This Endearing Maryland College City Is A Hotspot For Festivals, Parks, And Delicious Microbreweries

Culture and history buffs who flock to Maryland are bound to be drawn to the fascinating Annapolis, a historic city with a distinct old European vibe, which was also recently named as one of the prettiest in America by Forbes. Unsurprisingly, food is a similar draw to the Old Line State, thanks to its mouth-watering seafood along the Chesapeake Bay – in towns like Crisfield, the "crab capital of the world" with amazing Maryland craft beer to go with it. Combining both beer hops and cultural bops, an underrated Maryland college city is receiving its moment in the spotlight in 2025, as its historic university celebrated its 100th commencement in 2025.

Far from being just a decorative frill, with green paths snaking through the charming 200-acre campus and cozy, stimulating art galleries to while an afternoon away, the college is a vital part of Salisbury in southeastern Maryland. There's no better time to lose yourself in the many charms of this endearing urban area, whose young population contributes to its bustling festivals and foodie spots, including heaps of independent breweries.

You may want to add Salisbury as an extra stop after you've visited Annapolis, which is the closest major hub to the college city, at about 90 miles away. If you are planning to focus solely on the Eastern Shore region, Salisbury conveniently has a regional airport just on its doorstep, making it easy to connect to national or international flights. Also easily reachable in under an hour's drive is Delaware's hidden gem city of Georgetown, which has dining, shopping, and beachside delights worth exploring in their own right.