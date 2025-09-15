Just Beyond London Is A Sweet Historic English Village That Seems Straight Off The Set Of A Romantic Comedy

England's capital city may be a lovable, walkable, iconic European vacation destination, but around 35 miles from London, you'll find a picture-perfect place that you may recognize from the movies. This delightful village is famous for its charming atmosphere, thatched roofs, watercolor-worthy countryside, and its starring role in not one but two rom-coms. Located between Guildford and Dorking, Shere is a tiny, two-pub neighborhood that's just 9.5 square miles and somewhat of a celebrity among London suburbs.

Gatwick Airport is a 35-minute drive away if you plan to fly, but day trippers from London may find it easier to take the hour-long train from London Waterloo to Dorking, then grab a taxi or hop on a 25-minute bus to Shere. To be even closer, you could stay somewhere like Guildford, which has regular buses to Shere that take just 20 minutes. The journey is worth it to live out your rom-com fantasy.

Since blockbusters of the early 2000s began drawing attention to this beautiful village, staying in Shere proper is pretty pricey compared to towns nearby. However, you will find guesthouses and apartments on Airbnb, rooms in manor houses, and pub-B&Bs that offer the quintessential English experience in the surrounding Surrey Hills. Summer is usually the best time to visit England for pleasant weather, but this is always a gamble, so pack warm clothing and sturdy footwear. Shere actually attracts more crowds near Christmastime, when tourists arrive in hopes of smelling mulled wine in the air and seeing snow-covered cottages and hillsides.