The Best Things To Do In Key West That Don't Cost A Dime
Nowadays, Key West isn't exactly known as one of Florida's most affordable vacation destinations. With its warm winter weather keeping crowds high and its position as an island far from a major city, costs can stack up quickly. Even travelers who plan their trips around the best time of year to visit Key West to save money and dig through accommodation options for the top deals will find that sticking to a budget here is no easy feat — but it's not impossible.
One of the easiest ways to cut costs is through activities, and Key West truly has no shortage of cost-free things to do. In fact, it's easier than you'd expect to fill your entire itinerary with free activities. We've scoured travel blogs, travel publications, Tripadvisor, and more to round up the best free activities in Key West, whether you're looking for time at the beach, historic sightseeing, or cultural enrichment.
Take a self-guided walking tour of historic Key West
Key West may be best known for its beaches, but it's also rich in history. Established in the 1820s, the city is home to an impressive collection of historic buildings, most of which date back to the late 19th century, after a devastating fire in 1886. (According to the Key West Historic Marker Tour, the fire was intentionally set by the Spanish during the Cuban revolution, as cigar factories in Key West were helping to fund the Cuban revolutionaries.)
Both the Key West Historic Marker Tour and the Old Island Restoration Foundation have mapped out Key West's historic sites. With around 120 historic buildings, you could easily spend a couple of hours or so just wandering around and exploring Key West's rich history. Although some sites may charge admission (like the Little White House, Florida's only presidential site, which costs $22.75) or are private residences not open to the public, it's still more than worth walking around and experiencing Key West's history from the outside. Captain George Carey House is one of the oldest remaining buildings in the city, dating back to 1834, while La Concha Hotel, built in 1926, has been referenced by author Ernest Hemingway in "To Have and Have Not," and was where playwright Tennessee Williams completed his most famous work, "A Streetcar Named Desire."
Tour a rum distillery
Once the stomping grounds of pirates and sailors alike, it's no surprise that Key West has a deep-seated rum legacy. It's also no surprise that you'll find several acclaimed distilleries and rum bars across the island — and that most come with a price tag. Key West First Legal Rum is the exception. Ranging from classic white rum to tropical-infused varieties and an aged dark rum, produced over several years, Key West First Legal Rum has made a name for itself since first launching in 2013 in a former Coca-Cola factory and making its mark as the city's first legal rum distillery in decades.
Helmed by Chef Paul Menta, the distillery uses local ingredients and artisanal methods, resulting in flavors that are distinctly Key West. You can also explore the distillery through a tour — complete with samples — all for free. Tours operate daily between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and last around 15 minutes. No reservations are required, and children are welcome. If you feel like sitting and enjoying a cocktail, the distillery also includes two full bars, as well as mojito classes.
Browse art galleries
Key West may be just 4 miles long, but it's packed with over 30 art galleries and a local arts scene that's been growing since the 1950s. If you're not sure where to start, Wyland Gallery Key West, which has a 4.6 rating on Google, is a popular starting point, housing an array of paintings, lucite sculptures, and more by artists from around the world. For local art, head to the Key West Art Center and Gallery. Here, you'll find work from over 50 Florida Keys artists, including everything from fine art to jewelry and ceramics. Housed in an 1890s waterfront building, the gallery first opened as an art center in 1960.
The Gallery on Greene is another local gem, featuring the work of many artists ranging from Key West to Cuba. You'll even find pieces by several Pulitzer Prize winners like Tennessee Williams and Jeff MacNelly. The work spans various media, from paintings to sculptures and porcelain works.
Explore West Martello Tower and Botanical Garden
Civil War ruins and botanical gardens don't always go hand in hand, but they do in Key West. The construction of Martello Tower began in 1862, and today, it's one of just three fortifications dating back to the Civil War that remain on the island. Construction was complicated by a nearby African American cemetery, and although the fort was never involved in a battle, it was used by the U.S. Navy for training and went on to serve as a lookout for troops during the Spanish-American War and afterward.
After the Army left Key West in the 1940s, the Key West Garden Club took over operations at the tower. Sprinkled with waterfalls, a butterfly garden, a perfume garden, and numerous native and non-native plants, all in an oceanfront setting, it's since been transformed into one of the city's most enchanting spaces. "A hidden gem in the city of Key West," said one recent visitor on Tripadvisor. "The former fort is interesting in itself but the plants are a visual paradise. A must see on your trip!" The gardens are open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit Key West Cemetery
A cemetery seems like an unlikely contender for a top thing to do, but this is no ordinary cemetery. The Key West Cemetery was founded in 1847, 16 feet above sea level, after a former cemetery was unearthed by a hurricane the year before. For that reason, some of the graves here date back even earlier than the cemetery. But its real standout feature is its quirky headstones, which read things like "I told you I was sick," "I'm just resting my eyes," and "I always dreamed of owning a small place In Key West."
