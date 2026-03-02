One Of America's Best Beaches In 2026 Is A Breathtaking Florida Island State Park With Unspoiled Shores
South Florida enjoys an embarrassment of island riches, from the Caribbean-like waters and white sandbars of Mud Keys to Marathon, the stunning city in the center of the Keys. But the southern coast's bounty faces friendly competition in the form of a gem lying on the state's western shores. Honeymoon Island State Park, with its unspoiled shores, has spent the last few years earning consistent praise from visitors and travel sites alike, making it home to one of America's best beaches.
The beach was named one of the top 10 beaches in the United States by Tripadvisor, which used its own ranking maths to place Honeymoon Island State Park 10th on its list. In the ranking, it was noted that the beach stands out for the natural beauty one can only find in the Sunshine State's archipelago of islands. Google users concur, giving it a 4.7-star rating. Yet you won't need a ferry or boat to reach it.
The current island is a vestige of what was once known as Hog Island, before a hurricane split it into Honeymoon and Caladesi islands. It was renamed by a seemingly savvy businessman who built 50 cottages on the island and marketed it to newlyweds. The business was ultimately a bust. Fast forward nearly a century, past the Second World War and conservation efforts to protect the barrier island from development, and it's now owned by the State of Florida. It offers a perfect day trip for travelers visiting Dunedin, one of Florida's oldest towns with Scottish charm, beaches, and shops. Just be sure to bring sunblock and your swim trunks. The island will provide the rest.
Sand, sea, birds, and turtles at Honeymoon Island
Long after the romantic cottages have departed, Honeymoon Island remains a worthwhile destination, not least because it's so easy to reach. Unlike other pristine islands, a 2.5-mile causeway connects Honeymoon Island to the mainland. It's one of the rare natural island beaches you can reach with kids and beach gear stuffed in the back seat, bypassing the headache and rigid schedule of a ferry ride. The beach's high ranking will immediately become understandable the moment you reach the island.
White sand will greet you when you arrive, over four miles of it to be exact. If all the swimming you can handle isn't enough, rent a kayak or a paddleboard. A full day at the beach will inevitably cause a rumbling tummy. Two eateries await nearby — Cafe Honeymoon and South Beach Pavilion Cafe — with all the chicken tenders, fries, and sandwiches you'd expect for a park snack bar. Just make sure you don't get sand in your food. Those who want more than just a gorgeous coastline have plenty to see.
The island's Osprey Trail cuts a 2.5-mile path through a virgin slash pine forest; some of its trees have been around for almost two centuries. Birders should bring their binoculars, as green-tailed towhees, mourning warblers, and bar-tailed godwits are among its rare birds, sharing the sky with eagles and horned owls. The ground's got plenty of critters as well, with gopher tortoises, armadillos, and snakes crawling underfoot. Once you've had your fill of the state park, take a ferry to Caladesi Island, another underrated gem on the Gulf Coast.