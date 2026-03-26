Britain's 'Best Village' Is A Pretty, UNESCO-Designated Treasure

There's no shortage of destinations fusing history and beauty in the U.K., from vibrant former industrial towns to charming villages with cottagecore vibes. One such village lies in West Yorkshire, along the Leeds to Liverpool Canal and River Aire. Named Britain's "best village" by The Telegraph in 2025, thanks to its distinct design, history, and cultural spaces like a 19th-century mill, Saltaire offers visitors a look into an 1800s-era industrial community. This riverside English town was established in the 1850s by industrialist Titus Salt, and earned a designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001 for its preserved historic architecture and philanthropic lens to urban planning.

A lesser-known European destination, Saltaire is anchored by the Salts Mill. The massive structure was first constructed in 1853, and was at one time, among the largest textile factories in the world, remaining in operation until the 1980s. Today, it's arguably still the center of the community, filled with local shops, businesses, and dining, like Salts Diner, a favorite among visitors for its casual fare and unique, open design.

Within Salts Mill, you'll find a permanent exhibit by English painter David Hockney. There's also the Peace Museum, a one-of-a-kind space dedicated to the history of peace movements and social reform. Entrance and parking for Salts Mill are both free, and it closes on Mondays and Tuesdays — just note that opening times vary for the individual shops, galleries, and eateries.