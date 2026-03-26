This Popular Canadian Amusement Park Was Featured In Stephen King's 'The Dead Zone' Movie Adaptation
While the city of Toronto has long been hailed as "Hollywood North" for its contributions to film, Ontario is filled with cities that have been filming locations for some popular movies. For example, both installments of the "IT" franchise were filmed in Port Hope, a quaint, friendly town on Lake Ontario. However, there is one popular amusement park north of Toronto that is not only one of the most popular attractions in Ontario, but was featured in one of the earliest film adaptations of a Stephen King novel. Canada's Wonderland, now a Six Flags theme park, was a filming location for 1983's "The Dead Zone" starring Christopher Walken as the reluctant psychic Johnny Smith.
The 300-acre park welcomes millions of visitors annually and features over 200 attractions and 17 roller coasters. Since its opening in 1981, Canada's Wonderland has not only established itself as one of Canada's premier amusement parks but also as one of the most popular amusement parks in the world, based on a Looking4 analysis of the frequency of TikTok hashtags used.
Canada's Wonderland has a 10,300-space parking lot to accommodate its guests, but locals suggest taking public transport since parking spots tend to fill up extremely fast. Thankfully, the park itself partners with public transportation services during the summer season to provide routes directly to the park from all across Ontario.
Filming locations in The Dead Zone
Before Canada's Wonderland earned worldwide recognition, it was where a scene in 1983's "The Dead Zone" was filmed, only four years after the release of Stephen King's novel. Fans of the film should check out the Ghoster Coaster, one of the four original roller coasters from when the park first opened. Although fans of the film may not recognize it immediately, this wooden roller coaster is the very same one featured in the movie's first scenes. Visitors can channel their inner Johnny Smith as they enjoy this exciting ride and, hopefully, don't develop any psychic-power-induced headaches by the end.
Canada's Wonderland is easily accessible by public transportation, but for those who prefer to drive, it is approximately 15 miles away from Toronto International, or 20 miles from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. This park is known for having extremely long, sometimes multi-hour, lines, so try to get there early and purchase your ticket in advance to ensure you get the most out of your visit. Additionally, try to hit Ghoster Coaster and the other attractions you want to see most first.
"The Dead Zone" fans who are willing to make the 94-mile journey should also visit Niagara-on-the-Lake, a little town right outside of Niagara Falls, where several other scenes were filmed. One notable filming location is the infamous Screaming Tunnel, a 125-foot-long limestone tunnel that is rumoured to be haunted. Visitors may recognize this tunnel from the scene where Johnny examines the aftermath of a murder, a scene that is credited with popularizing this spooky attraction.