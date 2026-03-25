Judy Garland's Birthplace Is A Midwest Gem Featuring A Museum With Iconic 'Wizard Of Oz' Memorabilia

The iconic American singer and actress Judy Garland lived in Southern California for most of her life. But the Hollywood star was born in the Midwest, and her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota — a lesser-known gem surrounded by lakes – has an interesting museum dedicated to her life and legacy. In addition to relics from her childhood, the Judy Garland Museum, founded in 1975, features iconic memorabilia from "The Wizard of Oz."

One museum highlight is immediately apparent from the moment you arrive. It isn't in the main building, but right next door, connected by an outdoor walkway: the actress' childhood home. The white clapboard house was relocated here from its original address on South Pokegama Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

Judy Garland (born Frances Ethel Gumm) was born to a pair of vaudeville performers on June 10, 1922. She lived in this two-story home with her parents and sisters until 1926. Fans of "The Wizard of Oz" may notice that the house, quaint and wood-framed, bears a resemblance to Dorothy's home — the one upended by a tornado — in the film.