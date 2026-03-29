Among Europe's Most Beautiful Beaches Is A Turkish Hideaway With Serene Sands And Mountain Views

When you imagine gorgeous European beaches, your mind may automatically think of countries like Portugal, Croatia, and Greece. But heading further east, teetering on both Europe and Asia, the transcontinental country of Turkey showcases a harmonious blend of natural beauty and plenty of coastline. Here you'll discover Ölüdeniz Beach, one of Europe's most beautiful beaches, offering serene sands and soaring mountain views. The vast horn-shaped beach provides a stretch of epic scenery and a mesmerizing Blue Lagoon, solidifying why it's ranked one of the best beaches in Europe.

Turkey is a bucket list destination voted the world's best place to watch a sunset, so it's easy to see why Ölüdeniz Beach should be on your travel radar. In an article published on Conde Nast Traveler, Turkey's beaches are highlighted for more than their beauty, and Ölüdeniz is famous for paragliding, scuba diving, and swimming in its shallow, warm water. Ölüdeniz Beach boasts average daily temperatures between 75°F and 79°F from June through September, with July as the warmest month, making sunbathing and swimming a daily ritual.

While Turkey is host to Istanbul International Airport, one of the world's best to have a layover, the closest major airport to Ölüdeniz Beach is Dalaman International Airport (DLM), located about 80-minutes drive to the green hills and sparkling azure waters of the Turkish Riviera. Travelers hoping to soak up the sun while avoiding crowds may prefer staying in the village that shares the beach's name, which is a convenient and scenic 10-minute drive from Ölüdeniz Beach.