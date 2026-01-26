The Best Things To Do In Key West That Don't Cost A Dime

Key West may be best known for its beaches, but it's also rich in history. Established in the 1820s, the city is home to an impressive collection of historic buildings, most of which date back to the late 19th century, after a devastating fire in 1886. (According to the Key West Historic Marker Tour, the fire was intentionally set by the Spanish during the Cuban revolution, as cigar factories in Key West were helping to fund the Cuban revolutionaries.)

Both the Key West Historic Marker Tour and the Old Island Restoration Foundation have mapped out Key West's historic sites. With around 120 historic buildings, you could easily spend a couple of hours or so just wandering around and exploring Key West's rich history. Although some sites may charge admission (like the Little White House, Florida's only presidential site, which costs $22.75) or are private residences not open to the public, it's still more than worth walking around and experiencing Key West's history from the outside. Captain George Carey House is one of the oldest remaining buildings in the city, dating back to 1834, while La Concha Hotel, built in 1926, has been referenced by author Ernest Hemingway in "To Have and Have Not," and was where playwright Tennessee Williams completed his most famous work, "A Streetcar Named Desire."