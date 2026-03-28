Delaware's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Picturesque Destination To Fish And Paddle Near Bethany Beach
Delaware is famous for its beaches. It's not surprising, since it has roughly 117 miles of coastline, including 26 miles along the Atlantic Ocean. But that doesn't mean you should ignore the rest of the waterways in the First State. Just west of popular Bethany Beach, one of the East Coast's best beach towns, you'll find the deepest lake in Delaware. Millsboro Pond is where you can escape the beach crowds, go fishing, and enjoy some kayaking.
Millsboro Pond is in Millsboro, which was originally the land of the Nanticoke people. When settlers arrived in the late 18th century, they built dams and grist mills along the Indian River as it flowed toward the ocean. Millsboro Pond was created by those dams. It grew into a 101-acre pond that's up to 12 feet deep. Though that isn't very deep, it does, surprisingly, make it Delaware's deepest lake. Meanwhile, the town of Millsboro, only 16 miles inland from the ocean, is now home to about 8,000 people. It's developed into a coastal gem in Delaware with undeniable small-town charm.
The closest airport to Millsboro and its deep pond is 25 miles to the southwest in Salisbury, Maryland, a hotspot college city for festivals, parks, and delicious microbreweries. Its small Salisbury Regional Airport (SBY) receives nonstop flights from Charlotte, Orlando, and Philadelphia. For flights from other cities, check out Wilmington Airport (ILG), the largest airport in Delaware, 86 miles north of Millsboro.
Water activities on Millsboro Pond
Millsboro Pond is a pretty spot on the northern edge of Millsboro. Most of the lake is bordered by a dense forest, making it a quiet destination for water activities. On its eastern side, you'll find a small, free parking lot and a launch ramp. Boats, even ones with electric motors, are allowed on the lake. Don't expect to see any big vessels here, though — the water just isn't deep enough. The ones you do see probably belong to anglers, since Millsboro Pond is a popular fishing hole. If you have a valid Delaware recreational fishing license, which can be purchased online, you can cast for species such as largemouth bass, black crappie, and white perch. Early mornings and late afternoons tend to be the best times to go fishing here.
In addition to fishermen, many canoers and kayakers use Millsboro Pond. Between its uneven shoreline and small islands, there are many nooks and crannies to explore around the lake. As you paddle across the clear water, you might see wildlife like wood ducks, painted and snapping turtles, or even some jumping fish. The edge of the lake has colorful plants and shady spots beneath overhanging trees (herons have built nests in them). Plus, if you keep an eye on the sky, you might catch a glimpse of a bald eagle flying high above. Delaware's deepest lake certainly isn't a big spot, but it doesn't get more picturesque than this.