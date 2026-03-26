US Amusement Parks That Could Pass For Europe
If you're longing to wander the cobblestone streets and plazas of Europe, you can do so without ever leaving the United States. Instead, grab a ticket to the right amusement park, and you might forget what continent you're on. Theme parks often take inspiration from foreign destinations to draw in visitors, making them feel like they've stepped into another world — there's even a theme park in Missouri inspired by the classic novel "Around the World in Eighty Days." Many are modeled specifically after European destinations to capture that sense of romance and history tied to its streetscapes.
We looked at theme parks across the country that take inspiration from Europe, transporting visitors to the storybook towns of the Old Country. These parks incorporate elements like Italianate fountains, Bavarian beer halls, and replicas of famed landmarks to sell the European fantasy. Beyond the architecture, we also considered unique experiences that convincingly channel Europe, including Oktoberfest activities or Italian ice stands. Spend a day at one of these amusement parks for a taste of European "la dolce vita" without leaving the U.S.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Virginia
When Virginia's Busch Gardens Williamsburg opened in 1975, it was deliberately conceptualized to make visitors feel like they could walk across Europe in a single day. Originally called "Busch Gardens: The Old Country", it featured five sections based on different European nations. Everything from rides named after European legends, like the Loch Ness Monster, to cobblestone streets lined with half-timbered buildings helps bring the Old World fantasy to life. "The themes of Europe are extremely well thought out and as close to original as possible," a Google reviewer wrote. But the cherry on top? Redditors consider it one of the best amusement parks in the U.S.
The park has six distinct European areas today: Scotland, Ireland, England, Italy, Germany, and France. Beyond just the rides, the architecture, food, and entertainment of each area reflect its flag. In the England area, for example, there's a replica Globe Theatre, while the Germany section has a full Oktoberfest-style Brauhaus. One of the things that brings a real cultural depth to Busch Gardens Williamsburg is the spectrum of experiences. You might catch live Irish folk music and traditional dancing or sample Mediterranean cuisine at Marco Polo's Marketplace.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg is open throughout the year and gets quite busy — you can typically expect wait times even on its less-busy days, according to Thrill Data. The park's FAQ page states that Tuesdays and Wednesdays tend to be the least busy, however. For those flying in, you can reach the park in about a 20-minute drive from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.
EPCOT, Florida
While Magic Kingdom has the iconic Cinderella-inspired castle, it's EPCOT that brings the most European flavor to the four parks within Florida's Walt Disney World. EPCOT was envisioned by Walt Disney as an international exhibition resembling a world's fair, as Where in the Park reports. It began with a project called "International Gardens", made by the Imagineers for the 1964-65 New York World's Fair. Today, EPCOT features a sprawling ensemble of 11 pavilions, centered around a lagoon, that were designed to look and feel like different countries, including Norway, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, for European representation.
At EPCOT, the theme itself takes priority. While there are a couple of rides around the World Showcase area, what you'll find much more of are restaurants, galleries, and little shops inspired by each country. EPCOT incorporates classic European architecture to transport you to each country, with some replicas of real landmarks. In the Norway pavilion, for example, you'll find a tiered Gol Stave Church, while the France pavilion showcases a model Eiffel Tower. The France pavilion often gets acclaim from visitors. Disney Parks blogger Wandering in Disney said that "...the romantic feeling of Paris abounds throughout. Impressions de France, although only shown at night, remains my favorite attraction in World Showcase."
EPCOT is open all year, and a base ticket gives you access to the park for the day. You may want to plan for fun seasonal events with European flair. Around Christmas time, for example, storytellers share international holiday lore, one of the reasons to visit Walt Disney World during the holidays.
Kings Dominion, Virginia
When you enter Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, you'll immediately find yourself in what appears to be a European village, crowned by the Eiffel Tower. While not central to the park in the way an international theme is to Busch Gardens Williamsburg or EPCOT, Kings Dominion puts a portal to Europe at the very front of the park, in an area called "International Street". This section of Kings Dominion features a fountain-filled plaza surrounded by buildings inspired by architecture in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain.
International Street has several snack spots that draw on European fare, including a German-inspired Biergarten and Rita's Italian Ice, serving Italian frozen treats. At the end of the International Street is the replica Eiffel Tower, one of the park's main attractions. Visitors can take an elevator to the top for views from its observation deck. "The Eiffel Tower is the best part, in my opinion. Great views, cool winds, and so relaxing after all the rides," a Google reviewer said. Kings Dominion is open seasonally, from the end of March to mid-September. It sits just outside of Richmond, Virginia, about a 30-minute drive from the Richmond International Airport.
Six Flags Over Texas
While its name puts Texas front and center, Six Flags Over Texas has some interesting European touches that are tied to its history. This was the first Six Flags location, as The History Channel explains, and was named "Six Flags" as a reference to six different flags that presided over Texas at various times in history, including France, Spain, and Mexico, to name a few. The park still has sections that represent both France and Spain. While the France section is very small and doesn't feature many French-related elements, there's a bit more European flair in their Spain area.
Visitors can admire Spanish-influenced architecture and experience rides themed around Spanish history. As of this writing, the Spain area is temporarily closed, but for an exciting reason: A new ride, the Tormenta Rampaging Run giga dive coaster, is being built in this section of the park, according to a press release. There will also be a brand new Spanish village and plaza with a Spanish-themed restaurant, expected to open in late 2026. The park is open from the end of March until September, with tickets available online. Six Flags Over Texas sits about halfway between Fort Worth and Dallas, and is around a 15-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.