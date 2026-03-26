US Amusement Parks That Could Pass For Europe

When Virginia's Busch Gardens Williamsburg opened in 1975, it was deliberately conceptualized to make visitors feel like they could walk across Europe in a single day. Originally called "Busch Gardens: The Old Country", it featured five sections based on different European nations. Everything from rides named after European legends, like the Loch Ness Monster, to cobblestone streets lined with half-timbered buildings helps bring the Old World fantasy to life. "The themes of Europe are extremely well thought out and as close to original as possible," a Google reviewer wrote. But the cherry on top? Redditors consider it one of the best amusement parks in the U.S.

The park has six distinct European areas today: Scotland, Ireland, England, Italy, Germany, and France. Beyond just the rides, the architecture, food, and entertainment of each area reflect its flag. In the England area, for example, there's a replica Globe Theatre, while the Germany section has a full Oktoberfest-style Brauhaus. One of the things that brings a real cultural depth to Busch Gardens Williamsburg is the spectrum of experiences. You might catch live Irish folk music and traditional dancing or sample Mediterranean cuisine at Marco Polo's Marketplace.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is open throughout the year and gets quite busy — you can typically expect wait times even on its less-busy days, according to Thrill Data. The park's FAQ page states that Tuesdays and Wednesdays tend to be the least busy, however. For those flying in, you can reach the park in about a 20-minute drive from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.