This Is Florida's Closest Airport To The Beach

People from all over the world flock to Florida's coastlines, ready to be exposed to pristine sandy shores and sparkling ocean waves. Once visitors land, they typically head to their accommodations, settle in, and then make their way to the beach. However, the Key West International Airport (EYW) bypasses all of the steps in between. Eager travelers can sink their toes in the sand after a five-minute drive (or a 20-minute walk) to Smathers Beach, only a mile down the road from the airport. In fact, it's the closest Florida airport to the seaside. It even beats out Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is 3.5 miles away from Dania Beach. This distinction is based on data from Visit Florida, which analyzed airports across the Sunshine State by their proximity to nearby beaches.

While EYW is a mile away from the stunning aqua blues of Smathers Beach, it's just 5 miles away from the beach at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. Both destinations will give travelers an immediate sense of relaxation as soon as their vacation begins. History buffs can relax by the water and explore a Civil War-era fort, or they can be on island time with palm-tree lined shorelines and powdery white sand. Additionally, the airport is less than a 15-minute drive from the southernmost point in the continental U.S., which provides the perfect photo opportunity.