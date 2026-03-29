This Is Canada's Only Province Without Any Bears
Travelers are often attracted by the allure of seeing Canada's wildlife up close. The country hosts animals as diverse as the elusive narwhal, mighty moose, and majestic cloud wolf. It's also home to three ursine species: the grizzly bear, black bear, and polar bear. Indeed, from Nanuk, a remote ecolodge where you can see polar bears in Manitoba's wilderness, to Fawn Bluff, a once-in-a-lifetime luxury retreat offering grizzly bear sightings, Canada has long been a top destination for viewing these solitary creatures. But did you know that, across the nation's 10 provinces and three northern territories, one is entirely bear-free? An eastern maritime province in the country's Atlantic region, Prince Edward Island (PEI), is the smallest of the Canadian provinces and territories. What it lacks in space, it certainly makes up for in its tourism offerings, with gloriously fresh, high-quality seafood, dramatic rust-red beaches and cliffs, and various opportunities to experience Indigenous culture. Unfortunately, while you'll find wildlife like coyotes, beavers, Canada geese, and bald eagles, you won't find any bears.
Surprisingly, black bears used to have habitat on the island, along with caribou, deer, and Canada lynx — all animals that have sadly long been extirpated from PEI. These bears once wandered the old-growth forests of this 2,170-square-mile island, feeding off berries, grasses, plants, insects, and small animals. The last one was recorded as killed in 1927 by a local hunting family, although there was a possibly credible sighting in 1935. People claimed to have seen others (with no documented evidence) well into the 1950s. Either way, the entire bear population is now gone, disappearing due to a number of factors that include the clearing of land, loss of habitat, and over-hunting.
The history of bears on Prince Edward Island
Stories abound of island settlers being terrorized — and even eaten — by black bears in the 1700s. Reportedly, bears used to chase students on their way to school and attack villagers walking through the woods, wreaking havoc on townspeople. In turn, they would shoot the animals to protect themselves and their livestock. Their meat was also lucrative and highly sought after in the early 1800s, as was their oil and skin. Although these tenacious black bears surely posed a threat to the human and animal residents of this province, their complete extinction from Prince Edward Island was tragic.
If you're planning to spend time outdoors in PEI's natural beauty, there will still be plenty of non-ursine wildlife for you to see — and, luckily, you won't need to learn how to properly bear-proof your campsite. Along the pleasant hiking trails of Prince Edward Island National Park, keep your eyes open for curious red foxes, snowshoe hare, and eastern chipmunks. Or head further east to North Lake Harbour, where you can spot pilot whales, porpoises, and dolphins on a thrilling whale-watching expedition.
The best time of year to visit PEI is July and August, for sun-filled days and longer opening hours for attractions. June and September, the shoulder months, are good options for fewer crowds, gorgeous scenery, and excellent food. To reach the island, you can fly into the international airport (YYG) in Charlottetown, a storybook town full of charming, family-friendly events and the official provincial capital. There are year-round flights here from major Canadian hubs, including Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto.