in Arizona, your route might lead to Bullhead City. You can enjoy the many walkable riverfront trails and serene desert views offered by this desert town, along with attractions like the Colorado River Museum. After exploring the quaint downtown, you'll be able to rejuvenate from your travels at Bullhead City's Community Park along the shores of the Colorado River.
Historically, Bullhead City was a working settlement for the laborers that built the Davis Dam, and their homes and shops were located along the river. By the time the project was completed, a thriving city had evolved from their humble camp. A few of the historic homes from this era have been renovated and are currently available as vacation rentals.
To find Bullhead City, drivers can head south from Las Vegas for about two hours, or head west from Kingman for 45 minutes. For those flying in, the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport is on the eastern side of the river, just north of downtown Bullhead.
Refresh in the desert haven of Bullhead Community Park
There are three beaches in Bullhead Community Park, and each has a unique environment. North Beach is ideal for families looking for shade or access to the Family Fun Zone, which includes a splash pad, playgrounds for various ages, games like table tennis and foosball, and various other diversions. Central Beach is the best place to go swimming, complete with ADA access and a roped-off area for swimmers.
South Beach is the newest beach in the park, and it features a wide shoreline. This is the ideal spot for guests who are looking to relax on the beach, as there is a lot of room. There's also a launch ramp for boats, and the river accommodates fishing, jet-skiing, and water-skiing.
According to a reviewer on Yelp, who gives the park 5 stars overall, amenities at the park also include a baseball field, a dog park, and a fish cleaning station. Bullhead City Community Park is especially busy in the summer months, so some visitors have found it more relaxing in the off-season. Make sure to bring plenty of water and sit in the shade to avoid heatstroke while enjoying the outdoors. Visitors should be advised that there's an admission fee during peak seasonal times to fund park maintenance, security, cleaning, and other improvements.
Music, entertainment, sightseeing, and shopping on the Colorado River
There's more to do in Bullhead Community Park than chilling on the beach or playing in the water, though. Now in dry dock — but still with a great sunset view — the restored Bullhead Belle paddlewheel boat is now a restaurant that hosts live music on weekends. You can also join special events, such as whiskey tastings and crafting sessions.
Originally christened as The Celebration (Not to be confused with Laughlin River Tours' Grand Celebration on the opposite shore), the Belle's maiden voyage was in 1997. In its 25 years on the water, it carried almost a million passengers along this stretch of the Colorado River. If you need gear for enjoying the water, the River Shop is next door, and it stocks beach equipment and accessories, along with snacks and drinks.
The Farmers Market in Bullhead Community Park is only open once a month, but the dates are all on Saturday, giving weekend visitors a chance to explore it. There are a wide variety of vendors selling arts and crafts, along with food, beverages, and handmade seasonal goods. The market also hosts seasonal events, like Pumpkinpalooza, which takes place in October.