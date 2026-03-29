The Common Travel Fear Aretha Franklin Suffered From

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, had an illustrious life that a performer can only dream of. The legendary singer made it big in the 1960s and did not retire until 2017. Throughout those decades, Franklin, who died in 2018 from pancreatic cancer, received award after award, churned out dozens of albums, and is said to have held 750 concerts in the U.S. However, despite being a global sensation, Franklin primarily traveled by bus and performed in the States. What you might not realize is that Franklin suffered from aviophobia (or aerophobia), more commonly known as the fear of flying.

The actual number of Americans who struggle with aviophobia is disputed. The Cleveland Clinic estimates it's a little over 25 million, while The Hill cites a research paper that suggests it may be up to 40% of the population. Aviophobia is a treatable anxiety disorder that causes physical symptoms (like heart palpitations and trembling). In severe circumstances, it leads individuals to forgo air travel altogether. Interestingly, one can develop aviophobia with or without experiencing a traumatic flight. Franklin had no problem with flying in the early years of her career, until the 1980s, when turbulence — a dangerous in-flight phenomenon that is now on the rise due to climate change — changed everything.

In a 1993 interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Franklin briefly explained what led to her aviophobia. She said, "I was leaving Atlanta in a very small plane." Franklin added, "A two-engine prop plane, I believe. And it was a very bad flight. I'm very much a ground person now." Despite this, Franklin took her fear of flying in stride.