While the city of Toronto has long been hailed as "Hollywood North" for its contributions to film, Ontario is filled with cities that have been filming locations for some popular movies. For example, both installments of the "IT" franchise were filmed in Port Hope, a quaint, friendly town on Lake Ontario. However, there is one popular amusement park north of Toronto that is not only one of the most popular attractions in Ontario, but was featured in one of the earliest film adaptations of a Stephen King novel. Canada's Wonderland, now a Six Flags theme park, was a filming location for 1983's "The Dead Zone" starring Christopher Walken as the reluctant psychic Johnny Smith.

The 300-acre park welcomes millions of visitors annually and features over 200 attractions and 17 roller coasters. Since its opening in 1981, Canada's Wonderland has not only established itself as one of Canada's premier amusement parks but also as one of the most popular amusement parks in the world, based on a Looking4 analysis of the frequency of TikTok hashtags used.

Canada's Wonderland has a 10,300-space parking lot to accommodate its guests, but locals suggest taking public transport since parking spots tend to fill up extremely fast. Thankfully, the park itself partners with public transportation services during the summer season to provide routes directly to the park from all across Ontario.