Florida is one of America's top beach vacation destinations, home to over 820 miles of sandy beaches, including Honeymoon Island State Park, one of America's best beaches in 2026. But while many Florida beaches are famous for their beauty, they might also be about to have another distinct but less inviting feature: seaweed. Over nine million tons of Sargassum (a type of algae that presents as brown seaweed) are already on their way to Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Caribbean, pushed along the Atlantic Ocean by currents and winds. According to Popular Science, Florida beaches could see more Sargassum along their shorelines in 2026 than ever before. Fortunately, there are ways to still find seaweed-free beaches in the state.

Locals and travelers can use the Sargassum Monitoring service online, which tracks and forecasts the movement of Sargassum for up to seven days. The map includes red dots, indicating where Sargassum deposits have already been identified via satellite imaging. However, the forecasts aren't completely reliable. That said, it's evident through the map and past years that Florida's southeast beaches will be more impacted by Sargassum than its Gulf Coast shorelines. It's usually a safe bet to opt for a Florida beach on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), where Sargassum doesn't typically reach.

While Sargassum has been coming to Florida almost every year since scientists noticed the pattern in 2011, it's arriving earlier and in potentially record-breaking amounts due to stronger wind systems and warmer ocean temperatures. The seaweed has already disrupted Spring Break festivities on some Florida beaches — an unexpectedly early appearance. Beach clean-up crews do their best to remove the seaweed, but beachgoers may want to avoid the state's southeast coast this year.