Britain's 'Best Village' Is A Pretty, UNESCO-Designated Treasure
There's no shortage of destinations fusing history and beauty in the U.K., from vibrant former industrial towns to charming villages with cottagecore vibes. One such village lies in West Yorkshire, along the Leeds to Liverpool Canal and River Aire. Named Britain's "best village" by The Telegraph in 2025, thanks to its distinct design, history, and cultural spaces like a 19th-century mill, Saltaire offers visitors a look into an 1800s-era industrial community. This riverside English town was established in the 1850s by industrialist Titus Salt, and earned a designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001 for its preserved historic architecture and philanthropic lens to urban planning.
A lesser-known European destination, Saltaire is anchored by the Salts Mill. The massive structure was first constructed in 1853, and was at one time, among the largest textile factories in the world, remaining in operation until the 1980s. Today, it's arguably still the center of the community, filled with local shops, businesses, and dining, like Salts Diner, a favorite among visitors for its casual fare and unique, open design.
Within Salts Mill, you'll find a permanent exhibit by English painter David Hockney. There's also the Peace Museum, a one-of-a-kind space dedicated to the history of peace movements and social reform. Entrance and parking for Salts Mill are both free, and it closes on Mondays and Tuesdays — just note that opening times vary for the individual shops, galleries, and eateries.
Visiting the UNESCO-designated Saltaire
The surrounding village of Saltaire, which was constructed to house the employees of the original textile mill, is a far cry from your standard industrial town. It captures 1800s-era philanthropic paternalism, when wealthier classes would use urban planning to improve social welfare. The village, designed with picturesque Italianate architecture, was created to be self-sufficient while supporting the health and wellness of its employees. In fact, the town's founder, Titus Salt, was credited with reducing the pollution of his mills and for limiting work days to 10 hours — a significant feat during the time.
Historic and architectural gems to visit around Saltaire include the United Reformed Church. Initially called the Congregational Church, it features Corinthian columns, chandeliers, a bust of Salt given to him by his workers, and a mausoleum housing several members of the Salt family. Then, enjoy a stroll through Roberts Park, originally known as Saltaire Park. The 14-acre green space first opened in 1871, and includes a cricket pavilion, a cafe, and a bandstand.
The village is open to visitors daily, with no reservations or admission fees required. Leeds Bradford Airport is around half-an-hour from town by car, or an hour by public transportation (Saltaire has both a train station and a bus station). If you're looking to visit another historic village that looks like it's straight out of a romantic comedy, consider Shere, which is a little over two hours by car outside of London.