Judy Garland's Birthplace Is A Midwest Gem Featuring A Museum With Iconic 'Wizard Of Oz' Memorabilia
The iconic American singer and actress Judy Garland lived in Southern California for most of her life. But the Hollywood star was born in the Midwest, and her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota — a lesser-known gem surrounded by lakes – has an interesting museum dedicated to her life and legacy. In addition to relics from her childhood, the Judy Garland Museum, founded in 1975, features iconic memorabilia from "The Wizard of Oz."
One museum highlight is immediately apparent from the moment you arrive. It isn't in the main building, but right next door, connected by an outdoor walkway: the actress' childhood home. The white clapboard house was relocated here from its original address on South Pokegama Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.
Judy Garland (born Frances Ethel Gumm) was born to a pair of vaudeville performers on June 10, 1922. She lived in this two-story home with her parents and sisters until 1926. Fans of "The Wizard of Oz" may notice that the house, quaint and wood-framed, bears a resemblance to Dorothy's home — the one upended by a tornado — in the film.
Step inside Judy Garland's childhood house in Grand Rapids
As a young singer and dancer, Judy Garland performed at venues around Grand Rapids, including the now-defunct Grand Theater and the old Rialto Theater. But according to Garland herself, some of her fondest musical memories from those early years took place in the little white house now located beside the museum. "Everything I can remember about Grand Rapids has charm and gaiety," she once said. "My dad taught us to sing 'My Country 'Tis of Thee,' [he] played the upright piano and conned my mom and sisters into listening to us."
The family moved to Los Angeles when Garland was 4 years old, and it wasn't long before she became a child star, signing with MGM at age 13. She starred as Dorothy Gale in "The Wizard of Oz" at 16, a role that earned her an Academy Juvenile Award in 1940. The Judy Garland Museum exhibits several props and costumes associated with the film.
One of the museum's most notable artifacts is a horse-drawn carriage that Dorothy and her companions (Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, the Cowardly Lion, and her dog, Toto) ride through Emerald City. If you love the classic film, consider a trip to Wamego, Kansas, home to the unique Oz Museum dedicated to Dorothy and the gang.
Plan a trip to the screen legend's hometown
Fans of the movie might hope to see one of the surviving pairs of Dorothy's ruby slippers on display. The Grand Rapids museum did have an original pair, but they were stolen in 2005 and later recovered by the FBI. The slippers were later returned to their owner, Michael Shaw, who put them up for auction in December 2024. As of this writing, they are not on display at the museum, which instead offers a Ruby Slipper Theft Guided Tour that explores the story behind the infamous heist. Another pair worn in the film is on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., one of the best free museums in the United States.
On a self-guided tour of the museum ($12 per person), visitors can walk through Garland's childhood home, restored in 1920s style. Inside the main building, you can view memorabilia, including the actress' hat, scarf, and evening gowns, her makeup kit, original family photos, and a screen print of Garland made by Andy Warhol. For an extra $8, you can join a guided tour to learn even more about the screen star's impressive life.
After a trip to the museum, get out and explore other attractions in the underrated Midwestern city. Check out the grand architecture and pop-up art exhibitions at the Old Central School, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, walk or cycle in the forested Tioga Recreation Area, or enjoy fishing or water recreation at one of the many lakes around Grand Rapids. The closest major airport, Duluth International Airport, is about 1.5 hours away by car.