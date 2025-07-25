Arizona's Tri-State Treasure Is An Economic Hub Boasting Walkable Riverfront Trails And Serene Desert Views

Sitting on the precipice of three states — Arizona, Nevada, and California — this sun-scorched city with sweeping desert vistas and a variety of riverfront trails was founded during the construction of Davis Dam. Named after a rock formation now submerged by Lake Mohave, Bullhead City is a gateway to some of the most iconic and visited tourist attractions in the country, not the least of which is the Colorado River. Just across the river from Bullhead City is the underrated gaming and entertainment center of Laughlin, Nevada, while the western rim of the Grand Canyon, where you can experience the magnificent Skywalk, is a two-hour drive away.

Life in Bullhead City centers around the river, where several different riverfront areas and parks feature beautiful walking trails with sweeping desert vistas. One of the most popular of these is the Colorado River Nature Center. This 500-acre recreational zone includes beaches, hiking trails, rest areas, and boardwalks. Another riverfront spot — which American history buffs should not miss — is the Veterans Memorial Park. The park's serene setting honors over 3,000 men and women from Arizona who died serving their country in the last 100 years. Take a reflective walk here to see the names of all those who perished engraved onto bronze plaques flanked by giant bronze eagles and 50 stars as well as a monument dedicated to the USS Arizona.

Spanning Laughlin and Bullhead City along the western side of the river is the Riverfront Exploration Trail, which features desert habitats, the Pyramid Canyon recreation area, and a pedestrian bridge. Yet another great place to take in the magnificence of the desert is along the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Trail in Laughlin, which has nine miles of trails with shaded areas, fishing piers, and a pedestrian bridge.