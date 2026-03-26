This Is Florida's Closest Airport To The Beach
People from all over the world flock to Florida's coastlines, ready to be exposed to pristine sandy shores and sparkling ocean waves. Once visitors land, they typically head to their accommodations, settle in, and then make their way to the beach. However, the Key West International Airport (EYW) bypasses all of the steps in between. Eager travelers can sink their toes in the sand after a five-minute drive (or a 20-minute walk) to Smathers Beach, only a mile down the road from the airport. In fact, it's the closest Florida airport to the seaside. It even beats out Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is 3.5 miles away from Dania Beach. This distinction is based on data from Visit Florida, which analyzed airports across the Sunshine State by their proximity to nearby beaches.
While EYW is a mile away from the stunning aqua blues of Smathers Beach, it's just 5 miles away from the beach at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. Both destinations will give travelers an immediate sense of relaxation as soon as their vacation begins. History buffs can relax by the water and explore a Civil War-era fort, or they can be on island time with palm-tree lined shorelines and powdery white sand. Additionally, the airport is less than a 15-minute drive from the southernmost point in the continental U.S., which provides the perfect photo opportunity.
Things to know about Key West International Airport
March through May is considered the best time of year to visit Key West, yet people still fly in and out of the airport no matter the season. In fact, the February 2026 passenger count broke records, with an almost 10% passenger increase from February 2025. EYW is an international travel hub, welcoming flights from major commercial carriers like American Airlines, Delta, and United. In 2025, Avelo was added to that short list, providing non-stop service to Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).
It's generally a smaller airport, and one visitor noted on Google that it's the tiniest airport he's experienced. There's a cap on how many flights are in and out of the runway, since it has only one terminal. Once through security, passengers will find a few dining options, such as Chili's Grill & Bar and Starbucks. With Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and Smathers Beach minutes away, departing passengers can soak in their final Florida moments before their journey home, while those arriving only need to step outside and breathe in the sea breeze and salty air.
Heading to Key West on a budget? Check out the best things to do there that don't cost a dime.