Delaware's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Picturesque Destination To Fish And Paddle Near Bethany Beach

Delaware is famous for its beaches. It's not surprising, since it has roughly 117 miles of coastline, including 26 miles along the Atlantic Ocean. But that doesn't mean you should ignore the rest of the waterways in the First State. Just west of popular Bethany Beach, one of the East Coast's best beach towns, you'll find the deepest lake in Delaware. Millsboro Pond is where you can escape the beach crowds, go fishing, and enjoy some kayaking.

Millsboro Pond is in Millsboro, which was originally the land of the Nanticoke people. When settlers arrived in the late 18th century, they built dams and grist mills along the Indian River as it flowed toward the ocean. Millsboro Pond was created by those dams. It grew into a 101-acre pond that's up to 12 feet deep. Though that isn't very deep, it does, surprisingly, make it Delaware's deepest lake. Meanwhile, the town of Millsboro, only 16 miles inland from the ocean, is now home to about 8,000 people. It's developed into a coastal gem in Delaware with undeniable small-town charm.

The closest airport to Millsboro and its deep pond is 25 miles to the southwest in Salisbury, Maryland, a hotspot college city for festivals, parks, and delicious microbreweries. Its small Salisbury Regional Airport (SBY) receives nonstop flights from Charlotte, Orlando, and Philadelphia. For flights from other cities, check out Wilmington Airport (ILG), the largest airport in Delaware, 86 miles north of Millsboro.