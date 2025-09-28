This Endearing Maryland College City Is A Hotspot For Festivals, Parks, And Delicious Microbreweries
Culture and history buffs who flock to Maryland are bound to be drawn to the fascinating Annapolis, a historic city with a distinct old European vibe, which was also recently named as one of the prettiest in America by Forbes. Unsurprisingly, food is a similar draw to the Old Line State, thanks to its mouth-watering seafood along the Chesapeake Bay – in towns like Crisfield, the "crab capital of the world" with amazing Maryland craft beer to go with it. Combining both beer hops and cultural bops, an underrated Maryland college city is receiving its moment in the spotlight in 2025, as its historic university celebrated its 100th commencement in 2025.
Far from being just a decorative frill, with green paths snaking through the charming 200-acre campus and cozy, stimulating art galleries to while an afternoon away, the college is a vital part of Salisbury in southeastern Maryland. There's no better time to lose yourself in the many charms of this endearing urban area, whose young population contributes to its bustling festivals and foodie spots, including heaps of independent breweries.
You may want to add Salisbury as an extra stop after you've visited Annapolis, which is the closest major hub to the college city, at about 90 miles away. If you are planning to focus solely on the Eastern Shore region, Salisbury conveniently has a regional airport just on its doorstep, making it easy to connect to national or international flights. Also easily reachable in under an hour's drive is Delaware's hidden gem city of Georgetown, which has dining, shopping, and beachside delights worth exploring in their own right.
Unmissable festivals and events in Salisbury, Maryland
You know your pilsners from your lagers, your hops from your gruits. If you're passionate about brews, Salisbury is a great place to let your inner connoisseur run wild. Taking place in mid-October, the Good Beer Festival is a two-day celebration of independent brewers in the region and beyond, including award-winning Evolution Craft Brewery, Burnish Beer Co., and Gateway Craft Brewing. As the region experiences an indie hop renaissance, it's not surprising there is a festival dedicated to spotlighting the best products out there. You can expect live music, food, and artisanal stalls to accompany your journey through Maryland's best sips from across 40 breweries and two wineries.
An instant crowd pleaser since it launched three years ago, the Maryland Folk Festival offers more than just folk tunes. Its primary mission is to spotlight diverse voices from across the Delmarva area and wider Wicomico region (where Salisbury sits), but it also brings over 200 of the best musicians and dancers from across the US to the buzzing Eastern Shore. It wouldn't be a true music festival without a line-up of performers across genres, from classic folk and honky-tonk, to salsa, hip hop, and English country dancing.
If you're visiting in late summer, make sure you mark mid-August in your calendar, as the Wicomico County Fair brings its goodies (and gourds) to town. This beloved county fair is also due for a big anniversary soon, as it's been going strong since 1936 in several forms. Free to attend, this event promises fun for all the family, with arts and crafts, music, auctions, livestock shows, and local competitions (such as watermelon-seed spitting ) to liven up the day. Attendees can reserve a camping spot if they want to make the most of the packed 3-day fair by staying overnight.
How to plan the perfect visit to Salisbury
No perfect trip to Salisbury is complete without a visit to the Pemberton Historical Park, a 260-acre natural playground with its own historic plantation home, wildlife trails, and fishing opportunities. Visiting Pemberton Historical Park is an experience you cannot replicate elsewhere in southern Maryland, as it is the only 18th century house surviving and open to the public in the Eastern Shore region. As the park lies less than 4 miles away from downtown Salisbury, it's very easy to hop to Pemberton Historical Park in the morning, and save the afternoon for an exploration of downtown Salisbury, or for a stroll in the University campus. If you are visiting with your young ones and want to plan an outdoorsy, kid-friendly activity, Salisbury Zoo is an ideal alternative to spend a half-day out before heading back into town.
You don't need to be in Salisbury during the Good Beer Festival to make the most of its brewery bonanza. Independent microbreweries dot the city in the dozens, including Tall Tales Taphouse, which hosts weekly and regular events such as $20 pitcher and pizza Monday nights, and live music on site. While Tall Tales is about 7 miles away from the center of Salisbury, one of its longest-standing establishments can be found in the heart of downtown. Created by two brothers passionate about beer, Evolution Craft Brewing Company (also known as EVO) produces 12 core line beers, and about half a dozen seasonal brews. Venture inside their dark-wood public house for a tasting, or book yourself a request-only brewery tour to see with your own eyes where the magic happens.