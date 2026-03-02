One Of America's Best Beaches In 2026 Is A Breathtaking Florida Island State Park With Unspoiled Shores

South Florida enjoys an embarrassment of island riches, from the Caribbean-like waters and white sandbars of Mud Keys to Marathon, the stunning city in the center of the Keys. But the southern coast's bounty faces friendly competition in the form of a gem lying on the state's western shores. Honeymoon Island State Park, with its unspoiled shores, has spent the last few years earning consistent praise from visitors and travel sites alike, making it home to one of America's best beaches.

The beach was named one of the top 10 beaches in the United States by Tripadvisor, which used its own ranking maths to place Honeymoon Island State Park 10th on its list. In the ranking, it was noted that the beach stands out for the natural beauty one can only find in the Sunshine State's archipelago of islands. Google users concur, giving it a 4.7-star rating. Yet you won't need a ferry or boat to reach it.

The current island is a vestige of what was once known as Hog Island, before a hurricane split it into Honeymoon and Caladesi islands. It was renamed by a seemingly savvy businessman who built 50 cottages on the island and marketed it to newlyweds. The business was ultimately a bust. Fast forward nearly a century, past the Second World War and conservation efforts to protect the barrier island from development, and it's now owned by the State of Florida. It offers a perfect day trip for travelers visiting Dunedin, one of Florida's oldest towns with Scottish charm, beaches, and shops. Just be sure to bring sunblock and your swim trunks. The island will provide the rest.