You'll also see a USS Maine monument, dedicated to the 260 soldiers who died in Havana Harbor in 1898, as well as graves of noteworthy Key West figures, like Ellen Mallory, one of the first women settlers in town, and Sophronia Bradley Hall, whose husband Guy Bradley, was involved in protecting endangered bird species in the Everglades before being killed by poachers in 1905. Not only is the Key West Cemetery free to visit, but free tour guides are also available at the office near the Passover Lane and Angela Street entrance.
Walk along White Street Pier
Opened in 1960, this brutalist-style pier stretches for a quarter mile between Higgs Beach and Rest Beach, and is a prime spot for watching the sunrise and sunset. Sometimes referred to as the "unfinished road to Cuba," or its official name, the Edward P. Knight Pier, the pier is popular among tourists, residents, photographers, and fishers alike. "My all-time favorite place in Key West," said a local on Tripadvisor. "For sunrises or sunsets or just biking or rollerblading. Love it every time of the year."
Around the pier, you'll also find two of the city's most somber — but also noteworthy — spots. Located right at the pier's entrance, be sure to take a look at the Key West AIDS Memorial. Originally built in 1997 with 730 names of people who died from the disease, a new wall was constructed in 2014, and over 1,000 more names have since been added. Right next to the pier, you'll also see the African Cemetery, which is the burial site for hundreds of people who were illegally transported from Africa to be sold as slaves. The ships, which were en route to Cuba, were intercepted by the U.S. Navy in 1860. Uncovered by archaeologists in 2002, the site is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Watch street performers in Mallory Square
Mallory Square is one of Florida's coolest destinations for sunsets, and it's not just because of its pretty view. Come sunset time, artists, musicians, food vendors, jugglers, comedians, and more fill the square for one of Key West's best-known and liveliest customs. Known as the Key West Sunset Celebration, it's actually a deeply rooted tradition in Key West. It's said that famous playwright Tennessee Williams first established the event back in the late 1900s, when he supposedly applauded the sun as it set, while the event in its current form took off in the 1960s. The festivities kick off around two hours before the sun sets and wrap up soon afterward. It's free to attend, but performers do appreciate tips.
If you can only make it during the day, Mallory Square is still worth visiting, with several shops (Boutique Alexandria is one of the area's most charming, with an array of eclectic antiques, jewelry, and other home décor items), galleries, and dining options in the area, all with a picturesque waterfront setting. You'll also find artistic institutions like the Waterfront Playhouse, housed in an 1880s former ice house, and first established in 1939 by the Key West Players and Tennessee Williams.
Visit Truman Waterfront Park and Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center
If you're looking for an oceanfront stroll, Truman Waterfront Park fits the bill. For families, the 33-acre park also houses a splash pad and playground along with exercise equipment. On Thursdays, it's also where the Key West Farmers Market sets up shop, for a chance to browse locally-grown produce, artisan foods, and craft items.
While here, be sure to head to the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center, especially if you're visiting with children. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays, the center features 6,000 square feet of immersive exhibits. From an interactive mangrove exhibit to microscopes highlighting the continental U.S.'s sole coral barrier reef, located in the Florida Keys, to an exhibit showcasing the Keys' storied maritime history, complete with over 2,000 shipwrecks, the discovery center is meant to inspire conservation. "A must see in Key West to understand the Florida Keys," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. There's even free onsite parking, too.
Spend time at the beach
Key West is a beach destination, after all, and with so many things to do for water fanatics, you can't miss some time exploring the city's postcard-worthy beaches. Not every stretch of sand is free — Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park Beach is one example, which is known for its beautiful beach that rivals the Caribbean (admission is a budget-friendly $4.50 for one person or $6 for two people, and just $0.50 for every additional person). But if you're looking to not even spend a dime, you have plenty of options — namely, Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park (often just referred to as Higgs Beach), Smathers Beach, and South Beach.
Head to the 16.5-acre Higgs Beach if you're looking for easy access to sightseeing along with your beach time. It's where you'll find nearby sites like the African Cemetery, the West Martello Tower, and gardens. It's also home to Key West Marine Park, which is a prime spot for snorkeling as well as swimming. "Five stars!" said one recent visitor on Google. "This beach is absolutely beautiful, with soft white sand, clear blue water, and a relaxing atmosphere. Perfect for swimming, sunsets, and unwinding by the ocean."
