Florida's Beloved Sprawling Amusement Park Has Closed After Nearly 3 Decades

The list of closed American amusement parks thrill seekers still get nostalgic for has just gotten a bit longer. The Andretti Thrill Park — a popular Melbourne, Florida-based attraction co-founded by NASCAR racing legend John Andretti in the late 1990s — has officially shuttered its doors after almost 30 years in business. Eddie Hamann, the owner of the car-themed park, confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with The Space Coast Rocket, published on March 13, 2026, telling the publication that the closure was "bittersweet" and that several factors led to the decision. "There was no issue with the city, no issue with the county. Sales were still strong. We never lost money here," he said. "It's simply that the facility is 27 years old. It requires a lot of maintenance, and it was time to look at what the future holds."

The Andretti Thrill Park opened in 1999, stretching along South Babcock Street for almost 17 acres, right around the corner from the Palm Bay High School. To help meet the ever-changing needs of the growing city, an apartment complex featuring more than 300 units is going to be built in its place. Fans of the beloved Space Coast venue took to social media to reminisce about their time at the park. One Facebook user recalled "decades of fond memories" riding go-karts with her family, calling the closure a "sad loss" for the community. "For many local families, Andretti was more than an entertainment venue," another penned. "It was a place tied to childhood memories, birthday parties, weekend outings, and the kind of experiences that become part of a community's shared story."