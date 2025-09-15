Just Beyond London Is A Sweet Historic English Village That Seems Straight Off The Set Of A Romantic Comedy
England's capital city may be a lovable, walkable, iconic European vacation destination, but around 35 miles from London, you'll find a picture-perfect place that you may recognize from the movies. This delightful village is famous for its charming atmosphere, thatched roofs, watercolor-worthy countryside, and its starring role in not one but two rom-coms. Located between Guildford and Dorking, Shere is a tiny, two-pub neighborhood that's just 9.5 square miles and somewhat of a celebrity among London suburbs.
Gatwick Airport is a 35-minute drive away if you plan to fly, but day trippers from London may find it easier to take the hour-long train from London Waterloo to Dorking, then grab a taxi or hop on a 25-minute bus to Shere. To be even closer, you could stay somewhere like Guildford, which has regular buses to Shere that take just 20 minutes. The journey is worth it to live out your rom-com fantasy.
Since blockbusters of the early 2000s began drawing attention to this beautiful village, staying in Shere proper is pretty pricey compared to towns nearby. However, you will find guesthouses and apartments on Airbnb, rooms in manor houses, and pub-B&Bs that offer the quintessential English experience in the surrounding Surrey Hills. Summer is usually the best time to visit England for pleasant weather, but this is always a gamble, so pack warm clothing and sturdy footwear. Shere actually attracts more crowds near Christmastime, when tourists arrive in hopes of smelling mulled wine in the air and seeing snow-covered cottages and hillsides.
Swap London for the storybook countryside of historic Shere
There's a reason the Surrey Hills were designated as an official Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1958, and Shere is perhaps one of the very best examples of this. Its appeal extends from the fairytale-esque main street all the way to Newland's Corner, 2 miles away. This hill provides multiple walking trails that easily rival the Yorkshire Dales or Arrochar, an under-the-radar Scottish village that boasts majestic mountain landscapes. Think emerald green fields and rolling hills, with the convenience of free parking and toilets. One Tripadvisor reviewer said Newland's Corner has, "A range of walking routes, from 30 minutes up to 3 hours, so something for everyone. Lovely scenery all around, and a great cafe that does a wide range of hot and cold drinks and food."
Simply wandering around historic Shere, you might stumble upon St. James' Church, featuring impressive Norman architecture from the 12th century. Its other claim-to-fame? The church made an appearance in "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" in 2004! Afterward, stop by the Shere Museum to see a collection of artifacts from the area. If you stroll about 25 minutes from the main street, you'll find Silent Pool. This eerily tranquil pond is where mystery novelist Agatha Christie famously abandoned her car, prompting a huge search of the area before she was found 11 days later, many miles away, unable to explain her disappearance.
While you puzzle over the mystery, head back to the Dabbling Duck for afternoon tea, or stop by Hilly's Tea Shop, where the wall decor strictly instructs that "A scone must be eaten on the day it is made!" Best to oblige.
A real-life rom-com village featured in the movies
The United Kingdom has some incredibly romantic film locations, but Shere is one where you can really feel like the main character. It's been featured in multiple movies, most notably "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "The Holiday." Alas, the village from the latter isn't a real place, but the aesthetic was heavily influenced by Shere, and much of the filming took place there.
Upon visiting, you will realize that you are far from the only person pretending to be Cameron Diaz for the day. Fans flock to Shere on a daily basis. One resident told The Sun, "There were lots of tourists in Shere before the film came out and now there are even more." To beat the crowds, book ahead for lunch, and park as far away from the main street as you can. For example, in Hurtwood Car Park or in nearby Gomshall.
Shere is wonderful whether you have seen "The Holiday" or not, but you'll certainly get more of a kick out of your visit if you have. Neighboring Godalming provided many of the film's sweeping countryside scenes, and Kate Winslet's much sought-after (and totally not real) cottage is said to be inspired by real-life 1700s-era Honeysuckle Cottage, which you can find in Holmbury St Mary, around 4 miles southeast of Shere. Cinephiles can also visit The White Horse, which proudly displays a sign indicating where Jude Law sat while the cameras rolled. The pub's manager told The Mirror, "We get pretty much 20 to 30 people over the weekends ... We get loads of requests for Jude Law's seat, with people booking months in advance." Disappointingly, Jude is no longer sitting in it, but we highly recommend visiting Shere nonetheless.