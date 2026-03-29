Among Europe's Most Beautiful Beaches Is A Turkish Hideaway With Serene Sands And Mountain Views
When you imagine gorgeous European beaches, your mind may automatically think of countries like Portugal, Croatia, and Greece. But heading further east, teetering on both Europe and Asia, the transcontinental country of Turkey showcases a harmonious blend of natural beauty and plenty of coastline. Here you'll discover Ölüdeniz Beach, one of Europe's most beautiful beaches, offering serene sands and soaring mountain views. The vast horn-shaped beach provides a stretch of epic scenery and a mesmerizing Blue Lagoon, solidifying why it's ranked one of the best beaches in Europe.
Turkey is a bucket list destination voted the world's best place to watch a sunset, so it's easy to see why Ölüdeniz Beach should be on your travel radar. In an article published on Conde Nast Traveler, Turkey's beaches are highlighted for more than their beauty, and Ölüdeniz is famous for paragliding, scuba diving, and swimming in its shallow, warm water. Ölüdeniz Beach boasts average daily temperatures between 75°F and 79°F from June through September, with July as the warmest month, making sunbathing and swimming a daily ritual.
While Turkey is host to Istanbul International Airport, one of the world's best to have a layover, the closest major airport to Ölüdeniz Beach is Dalaman International Airport (DLM), located about 80-minutes drive to the green hills and sparkling azure waters of the Turkish Riviera. Travelers hoping to soak up the sun while avoiding crowds may prefer staying in the village that shares the beach's name, which is a convenient and scenic 10-minute drive from Ölüdeniz Beach.
Sky-high adventures and beach bum relaxation
Both Ölüdeniz Beach and the Blue Lagoon are Turkish delights, each with their own charm. The Blue Lagoon, with its glassy, tranquil waters, lies secluded in Ölüdeniz Tabiat Park, an ideal spot to relax on soft sand and soak in the serene landscape. Ölüdeniz Beach's pristine water and vibrant atmosphere are ideal for sipping cocktails at a beachside bar while watching paragliders drift gracefully overhead. Peak summer months bring crowds to both areas, so for a relaxed visit spring or autumn are best. Entry to the protected Tabiat Park requires a small fee, and Ölüdeniz Beach offers umbrella and chaise rentals for a comfortable day by the inviting turquoise water.
Ölüdeniz Beach and the Blue Lagoon are meccas for scuba diving, allowing underwater enthusiasts the opportunity to swim with a variety of fish and marine life. Divers Delight offers expertly guided dives along with convenient gear rentals. Boasting an impressive 4.9 rating on Google, one traveler shared their experience with a review: "The dive was great. [You] get to [see] lots of fish and if you are lucky you can [see] other sea creatures like a sea star!"
High above Ölüdeniz, the impressive Mount Babadağ not only provides a dramatic backdrop to the beach below, but plenty of outdoor activities as well. A scenic ride on the Babadağ Teleferik cable car whisks adventure seekers to 5,500 feet in under 20 minutes. Adrenaline junkies searching for sky-high vertical thrills can soar to mile-high heights by throwing themselves off the edge of Mount Babadağ with Hanuman Travel Paragliding on a tandem paragliding experience. Hikers can explore a network of trails, such as the eight-mile-long Lycian Way, showcasing impressive views of the Blue Lagoon and surrounding scenery, making every step well worth the effort.
Where to stay near Ölüdeniz Beach
Travelers will find a wide range of accommodations near Ölüdeniz Beach, from stylish all-inclusive resorts to cozy B&Bs, offering options to suit every taste while enjoying Turkey's Turquoise Coast. Thanks to its close proximity to Ölüdeniz Beach, the town of Fethiye is a convenient home base. With nearly 500 Google reviews and a 4.7-star rating, La Farine Rooms and Patisserie is an affordable option. Guests can enjoy top-floor suites with private balconies and hot tubs overlooking Ece Saray Marina, a perfect place to enjoy a treat from the hotel's on-site patisserie. La Farine Rooms is also conveniently located in Fethiye's city center, providing access to many historical attractions nearby such as the The Ancient City of Telmessos.
Those looking for an all-inclusive stay can book the luxury Garcia Resort & Spa, rated 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor. Perched high up on a hill but less than two-miles from the beach, guests will be treated to gorgeous mountain views from their balconies, a stunning spot to watch the sunset in the evenings. The property also boasts 6 pools with indoor/outdoor, adults-only, and kid-friendly options, a spa, plus bars and an on-site restaurant where you can discover your favorite aromatic Turkish dish.
Travelers searching for a cozy intimate location just a six-minute walk to the sand, Symbola Oludeniz Beach Hotel, a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice, is a standout option. The property's blossoming bougainvillea and pine trees provides guests with a quiet retreat away from the crowds. The accommodation truly feels like a luxurious sanctuary with one guest on Tripadvisor describing Symbola as a "hidden haven." Each room is designed with gorgeous natural stone and wood, and guests can enjoy the complimentary breakfast from outdoor terraces with epic views.