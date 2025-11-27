Canada's Friendly Gem On Lake Ontario Has A Quaint Downtown And Gorgeous Beaches

For all the glory and attention paid to the Caribbean's turquoise shores and bucolic nature, there's a worthy competitor about 1,500 miles to the north. Lake Ontario — yes, that far north — is lined with destinations equal to the task of wowing visitors, while having fewer logistical headaches. Port Hope, a friendly Canadian gem with a quaint downtown and gorgeous beaches, suits visitors who appreciate sand and water but can do without the tropical humidity. You can find it just across the water from Rochester, an upstate New York City with a walkable downtown that's become a draw in and of itself.

Canada's getaways typically demand a bit of mettle, given the harsh winters and Canadians' love of nature. And sure, Port Hope offers plenty of that. The town is surrounded by forest trails and treks along the Ganaraska River. Mountain bikers can enjoy the same, but on two wheels. The numerous conservation areas offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, angling, or simply relaxing. The Ganaraska Forest Centre piles on the fun. Yet any first-time visitor should stick to the heart of town, which offers plenty of small-town fun and picturesque charm.

The town's unique ambiance has caught the eye of several film and TV productions. "Schitt's Creek" filmed its Season 5 finale at the town's Capitol Theatre. The recent remake films of Stephen King's "IT" used Port Hope as a stand-in for Derry, Maine, running counter to the town's name. Not that locals mind. The filming sparked a walking tour industry. If you're not a fan of the movie, don't sweat it. There's plenty to see in Port Hope that doesn't involve demonic clowns.