Arizona's Tri-State Treasure Is An Economic Hub Boasting Walkable Riverfront Trails And Serene Desert Views
Sitting on the precipice of three states — Arizona, Nevada, and California — this sun-scorched city with sweeping desert vistas and a variety of riverfront trails was founded during the construction of Davis Dam. Named after a rock formation now submerged by Lake Mohave, Bullhead City is a gateway to some of the most iconic and visited tourist attractions in the country, not the least of which is the Colorado River. Just across the river from Bullhead City is the underrated gaming and entertainment center of Laughlin, Nevada, while the western rim of the Grand Canyon, where you can experience the magnificent Skywalk, is a two-hour drive away.
Life in Bullhead City centers around the river, where several different riverfront areas and parks feature beautiful walking trails with sweeping desert vistas. One of the most popular of these is the Colorado River Nature Center. This 500-acre recreational zone includes beaches, hiking trails, rest areas, and boardwalks. Another riverfront spot — which American history buffs should not miss — is the Veterans Memorial Park. The park's serene setting honors over 3,000 men and women from Arizona who died serving their country in the last 100 years. Take a reflective walk here to see the names of all those who perished engraved onto bronze plaques flanked by giant bronze eagles and 50 stars as well as a monument dedicated to the USS Arizona.
Spanning Laughlin and Bullhead City along the western side of the river is the Riverfront Exploration Trail, which features desert habitats, the Pyramid Canyon recreation area, and a pedestrian bridge. Yet another great place to take in the magnificence of the desert is along the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Trail in Laughlin, which has nine miles of trails with shaded areas, fishing piers, and a pedestrian bridge.
Other things to do in and around Bullhead City
An oasis of activity in Bullhead City, Community Park is situated on 376 acres of land and offers a mile of beach with buoyed areas for swimming, a three-lane boat launch, and fish-cleaning stations. This is an ideal park for picnics, family gatherings, and those who want to take a dip in the cool waters of the river. In addition, the Colorado River Museum, a convenience shop, and a baseball field are located on the premises, and those who want to bring furry family members along can head to the site's dog park.
A range of river experiences and boat excursions are available to suit a variety of purposes and preferences. One requisite Bullhead City experience is to have lunch or dinner aboard the Bullhead Belle. This dry-docked riverboat replica boasts two floors of dining space plus live bands during high season. Thrill-seeking visitors can opt for an expert-guided tour on a three-person motorboat for an action-packed half- or full-day tour on the river; outlets along the riverfront also offer kayak, jet ski, and other watersport rentals. Meanwhile, those seeking a more relaxed experience can choose from a variety of river cruises: a leisurely ride with a delicious multi-course dinner, a romantic wine-tasting evening featuring Italian wines and artisanal meats and cheeses, or a narrated scenic adventure with gourmet snacks like street tacos and prime rib sliders.
Bullhead City visitors can also attend one of the lively events happening in the area throughout the year. Unhinged mayhem descends on Bullhead City during the Mayhem Motorcycle Rally, while a fireworks spectacular ignites the sky in Laughlin for the annual Rockets Over the River celebration on Independence Day. In November, the sky lights up with color and hot air during the Bullhead City Balloon Festival.
Travel information for Bullhead City visitors
The best time to visit the Bullhead City and Laughlin area may depend on what you're planning to do. Winters are mild, cooling off considerably at night. With over 300 days of sunshine annually, the sky is usually clear; however, summers are brutally hot with temperatures rising above 100°F daily. Be mindful of your heat tolerance and take steps to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Getting to Bullhead City is a straightforward drive from several major southwest cities. Though there are some casino-operated charter flights from the Bullhead City/Laughlin Airport, it does not offer commercial passenger service. One hundred miles north, Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport is the closest large airport, which boasts a luxurious new Capital One lounge with craft cocktails and sunset toasts. You can reach Bullhead City from Las Vegas via US-11 and US-93; from other nearby cities like Los Angeles or Phoenix, take I-95. If you're a lover of vintage Americana or Route 66, you should stop at one of Arizona's quirkiest ghost towns (40 minutes away) while making your way into Bullhead City.
With non-stop entertainment, an abundance of hotel rooms, and varied dining options, most visitors choose to stay in Laughlin at one of the casino hotels. For the private types who prefer to avoid the casino crowds, however, there are riverside rentals available right in Bullhead City, steps from the water. Popular down-home dining options in Bullhead City, many with views of the river, include Black Mountain Bistro & Bar, D'Angelo's for Italian, Voodoo Cove, and Mohave Steakhouse. Laid-back watering holes to gather with friends and family also dot the riverfront, like the Riviera Roadhouse.