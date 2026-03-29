This Is Canada's Only Province Without Any Bears

Travelers are often attracted by the allure of seeing Canada's wildlife up close. The country hosts animals as diverse as the elusive narwhal, mighty moose, and majestic cloud wolf. It's also home to three ursine species: the grizzly bear, black bear, and polar bear. Indeed, from Nanuk, a remote ecolodge where you can see polar bears in Manitoba's wilderness, to Fawn Bluff, a once-in-a-lifetime luxury retreat offering grizzly bear sightings, Canada has long been a top destination for viewing these solitary creatures. But did you know that, across the nation's 10 provinces and three northern territories, one is entirely bear-free? An eastern maritime province in the country's Atlantic region, Prince Edward Island (PEI), is the smallest of the Canadian provinces and territories. What it lacks in space, it certainly makes up for in its tourism offerings, with gloriously fresh, high-quality seafood, dramatic rust-red beaches and cliffs, and various opportunities to experience Indigenous culture. Unfortunately, while you'll find wildlife like coyotes, beavers, Canada geese, and bald eagles, you won't find any bears.

Surprisingly, black bears used to have habitat on the island, along with caribou, deer, and Canada lynx — all animals that have sadly long been extirpated from PEI. These bears once wandered the old-growth forests of this 2,170-square-mile island, feeding off berries, grasses, plants, insects, and small animals. The last one was recorded as killed in 1927 by a local hunting family, although there was a possibly credible sighting in 1935. People claimed to have seen others (with no documented evidence) well into the 1950s. Either way, the entire bear population is now gone, disappearing due to a number of factors that include the clearing of land, loss of habitat, and over-hunting.