Walk around Duval Street
If there's one place you can't miss in Key West, it's Duval Street. Arguably the epicenter of Key West, the street spans over a mile, reaching from the Gulf to the Atlantic across the entire island — earning it the nickname "The Longest Street in the World." Six blocks are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the whole street is lined with iconic Key West destinations, like Sloppy Joe's Bar, which was founded back in 1933 and frequented by Ernest Hemingway, and sightseeing like the Oldest House Museum and Gardens Key West, which dates back to 1829.
Even if you're not looking to spend anything, there's still plenty to see, from picturesque buildings to gallery-hopping and popping into local shops. Browse an array of traditional pottery, along with sculptures and other fine art, at Key West Pottery, or check out the unique collection of coin jewelry at Shipwreck Treasures of the Keys, which sells one-of-a-kind jewelry made from shipwreck coins and ancient coins. And depending on when you visit, you may even catch a fun, free event on Duval Street, from concerts to street fairs.
Learn about Cuban history at the San Carlos Institute
Duval Street isn't just one of the top spots for dining and shopping in Key West — it's also home to one of the best free spots in the city, the San Carlos Institute. Founded in 1871 by Cuban exiles, the institute initially served as a Spanish- and English-language school for all races, making it one of the first bilingual, integrated schools in the country. In the 1890s, it even played a role in the fight for Cuban independence from Spain. Over the decades, the building has been destroyed by a fire and a hurricane, and has fallen into disrepair, but today thousands of guests visit the institute, which now encompasses a museum space, a library, an art gallery, a theater, and a school.
Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., the institute's permanent exhibits highlight Cuban history and the legacy of Cuban Americans in Florida. "Such an amazing and cool place in Key West," said a past visitor on Google. "A hidden gem in the Keys."
Check out the Key West Nature Preserve
Just a short distance from the popular Smathers Beach, discreetly tucked behind a couple of apartment complexes, is one of Key West's quiet hidden gems. The Key West Nature Preserve is small, but ideal for travelers seeking a short stroll in nature without spending a dollar. Here, you'll find a short pathway that leads through a mangrove forest toward a tranquil, uncrowded beach.
Unfortunately, some past visitors have reported that the preserve isn't very well maintained, and there is some trash along the trail (so wear sneakers), as well as some areas of the boardwalk that need repairs. But if you're looking for a peaceful slice of nature that feels off the typical tourist trail — this is it. Keep your eye out for interesting wildlife throughout the preserve, ranging from anoles and iguanas to herons, not to mention plenty of native and non-native plants.
Get photos at Mile Marker 0 and the Southernmost Point Buoy
If you're looking for the top Key West photo op spots, these are them. Sure, they're touristy, but you also can't leave Key West without snapping a picture at these famous landmarks. Any East Coast resident or road tripper is familiar with Route 1, which runs all the way from Fort Kent, Maine, to Key West — specifically Mile Marker 0 — over 2,000 miles away. You'll find the iconic Mile Marker 0 sign between Fleming Street and Whitehead Street.
And marking Key West's location just 90 miles from Cuba, the colorful Southernmost Point Buoy, established in 1983, represents the continental United States' most southern point, as the name suggests. If you want to get technical, the actual southernmost point is a short distance away. But it's property of the U.S. Navy, so it's not open to the public. But nonetheless, the buoy is still one of Key West's most emblematic spots. Get there early to avoid crowds — this popular photo spot often has a line.
Visit the Turtle Cannery Museum
There's no shortage of unique history in Key West, and the Turtle Cannery Museum is one of the best examples. Tucked into the Key West Historic Seaport on the site of a former turtle meat cannery, the museum highlights the city's former turtle industry, which prevailed for more than 150 years and nearly decimated the native turtle population. The building operated in Key West until 1957, and produced cans of turtle meat for restaurants across the country and Europe. It's also situated between the remains of two turtle kraals, which were once used to capture turtles.
Although the museum is small, it highlights an often-overlooked side of Key West's history and the need for turtle conservation. According to the museum's Tripadvisor page, it's the only museum of its kind. The museum is open seasonally from Thursdays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Methodology
A range of sources was used both to compile this list of the best free things to do in Key West and to provide specific information for each destination. We used travel blogs, travel publications, and review sites such as Tripadvisor to confirm that each place is worth visiting and generally well-reviewed. We've intentionally included a range of hidden gems as well as popular Key West must-sees, with a variety of activities — perfect for nature lovers, history buffs, and fans of art and culture.